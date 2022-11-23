Roasted hen

Forget the turkey and roast a hen!

That's right! There's no turkey roasting here this year. Instead, I am roasting a big fat hen inside a roasting bag in the oven. The meat turns out juicy, moist, and never dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41r3qT_0jKmvrGO00
Roasted hen inside a roasting bag/Photo byGin Lee

Ingredients:

  • 1 large hen
  • 2 tablespoons of minced onion
  • 1 tablespoon of steak seasoning
  • 8 tablespoons of butter
  • 1 tablespoon of flour (for the roasting bag)
  • 1 teaspoon of seasoning salt (for the roasting bag)
  • 1-2 teaspoons of freshly ground black pepper (for the roasting bag)

You'll need a roasting bag as well.

Instructions:

First, open the roasting bag, add the flour, seasoning salt, and freshly ground black pepper. Shake the bag. Add a couple of tablespoons of butter in the bag. Set aside.

Pat your hen dry with paper towels. Next, add a few tablespoons of butter inside the bird's cavity. Then add butter underneath the skin of the hen's breast meat.

Now, sprinkle one tablespoon of minced onion inside the hen's cavity and then another tablespoon on the outside of the bird.

Next, sprinkle the steak seasoning over all sides of the hen.

Place the hen inside the prepared roasting bag, just like you would do a turkey. Do not cut the bag nor poke any holes in it. (The purpose of this step is to allow the steam to self baste the hen. Roasting it inside the bag will make your hen more juicy and tender.) Now, place your hen inside a roasting pan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02symc_0jKmvrGO00
Roasted hen inside a roasting bag/Photo byGin Lee

Roast the hen inside a 350 degrees F oven for about one and a half hours. (Roasting time will vary.)

Once the hen looks done, slit the center of the bag and allow the skin to crisp in the oven for a few extra minutes.

Serve and enjoy!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Gin Lee is a native of Arkansas. She studied at The Institute Of Children's Literature. She is an animal rescuer, food critic, organic gardener, food editor, home cook, food blogger, artist, and a complete do-it-yourselfer. Gin Lee is a published author, journalist, and contributor, among other works, and she resides in a rural town, in Arkansas, with her husband, their fur babies, Highway, Princess, Stinkpot the turtle. A huge thanks goes out to all for reading, following, and sharing Gin Lee's articles! Thank you! Since Gin Lee lives in a rural area, there's not much local news to cover. So, she covers articles of interest on how-to's about organic gardening, recipes, homesteading, and survival techniques. If those things are of interest to you, then you'll never (hopefully) be disappointed. She tries to cover a wide variety of articles to entertain everyone. Comments are turned off due to rudeness and hatefulness. The world has enough vulgarity, hatefulness, and arrogance without it having any help. Since having the simple courtesy of manners is lacking and sharing words of kindness does not abide in a few people. Those few people ruin what's supposed to be educational and an enjoyable experience for all others. Gin Lee does have children and young adults that are followers. Potty mouths, vulgarity, and hate are not acceptable. Apologies go out to those of you who generally are very sweet and also to Gin Lee's followers who have been a witness to others being rude and malicious. Hopefully, you'll be understanding of the measures that have to be put into place. Please be kind to one another.

