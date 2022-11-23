Roasted hen inside a roasting bag/ Photo by Gin Lee

Forget the turkey and roast a hen!

That's right! There's no turkey roasting here this year. Instead, I am roasting a big fat hen inside a roasting bag in the oven. The meat turns out juicy, moist, and never dry.

Ingredients:

1 large hen

2 tablespoons of minced onion

1 tablespoon of steak seasoning

8 tablespoons of butter

1 tablespoon of flour (for the roasting bag)

1 teaspoon of seasoning salt (for the roasting bag)

1-2 teaspoons of freshly ground black pepper (for the roasting bag)

You'll need a roasting bag as well.

Instructions:

First, open the roasting bag, add the flour, seasoning salt, and freshly ground black pepper. Shake the bag. Add a couple of tablespoons of butter in the bag. Set aside.

Pat your hen dry with paper towels. Next, add a few tablespoons of butter inside the bird's cavity. Then add butter underneath the skin of the hen's breast meat.

Now, sprinkle one tablespoon of minced onion inside the hen's cavity and then another tablespoon on the outside of the bird.

Next, sprinkle the steak seasoning over all sides of the hen.

Place the hen inside the prepared roasting bag, just like you would do a turkey. Do not cut the bag nor poke any holes in it. (The purpose of this step is to allow the steam to self baste the hen. Roasting it inside the bag will make your hen more juicy and tender.) Now, place your hen inside a roasting pan.

Roast the hen inside a 350 degrees F oven for about one and a half hours. (Roasting time will vary.)

Once the hen looks done, slit the center of the bag and allow the skin to crisp in the oven for a few extra minutes.

Serve and enjoy!