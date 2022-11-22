Country-style pecan pie/ Photo by Gin Lee

Country-style pecan pie with pie crust recipe included

It's a few days until Thanksgiving, so today, I will share my country-style pecan pie and pie crust recipe together in one article. This pecan pie is amazingly delicious and is a family favorite. Hope y'all will enjoy it too!

Ingredients:

2 eggs

½ cup of butter

1 ¼ cups pecans, chopped or in halves

¼ cup of sugar-free pancake syrup

1 ¼ cup of Splenda, or sugar

1 heaping tablespoon of flour

1 tablespoon of milk

1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

Pie crust (instructions for 2 pie crusts will be below)

Note:

Double the pecan pie filling, if you're making two pies without a top pie crust.

Ingredients for two pie crusts

2 cups of flour

½ teaspoon of salt

⅔ cup of Crisco shortening

2 tablespoons of cold butter

6 tablespoons of cold water

Instructions for making the pie crust for the pecan pie

In a bowl, add the flour and salt. Using a pastry cutter, or fork, cut the shortening and the butter in.

Now, add the water slowly, one tablespoon at a time. (Once the dough comes together, don't add anymore water to it.)

Create a dough ball. Divide the dough into two sections.

Preparing the pie dough/ Photo by Gin Lee

Add a dusting of flour to your countertop. Now, take one of the dough sections and roll it out with a rolling pin. You'll need this piece of the dough to form the bottom crust. Do the same with the other segment of dough to make a top crust over your pecan pie, or use this section of dough to have another pie crust on hand.

Make sure that you prick holes in the inside pie crust before filling it with the pecan pie filling.

Preparing the pie crust/ Photo by Gin Lee

Note:

If using the second pie crust, you can cut out fall leaf designs, etc. in the dough, before placing the crust over the top of the pie. Use the cutout shapes as decoration for the (top center) crust, etc.. To do this, you'll need to make an egg wash. Brush the egg wash onto the section of the crust where you'd like the cutout shape to be. Doing this will help adhere the shapes to the crust.

Preparing country-style pecan pie/ Photo by Gin Lee

Follow the directions below on the pecan pie filling instructions.

Whisk two eggs in a bowl and stir in the melted butter. Add in the rest of the ingredients; combine well.

Now, pour the pecan mixture into the prepared pie crust and cover the edges of the pie crust with aluminum foil to prevent them from over browning.

Bake at 350 degrees F for forty-five minutes with foil over the pie, then take the foil off the pie and finish baking it for an additional fifteen minutes, or until done. The last step is to brown the crust. Allow the pie to cool before serving it.

Your pecan pie should not be runny. If it is, bake it longer. Once it's done, it will not be completely set. The filling will have some wiggle to it when it's gently shaken. However, once it begins cooling, the filling will set and firm up. If you need to place your pie back in the oven, cover it with aluminum foil so that the crust won't get burnt and over cooked.

Happy Thanksgiving!