Gin Lee

Black bean & steak tacos

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds of sirloin steak, or other types of steak, such as flank, ribeye, round
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 2 cloves of minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon of cumin powder
  • ½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper flakes
  • 1 teaspoon of chili powder
  • ½ teaspoon of oregano
  • ½ teaspoon of seasoning salt
  • 2 teaspoons of freshly ground black pepper
  • 1-15-ounce can of black beans, juice drained
  • Flour tortillas
  • 1 bag of shredded colby jack cheese

Instructions:

To cut the sirloin steak for this recipe: slice the steak along the grain into three to four-inch strips, then cut each piece across the grain into half inch strips.

Transfer the steak into a bowl, add 1 large diced onion, 2 cloves of minced garlic, 1 teaspoon of cumin powder, ½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper flakes, 1 teaspoon of chili powder, ½ teaspoon of oregano, ½ teaspoon of seasoning salt and 2 teaspoons of freshly ground black pepper. Combine well. Place plastic wrap over the container. Allow the mixture to marinate inside the refrigerator for at least one hour.

After the steak has marinated, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Transfer the marinated steak to the skillet. Cook until the steak is almost done, then stir in the can of drained black beans. Lower the heat and simmer for about fifteen minutes longer. Stir occasionally until done.

Next, heat up the tortilla shells either on the griddle, or in the microwave. Fill the inside of each tortilla shell with a couple of heaping spoonfuls of the steak and black bean mixture. Add a good amount of the shredded colby jack cheese over the taco fillings. Add any extra condiments if you desire. Serve and enjoy!



ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Gin Lee is a native of Arkansas. She studied at The Institute Of Children's Literature. She is an animal rescuer, food critic, organic gardener, food editor, home cook, food blogger, artist, and a complete do-it-yourselfer.

Hickory Ridge, AR


