Farfalle pasta with hearty meat sauce
How do you make a thick, creamy, hearty, Italian meat sauce? Today, I will be using heavy cream as an ingredient in my sauce. That's right, adding dairy to your tomato base sauce adds a creamier texture and an enhanced richness of flavor, and it also creates a thicker, desirable quality meat sauce. The Italian sauce I am preparing today will have Italian spices, but it will also be southernized slightly because the sauce will include two pounds of lean ground beef and one pound of Italian sausage. The end result is thick, creamy, and hearty.
Creamy yet hearty Italian meat sauce
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds of lean ground beef
- 1 pound of Italian sausage
- 1 teaspoon of seasoning salt
- 1 cup of heavy cream, milk can also be used
- 48-ounces of tomato sauce, or canned pasta sauce
- 2 teaspoons of Italian seasoning
- 1 large onion, diced
- 4-6 cloves of garlic, minced
- ½ teaspoon of oregano
- ½ teaspoon of basil
- ½ teaspoon of celery flakes
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil, or the cooking oil of your choice
- 1 cup of parmesan cheese
Optional add-ins:
- Diced carrots, cooked
- Diced tomatoes, stewed
- Bell peppers, cooked
- Banana peppers, cooked
- Diced squash, or eggplant, cooked
- Italian sausage, cooked
- Pancetta, cooked
Instructions:
In a Dutch oven, add the oil, diced onion, and minced garlic; cook on medium heat until the onion is translucent (six to eight minutes). Add the ground beef, Italian sausage, and seasoning salt, stir and cook until the meat is browned. Drain the grease off of the meat. Then add the milk, tomato sauce, and the rest of the seasonings; combine well. Lower the temperature and simmer the sauce for forty-five minutes.
Next, add the parmesan cheese; stir and combine well.
Once the sauce is done, add the cooked farfalle; stir and sprinkle with extra parmesan cheese.
Instructions for cooking farfalle (butterfly wings pasta)
You'll need:
- 1 pound of farfalle pasta
- 6 quarts of water
- 1 teaspoon of seasoning salt
- 1 teaspoon of olive oil, or your preferred oil.
In a large pasta pot, cook your farfalle pasta for eleven minutes (al dente') in about six quarts of boiling, salted water. Also, add one teaspoon of olive oil, or other type of oil to the pan. When the pasta is tender, drain the water off; serve with the creamy hearty Italian meat sauce. Enjoy!
