Creamy parmesan tater tot casserole

Who doesn't love tater tots smothered in creamy cheese sauce? Today, I ditched the cream of mushroom soup to use creamy parmesan cheese sauce instead. The casserole takes about one hour to make from start to finish and it's definitely worth the wait.

Ingredients:

2 pounds of ground round beef, or lean ground beef

2 beef bouillon cubes

1-16-ounce bag of frozen tater tots

1 package of creamy parmesan cheese sauce (use homemade if you prefer)

(use homemade if you prefer) 1 large onion, diced

1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon of seasoning salt

½ teaspoon of garlic powder

Optional add-in ingredients:

Mushrooms

Mixed vegetables

Corn

Green beans

Sweet peas

Instructions for the casserole:

In another skillet, add one teaspoon of oil and the diced onion. Place over a medium burner, cook the onion until it's translucent.

Now, add the ground beef, and 1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper, ½ teaspoon of seasoning salt, ½ teaspoon of garlic powder; stir well. Cook until the beef is browned, then add the beef bouillon cubes, stir in well. Cook the beef for about two minutes longer, then drain off the grease.

Now, stir in half of the package of creamy parmesan cheese sauce, then add the vegetables that you prefer. (I used French-style green beans and corn.)

In a 9x13 casserole dish, add one layer of tater tots, then add a layer of the cooked beef and vegetable mixture, followed by the rest of the creamy parmesan sauce.

Next, add another layer of tater tots on the top. Transfer the casserole dish to a 350 degrees F oven; bake for forty-five minutes. Allow the casserole to set for ten minutes before serving, then enjoy.