Veterans Day Tumisu / Pixabay

Happy Veterans' Day to all the service members and Veterans

Many people will be wearing red, white, and blue today to pay tribute to Veterans' Day. This holiday is meant to honor those who have died in the country's service and thank all who have served. So, Veterans' Day is a special day to thank and honor each and all of those who served honorably in the military in times of war and peace.

Many stores, restaurants and events of "The Natural State" are looking to honor active and retired military members today in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri:

The United States Army Corps of Engineers will waive day-use fees at its recreation areas nationwide today.

For the Veterans who love coffee, Casey’s is offering free coffee to active service members and military veterans.

The Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night this evening from 5:00 pm till closing. This event also will include a free meal when dining in as a THANK YOU!

IHOP both Veterans and active-duty military are being offered completely FREE red, white and blue pancakes today.

Denny’s is also honoring Veterans and active military personnel by giving a free Build Your Own Grand Slam today from 5:00 am to 12:00 pm (Dine-in only).

Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering veterans 10% in-store and online purchases from Veterans day thru November 13th, 2022.

Thanks to all the service members and Veterans, for your service, bravery and for all your sacrifices made to honor and defend our country, Happy Veterans' Day!