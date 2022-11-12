Happy Thanksgiving/ Gin Lee

Gobbling our way towards Thanksgiving

Imagine my surprise when I opened my front door and was greeted by three gorgeous gobblers yesterday. Guess they came by to wish me a Happy Thanksgiving. It was such a sweet moment!

Now, I don't raise turkeys. So, I can't honestly tell you what type of turkeys these three beautiful birds are, but I sure enjoyed their visit. (Another reason why I love living in "The Natural State!")

At that moment, I really felt blessed. Blessed just to see three healthy turkeys alive and doing well. Okay, so it's the simple things in life that truly amaze me. Although, in that moment I also felt thankful, and I took that time and reflected on the things that I am most thankful for this Thanksgiving: family, pets, a place to rest my head, food on the table, friends, and for all of my gorgeous followers. I feel truly blessed, because I am blessed!

Well folks, Thanksgiving is (or was at the time I began writing my article) 12 days, 23 hours, 7 minutes, 31 seconds away. You can keep track of the hours too with The Thanksgiving Clock Turkey .

If you haven't gotten your holiday bird yet, I just checked prices at some of the local areas in Arkansas for you guys. It appears that a few places have turkeys on sale. They are still not as cheap as I would like to see them, but they're somewhat cheaper now than what they originally were priced at a few weeks ago.

Target at Jonesboro, Arkansas has Premium Good & Gather Turkeys on sale for $0.99 a pound. $23.76 max price.

Kroger at Jonesboro, Arkansas has their Kroger Whole Frozen Turkeys (10-14 lb) (Limit 1) for $0.97 a pound.

Walmart at Wynne, Arkansas has Southern Baking Hens (5-9 lb) $1.40 a pound, average price $9.59.

Walmart in Wynne, Arkansas has Honeysuckle White "Young" Turkeys (10-17 lb) for $0.98 a pound.

Hays Foodtown in Wynne, Arkansas has Best Choice Turkeys (16-24 lb) for $1.99 a pound and Honeysuckle Turkey (10-16 lb) $2.19 a pound.

Edwards Food Giant in Harrisburg, Arkansas has Butterball Hen Turkeys $2.19 a pound (18 lb per turkey).

Food Smart at Newport, Arkansas has Best Choice Turkeys for $0.85 a pound (20-24 lb) (Limit 1).

My three gobbling visitors/ Gin Lee

Was turkey served for the "First Thanksgiving?"

Some historians believe the First Thanksgiving held in the 1621 celebration by the Pilgrims of Plymouth likely did not have a turkey as the centerpiece on their table for the meal, instead they suggest that the meats that were included were cod and bass, duck, geese, and deer. The rest of their feast included corn that was harvested by the Native Americans, which was probably ground and prepared as corn bread and porridge. However, to my knowledge, there's no true record of what all was served for the first Thanksgiving meal.

As history states, turkeys had been a huge part of Native Americans' lives way before the first Thanksgiving of 1621. The natives hunted turkeys for their meat, then used every part of the bird and feathers for their clothing, hairdressers, arrows (for their bows), then the bones were made into tools.

Although George Washington was the first to issue a proclamation for Thanksgiving in 1789, it wasn't until 1863, that President Lincoln made Thanksgiving a national holiday after Sarah Josepha Hale pitched her ideas for establishing Thanksgiving as an annual event to him. It appears that around this time is when wild turkeys gained their notable popularity for the feasts on Thanksgiving day.

In conclusion, with all that said, I hope that each of you is rich-in-love, rich-in-good-health, and has an enjoyable feast planned for your Thanksgiving holiday. As for myself, I will be preparing a feast, but at this time, I'm still not planning on roasting (or serving) a turkey this year.

May you gobble until you wobble! Have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving!

#Giving Back

References:

History.com Editors. (2009, October 27). Thanksgiving 2022. HISTORY. https://www.history.com/topics/thanksgiving/history-of-thanksgiving