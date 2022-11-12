Wynne, AR

Gobbling our way towards Thanksgiving

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXYeH_0j6wBCwu00
Happy Thanksgiving/Gin Lee

Gobbling our way towards Thanksgiving

Imagine my surprise when I opened my front door and was greeted by three gorgeous gobblers yesterday. Guess they came by to wish me a Happy Thanksgiving. It was such a sweet moment!

Now, I don't raise turkeys. So, I can't honestly tell you what type of turkeys these three beautiful birds are, but I sure enjoyed their visit. (Another reason why I love living in "The Natural State!")

At that moment, I really felt blessed. Blessed just to see three healthy turkeys alive and doing well. Okay, so it's the simple things in life that truly amaze me. Although, in that moment I also felt thankful, and I took that time and reflected on the things that I am most thankful for this Thanksgiving: family, pets, a place to rest my head, food on the table, friends, and for all of my gorgeous followers. I feel truly blessed, because I am blessed!

Well folks, Thanksgiving is (or was at the time I began writing my article) 12 days, 23 hours, 7 minutes, 31 seconds away. You can keep track of the hours too with The Thanksgiving Clock Turkey.

If you haven't gotten your holiday bird yet, I just checked prices at some of the local areas in Arkansas for you guys. It appears that a few places have turkeys on sale. They are still not as cheap as I would like to see them, but they're somewhat cheaper now than what they originally were priced at a few weeks ago.

  • Target at Jonesboro, Arkansas has Premium Good & Gather Turkeys on sale for $0.99 a pound. $23.76 max price.
  • Kroger at Jonesboro, Arkansas has their Kroger Whole Frozen Turkeys (10-14 lb) (Limit 1) for $0.97 a pound.
  • Walmart at Wynne, Arkansas has Southern Baking Hens (5-9 lb) $1.40 a pound, average price $9.59.
  • Walmart in Wynne, Arkansas has Honeysuckle White "Young" Turkeys (10-17 lb) for $0.98 a pound.
  • Hays Foodtown in Wynne, Arkansas has Best Choice Turkeys (16-24 lb) for $1.99 a pound and Honeysuckle Turkey (10-16 lb) $2.19 a pound.
  • Edwards Food Giant in Harrisburg, Arkansas has Butterball Hen Turkeys $2.19 a pound (18 lb per turkey).
  • Food Smart at Newport, Arkansas has Best Choice Turkeys for $0.85 a pound (20-24 lb) (Limit 1).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RVfvq_0j6wBCwu00
My three gobbling visitors/Gin Lee

Was turkey served for the "First Thanksgiving?"

Some historians believe the First Thanksgiving held in the 1621 celebration by the Pilgrims of Plymouth likely did not have a turkey as the centerpiece on their table for the meal, instead they suggest that the meats that were included were cod and bass, duck, geese, and deer. The rest of their feast included corn that was harvested by the Native Americans, which was probably ground and prepared as corn bread and porridge. However, to my knowledge, there's no true record of what all was served for the first Thanksgiving meal.

As history states, turkeys had been a huge part of Native Americans' lives way before the first Thanksgiving of 1621. The natives hunted turkeys for their meat, then used every part of the bird and feathers for their clothing, hairdressers, arrows (for their bows), then the bones were made into tools.

Although George Washington was the first to issue a proclamation for Thanksgiving in 1789, it wasn't until 1863, that President Lincoln made Thanksgiving a national holiday after Sarah Josepha Hale pitched her ideas for establishing Thanksgiving as an annual event to him. It appears that around this time is when wild turkeys gained their notable popularity for the feasts on Thanksgiving day.

In conclusion, with all that said, I hope that each of you is rich-in-love, rich-in-good-health, and has an enjoyable feast planned for your Thanksgiving holiday. As for myself, I will be preparing a feast, but at this time, I'm still not planning on roasting (or serving) a turkey this year.

May you gobble until you wobble! Have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving!

#Giving Back

References:

History.com Editors. (2009, October 27). Thanksgiving 2022. HISTORY. https://www.history.com/topics/thanksgiving/history-of-thanksgiving

Biography: Sarah Josepha Hale. (n.d.). National Women's History Museum. https://www.womenshistory.org/education-resources/biographies/sarah-hale

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Gobbling our way towards Thank# Giving Back# Turkeys# My three visiting gobblers# Happy Thanksgiving

Comments / 0

Published by

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Gin Lee is a native of Arkansas. She studied at The Institute Of Children's Literature. She is an animal rescuer, food critic, organic gardener, food editor, home cook, food blogger, artist, and a complete do-it-yourselfer. Gin Lee is a published author, journalist, and contributor, among other works, and she resides in a rural town, in Arkansas, with her husband, their fur babies, Highway, Princess, Stinkpot the turtle. A huge thanks goes out to all for reading, following, and sharing Gin Lee's articles! Thank you! Since Gin Lee lives in a rural area, there's not much local news to cover. So, she covers articles of interest on how-to's about organic gardening, recipes, homesteading, and survival techniques. If those things are of interest to you, then you'll never (hopefully) be disappointed. She tries to cover a wide variety of articles to entertain everyone. Comments are turned off due to rudeness and hatefulness. The world has enough vulgarity, hatefulness, and arrogance without it having any help. Since having the simple courtesy of manners is lacking and sharing words of kindness does not abide in a few people. Those few people ruin what's supposed to be educational and an enjoyable experience for all others. Gin Lee does have children and young adults that are followers. Potty mouths, vulgarity, and hate are not acceptable. Apologies go out to those of you who generally are very sweet and also to Gin Lee's followers who have been a witness to others being rude and malicious. Hopefully, you'll be understanding of the measures that have to be put into place. Please be kind to one another.

Hickory Ridge, AR
12647 followers

More from Gin Lee

Malted pecan nougat

There are no eggs, no honey, no chocolate, and no condensed milk required to make my malted pecan nougat candy. Instead, I use powdered milk. The candy is fairly simple to make, and it tastes very similar to chocolate-coated malted balls, without the chocolate coating, of course. Hope y'all will enjoy it!

Read full story

Creamy parmesan tater tot casserole

Who doesn't love tater tots smothered in creamy cheese sauce? Today, I ditched the cream of mushroom soup to use creamy parmesan cheese sauce instead. The casserole takes about one hour to make from start to finish and it's definitely worth the wait.

Read full story
Arkansas State

Happy Veterans' Day

Happy Veterans' Day to all the service members and Veterans. Many people will be wearing red, white, and blue today to pay tribute to Veterans' Day. This holiday is meant to honor those who have died in the country's service and thank all who have served. So, Veterans' Day is a special day to thank and honor each and all of those who served honorably in the military in times of war and peace.

Read full story

Caffeinated coffee soap

Wake up your skin with caffeinated coffee soap, before drinking your cup of Joe. That's right, coffee isn't just for drinking! Today, I will walk you through how I create beautifully molded caffeinated coffee soap. Y'all, this soap makes my skin feel so refreshed and revived after each use and I love it! The soap is invigorating and exfoliating. Plus, it helps tighten and brighten your skin, as it helps to improve blood circulation.

Read full story

Sugar-free chocolate-covered marshmallow candy

Sugar-free chocolate-covered marshmallow candy/Gin Lee. Do y'all remember the sugar-free chocolate Santas that you once could find in grocery stores and pharmacies around the Christmas holidays? Well, the flavor of this recipe is as close as I think it gets to those. Since it's getting closer to the winter holidays, I thought I'd share our family's traditional candy recipe that's pretty simple to make. Plus, a candy dish full of chocolate-covered marshmallow candy makes the holidays so much sweeter!

Read full story

All-natural wood ash liquid detergent

From natural hardwood to burnt ash to all natural liquid detergent. Wood ash can be used for numerous things, such as fertilizer, creating homemade soap, laundry detergent, cleaner, and even toothpaste. Wood ash liquid detergent works beautifully on lifting stains out of your clothing. The detergent can also be used for multiple purposes, such as a tub and shower cleaner, floor cleaner, etc.. Today, I am pulling out my wood ash to create an all-natural laundry detergent booster. Have to tell you guys that this stuff is amazing!

Read full story

Pleasures of greenhouse gardening throughout the year

Pleasures of greenhouse gardening throughout the year. It's been a minute since I have taken the time to write a new article on gardening. So, today I thought I would cover a more in-depth article about the simple gardening tips I do during the winter. I already have various garden seeds planted (for winter) and some are already blooming. So, if you're wondering if you can grow vegetables inside in the winter, this is one example to show that you can.

Read full story

Country-style Dutch oven potatoes

There's nothing quite like buttery potatoes that have been slowly cooked over a wood stove, or by the open flame of a campfire in a Dutch oven. But if you can't do either of those two things, you can cook the potatoes in your regular oven.

Read full story

French toast

This breakfast recipe can literally be made in about five minutes and it's amazingly delicious. Normally, I make French toast with homemade Brioche bread, but today I used regular Wonder bread to create it easily. Because I know not everyone has time to bake homemade bread. The secret to not making a soggy wet mess of your bread is to not over soak the slices in the custard. For this recipe, since I am using regular bread, I actually do a quick dunk and flip instead of soaking the bread.

Read full story

All about great northern beans

Great northern beans first originated in South America, like all other common beans. The bean is perhaps referred to as "great northern," because they were originally brought to the area of what is now called North Dakota by Spanish exploration. A tribe located in North Dakota known as the Mandan tribe domesticated the beans for cultivation. (LeafTV Contributor, n.d.)

Read full story

Easy-bake chicken legs

Nothing dramatic here! Just a simple take on my yummy chicken leg recipe. Today, I thought I would show y'all how you can use a few simple ingredients to make a very delicious pan of chicken. It requires no oil and no flour, but the skin on the chicken still comes out just as crispy. The chicken legs are baked for thirty-five minutes at a high temperature.

Read full story
Hickory Ridge, AR

A season of gratitude

A season of gratitude for the Hickory Ridge Food Pantry & Clothes Closet directors, volunteers, and the countless donors /Gin Lee/ Canva. A season of gratitude for the Hickory Ridge Food Pantry & Clothes Closet directors, volunteers, and the countless donors.

Read full story

Homemade garlic bread

As y'all know I make different types of homemade bread often. This garlic bread (toast) is made from my Country-styleno-knead bread. I bake the bread, then cut thick slices from the round-shaped loaf to create amazing garlic bread. It's the perfect bread to serve alongside Italian cuisine.

Read full story
1 comments

Spaghetti burgers

I had a big bowl of leftover sausage spaghetti from last night. So, today, I decided to make my homemade spaghetti cake burgers using some of it. I baked four beef burgers, then used the spaghetti cakes as buns. This is a great way to make a new meal out of leftover spaghetti.

Read full story

Homemade steak fajitas

Making fajitas is always an awesome weeknight or weekend treat. I prepared my fajitas with tender strips of seasoned, cooked beef (flank steak) with strips of tender cooked peppers and onions served on a flour tortilla. They are just so satisfyingly delicious!

Read full story

Holiday chocolate graham crackers

Holiday chocolate graham crackers/ Holiday shaped/Gin Lee. Today, I am creating my chocolate graham crackers ahead of the winter holiday season. After they've baked and cooled, I will place them in Ziploc bags and freeze them. This will keep the graham crackers fresh and save time later on. (Once I begin my other holiday baking.) I use graham crackers in various dessert recipes, especially for creating homemade graham cracker pie crusts. Chocolate graham crackers can also be used to make homemade s'mores by the fireplace and used to create homemade ice cream sandwiches. They're delicious and can be made sugar-free, or with sugar. The choice is yours. After my crackers cool, I dust them with sugar-free powdered sugar to add a touch of added sweetness.

Read full story

DIY deodorizers and cleaners

DIY deodorizer and cleaners for household cleaning/Gin Lee. DIY deodorizers and cleaners for household cleaning. If you have pets, more than likely you also have pet odors lurking around inside your home. These DIY deodorizers and cleaners can be used to deodorize floors, walls, pet kennels, bathrooms, kitchens, and more. I even use them to clean up spilt baked on grease. They work great and don't cost much to make.

Read full story

Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy

Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy/Gin Lee. It's finally November, and it's time for some good Old-fashioned country-style comfort food. So, today I prepared my country-style pork steak in a thick homemade mushroom gravy and served them with creamed potatoes and French-style green beans. Ring that dinner bell!

Read full story
Arkansas State

Harvesting pecans

Pecan picking has officially begun, but my harvesting so far has been meagrely scarce. Unfortunately, with the amount of extensive heat that we received this past summer, our pecans didn't do as well as in prior years. Generally, during the week of Halloween, I am super busy picking them. By this time, I would normally have numerous bags of these crunchy, buttery, satisfying nuts bagged up. Not this year, sadly, I ended up with one disappointing grocery bag (nearly) full. In our region, pecans can be harvested as early as September and as late as December. So, I am wishfully hoping more will drop before the winter holidays. Fingers crossed!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy