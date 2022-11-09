Country-style Dutch oven potatoes/ Gin Lee

There's nothing quite like buttery potatoes that have been slowly cooked over a wood stove, or by the open flame of a campfire in a Dutch oven. But if you can't do either of those two things, you can cook the potatoes in your regular oven.

I make the Dutch oven potatoes over my wood stove when the outside temperature is cooler and I have a fire going. However, I also make Dutch oven potatoes over an open campfire, as well as inside my French oven. So, you can prepare the potatoes in a number of ways.

While cooking, try not to stir your potatoes. Stirring them will make them fall apart. Also, I don't cook the onion first for my recipe. Instead, I toss them in at the same time as the potatoes and allow them to cook together at the same rate. These are country-style Dutch oven potatoes, so it's a recipe that's supposed to be simple and rustic. The diced onions will cook down and give your potatoes extra flavor. If you're not a fan of onions, leave them out of the recipe.

Ingredients:

6-8 potatoes (depending on size), cut into bite-size shapes

1 large onion, diced

1 teaspoon of seasoning salt

Freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon of garlic powder

½ cup of water

4-6 tablespoons of butter (depending on how buttery you like your potatoes)

Instructions:

After the potatoes and onion have been prepped, add them to the Dutch oven.

Add the water and the seasonings; stir well. Then add the butter. Place the lid on the Dutch oven.

Next, cook over a wood stove, campfire, grill, or oven for about twenty to thirty-five minutes, or until the potatoes are fork tender. (The time will vary depending on which method you used to cook the potatoes.)