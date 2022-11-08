French toast/ Gin Lee

French toast

This breakfast recipe can literally be made in about five minutes and it's amazingly delicious. Normally, I make French toast with homemade Brioche bread, but today I used regular Wonder bread to create it easily. Because I know not everyone has time to bake homemade bread. The secret to not making a soggy wet mess of your bread is to not over soak the slices in the custard. For this recipe, since I am using regular bread, I actually do a quick dunk and flip instead of soaking the bread.

Preparing French toast/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

½ cup of milk

4 eggs

5-6 slices of bread

1 teaspoon of Splenda, or regular white granulated sugar

½ teaspoon of pure vanilla

1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons of canola oil, plus a little extra if needed while cooking the French toast

Instructions:

Crack the eggs open and add them into a shallow dish; whisk. Then add the milk, Splenda, pure vanilla extract, and ground cinnamon; stir very well.

In a skillet, add two tablespoons of canola oil and allow it to get hot over medium heat.

Dunking the bread into the wet custard/ Gin Lee

Next, place one slice of bread in the egg custard mix. Flip it to coat the other side. Transfer the bread to the hot skillet. Allow the bread to get crisp and toasted, then flip it over and repeat. Cooking time should take about two to three minutes per side. Continue in repeating these steps for the remaining slices of bread. Serve on a plate with your favorite syrup and butter if you like.

Note:

You can lightly toast your bread before dipping it into the wet egg custard to keep your bread from becoming soggy. However, the main secret to preparing French toast successfully is not to over soak the bread.

For thin sliced bread, I literally do a quick dunk and flip to coat the slices of bread. I do not actually soak it at any time. The wet mixture coats and soaks into the bread really fast. So, I prepare one slice of French toast at a time. I do not allow the thinner sliced bread to set in the custard. I just dunk and flip it right before transferring it to my hot skillet of oil.