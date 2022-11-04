Hickory Ridge, AR

A season of gratitude

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZY1Se_0iyvHjcU00
A season of gratitude for the Hickory Ridge Food Pantry & Clothes Closet directors, volunteers, and the countless donors /Gin Lee/ Canva

A season of gratitude for the Hickory Ridge Food Pantry & Clothes Closet directors, volunteers, and the countless donors

So much gratitude is given for everyone who has given back to their local communities with their valuable time and all their life-saving donations! It's because of beautiful people like yourself that many people will be able to have a Thanksgiving dinner this year! (No matter where you're located, I want to say thank you!)

Local residents in the community of Hickory Ridge, Arkansas have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving season because of countless donors and volunteers at the local Food Pantry & Clothes Closet who have and still are given back to their own community. Whether it be with their valuable time to help as a volunteer, or donating food so that their fellow neighbors can have nutritional food to feed their families. People are stepping up and giving back to the community with open hearts.

The pantry in our community is truly a life-saving blessing to many families in these uncertain times, helping hundreds of people who struggle to put nutritious food on their dining room tables. The Food Pantry hands out boxes of cereal, oatmeal, pancake mixes, etc. at different times also to make certain that needy children in the community receive food for a nutritional breakfast as well.

In our local community, you'll find that gratitude is always alive, not only during the holiday season but also throughout the entire year here. The local Food Pantry gives out thousands of pounds of nutritious food and a few needed necessities, such as toiletries, to the families who are in need of a helping hand, twice a month, on a yearly basis. The Food Pantry has been in operation since the 18th of April, 2016 (over 6 years ago).

The (Nonprofit) Clothes Closet also offers free clothing for those in need. There is clothing offered for all sizes. Plus, coats, sweaters, and shoes for the winter. Everyone who lives in our area and who's eligible to sign up at the local Food Pantry are welcome to look through and pick out a few needed items during the hours that the Food Pantry is open.

Recently, Riceland donated gallons of Riceland Rice Bran Cooking Oil to the community Food Pantry. Riceland's oil refinery produces a wide range of oils. Developed from rice bran, cooking oil. These oils are produced in Stuttgart, Arkansas, from rice and soybeans grown in Arkansas and Missouri by local farmers. So much gratitude goes out to everyone involved in making the Riceland Rice Bran Cooking Oil, and also to the farmers and their families for providing the different grains to the processing plant in Stuttgart, Arkansas, to make it possible.

There are numerous other donors that also pitch in to give local support to the pantry. Such as Churches of the community, Cross County Bank, Cross County Chamber of Commerce, Debbie Davis, Three County Fair, and so many more (the list of donors are endless). Red River Ford Toyota in Wynne, Arkansas will also be serving as a drop off point for contributions for Cross County Food Pantries in "The Natural State."

Thanks to all the local volunteers and donors who make the Food Pantry and Clothes Closet possible in Hickory Ridge, Arkansas. In hard times, each one of y'all gives the Hickory Ridge community so much to be truly thankful for during the holidays and throughout the entire year. Y'all are what I call "LIVING ANGELS!"

The Food Pantry and Clothes Closet has been a saving grace to many people, due to growing heights of inflation. Many families will have much to be thankful for coming this Thanksgiving, because of the kindness and generosity of other people who make it all possible.

If you would like to help with food donations to help Cross County residents, below you will find a list of food items that the Cross County Food Pantries is most in need of at this time. (Specific brand names do not matter.) These items can either be dropped off at Red River Ford Toyota in Wynne, Arkansas, or dropped off personally at your nearest Food Pantry.

List of Food Pantries in Cross County, AR.

  • Hickory Ridge Food Pantry & Clothes Closet located in Hickory Ridge, AR
  • The Good Shepherd Center- Food Distribution Center Food bank located in Wynne, AR
  • Wynne Church Of Christ- Food Distribution Center Food bank located in Wynne, AR
  • Cherry Valley Food Pantry Food Distribution Center Food bank located in Cherry Valley, AR
  • Wynne Senior Life Center, Food Distribution Center Food bank, located in Wynne, AR

List of items needed:

  • Flour
  • Sugar
  • Coffee and other non-alcoholic drinks
  • Cake mixes
  • Canned goods
  • Soups
  • Canned chicken
  • Vienna sausages
  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towels
  • Peanut butter
  • Pasta
  • Pasta sauce
  • Rice a Roni
  • Macaroni and cheese
  • Canned pastas

If you'd rather leave other types of donations for the Hickory Ridge pantry and clothes closet, please contact the Food Bank director's: Jennifer Martin, Beverly Wilson, and Peggy Burnett. (Contact information is towards the bottom of my article.)

Dates and times

Starting in November and December, the pantry opening dates will switch to the first and third Tuesdays of the month to allow volunteers time with their families during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. The Food Pantry will be open Tuesday on the selected weeks, from 8 to 10 a.m..

Food Pantry location in Hickory Ridge, AR

The pantry and clothes closet is located at the Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, at 211 2nd Street, Hickory Ridge, Arkansas 72347. The normal days that they are both open are on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, at 8 to 10 a.m. (except for the months of November and December).

Contact information about the Food Pantry & Clothes Closet

509 CR 115, Hickory Ridge, Arkansas (United States)

(870) 697-3360

martinlane72347@gmail.com

Directors / Officers

Jennifer Martin, agent

Jennifer Martin, director

Jennifer Martin, incorporator

Jennifer Martin, organizer

Beverly Wilson, director

Peggy Burnett, director

Plus Numerous Volunteers

The Martin family

Betty Ford

Libby Mahon

Linda Cullum

Among so many other people

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!

# Giving Back

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Giving Back# A season of gratitude for the # A season of gratitude# Thanksgiving# Hickory Ridge Food Pantry

Comments / 0

Published by

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Gin Lee is a native of Arkansas. She studied at The Institute Of Children's Literature. She is an animal rescuer, food critic, organic gardener, food editor, home cook, food blogger, artist, and a complete do-it-yourselfer. Gin Lee is a published author, journalist, and contributor, among other works, and she resides in a rural town, in Arkansas, with her husband, their fur babies, Highway, Princess, Stinkpot the turtle. A huge thanks goes out to all for reading, following, and sharing Gin Lee's articles! Thank you! Since Gin Lee lives in a rural area, there's not much local news to cover. So, she covers articles of interest on how-to's about organic gardening, recipes, homesteading, and survival techniques. If those things are of interest to you, then you'll never (hopefully) be disappointed. She tries to cover a wide variety of articles to entertain everyone. Comments are turned off due to rudeness and hatefulness. The world has enough vulgarity, hatefulness, and arrogance without it having any help. Since having the simple courtesy of manners is lacking and sharing words of kindness does not abide in a few people. Those few people ruin what's supposed to be educational and an enjoyable experience for all others. Gin Lee does have children and young adults that are followers. Potty mouths, vulgarity, and hate are not acceptable. Apologies go out to those of you who generally are very sweet and also to Gin Lee's followers who have been a witness to others being rude and malicious. Hopefully, you'll be understanding of the measures that have to be put into place. Please be kind to one another.

Hickory Ridge, AR
12567 followers

More from Gin Lee

Country-style Dutch oven potatoes

There's nothing quite like buttery potatoes that have been slowly cooked over a wood stove, or by the open flame of a campfire in a Dutch oven. But if you can't do either of those two things, you can cook the potatoes in your regular oven.

Read full story

French toast

This breakfast recipe can literally be made in about five minutes and it's amazingly delicious. Normally, I make French toast with homemade Brioche bread, but today I used regular Wonder bread to create it easily. Because I know not everyone has time to bake homemade bread. The secret to not making a soggy wet mess of your bread is to not over soak the slices in the custard. For this recipe, since I am using regular bread, I actually do a quick dunk and flip instead of soaking the bread.

Read full story

All about great northern beans

Great northern beans first originated in South America, like all other common beans. The bean is perhaps referred to as "great northern," because they were originally brought to the area of what is now called North Dakota by Spanish exploration. A tribe located in North Dakota known as the Mandan tribe domesticated the beans for cultivation. (LeafTV Contributor, n.d.)

Read full story

Easy-bake chicken legs

Nothing dramatic here! Just a simple take on my yummy chicken leg recipe. Today, I thought I would show y'all how you can use a few simple ingredients to make a very delicious pan of chicken. It requires no oil and no flour, but the skin on the chicken still comes out just as crispy. The chicken legs are baked for thirty-five minutes at a high temperature.

Read full story

Homemade garlic bread

As y'all know I make different types of homemade bread often. This garlic bread (toast) is made from my Country-styleno-knead bread. I bake the bread, then cut thick slices from the round-shaped loaf to create amazing garlic bread. It's the perfect bread to serve alongside Italian cuisine.

Read full story
1 comments

Spaghetti burgers

I had a big bowl of leftover sausage spaghetti from last night. So, today, I decided to make my homemade spaghetti cake burgers using some of it. I baked four beef burgers, then used the spaghetti cakes as buns. This is a great way to make a new meal out of leftover spaghetti.

Read full story

Homemade steak fajitas

Making fajitas is always an awesome weeknight or weekend treat. I prepared my fajitas with tender strips of seasoned, cooked beef (flank steak) with strips of tender cooked peppers and onions served on a flour tortilla. They are just so satisfyingly delicious!

Read full story

Holiday chocolate graham crackers

Holiday chocolate graham crackers/ Holiday shaped/Gin Lee. Today, I am creating my chocolate graham crackers ahead of the winter holiday season. After they've baked and cooled, I will place them in Ziploc bags and freeze them. This will keep the graham crackers fresh and save time later on. (Once I begin my other holiday baking.) I use graham crackers in various dessert recipes, especially for creating homemade graham cracker pie crusts. Chocolate graham crackers can also be used to make homemade s'mores by the fireplace and used to create homemade ice cream sandwiches. They're delicious and can be made sugar-free, or with sugar. The choice is yours. After my crackers cool, I dust them with sugar-free powdered sugar to add a touch of added sweetness.

Read full story

DIY deodorizers and cleaners

DIY deodorizer and cleaners for household cleaning/Gin Lee. DIY deodorizers and cleaners for household cleaning. If you have pets, more than likely you also have pet odors lurking around inside your home. These DIY deodorizers and cleaners can be used to deodorize floors, walls, pet kennels, bathrooms, kitchens, and more. I even use them to clean up spilt baked on grease. They work great and don't cost much to make.

Read full story

Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy

Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy/Gin Lee. It's finally November, and it's time for some good Old-fashioned country-style comfort food. So, today I prepared my country-style pork steak in a thick homemade mushroom gravy and served them with creamed potatoes and French-style green beans. Ring that dinner bell!

Read full story
Arkansas State

Harvesting pecans

Pecan picking has officially begun, but my harvesting so far has been meagrely scarce. Unfortunately, with the amount of extensive heat that we received this past summer, our pecans didn't do as well as in prior years. Generally, during the week of Halloween, I am super busy picking them. By this time, I would normally have numerous bags of these crunchy, buttery, satisfying nuts bagged up. Not this year, sadly, I ended up with one disappointing grocery bag (nearly) full. In our region, pecans can be harvested as early as September and as late as December. So, I am wishfully hoping more will drop before the winter holidays. Fingers crossed!

Read full story

Creamy coleslaw

Purple cabbage (red cabbage) is the boss in my homemade creamy coleslaw, the purplish red color contrasting alongside the vivid orange carrots and pale green cabbage tends to create a beautiful pop of additional color, while adding even more flavor and texture to the slaw. Paired with the tantalizing zip of the creamy dressing, it's a win, win for coleslaw lovers everywhere!

Read full story
3 comments

Recipes made with bouillon

Today, I thought it would be neat to show you guys how to use bouillon for different recipes. For these recipes, you can use bouillon cubes, or bouillon powder, or bouillon granules, and you can use either chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, fish, or vegetable flavored bouillon, so you're not tied down to just one flavor option.

Read full story
2 comments

Southern catfish nuggets

Southern batter dipped deep-fried catfish nuggets/Gin Lee. About once a year, I get a hankering for a catfish dinner and today was that day. I don't buy catfish very often, because, in my opinion, it's just one of those fish that simply doesn't taste right when it's not breaded and deep-fried. So, if I don't buy it, I won't fry it!

Read full story
1 comments

Breakfast sandwiches

Sausage, egg, and cheese served on a hamburger bun/Gin Lee. Sausage, egg, and cheese served on a hamburger bun. Are y'all in the mood for a fast take on a breakfast sandwich that is inspired by McDonald's sausage, egg, and cheese McMuffin/biscuit? For this recipe, I simply place cooked sausage patties, sunny-side-up eggs, and sliced American cheese on fresh hamburger buns. To create a yummy breakfast sandwich to go.

Read full story
2 comments

Country-style no-knead bread

Needing bread for dinner tonight? You can start making this bread dough before breakfast and actually have a fresh loaf of bread by lunchtime. It's just that simple. This bread will not be like a typical loaf of sandwich bread. Instead, it's country-style and rustic. It's great served with stew, beans, dumplings, etc.. But that's not to say that you can't slice it to make yourself a meatloaf sandwich.

Read full story
1 comments

Homemade mocha espresso

Why pay someone else to make you a cup of Joe, especially when you can make a delightful mocha espresso right at home? This morning was extremely chilly, and I decided to wake up early to get my wood stove going and get my espresso brewer out to make homemade mocha espresso on top of the wood stove. I realize not everyone has a woodstove or an espresso brewer. However, you can prepare this recipe in any drip coffee maker, or with any type of coffee pot that has a filter.

Read full story
Harrisburg, AR

Recent visit to Dollar General Market

Over the past weekend, I visited the Dollar General Market in Harrisburg, Arkansas. I hadn't been to a dollar store in such a long time and I wanted to check out their prices and inventory. Today, I will share my thoughts about this shopping trip.

Read full story

Baked steakhouse chicken

You probably would not expect chicken to be seasoned with steak sauce and steak seasoning, but those are two of the main ingredients that I used for seasoning, to create my delicious baked steakhouse chicken.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy