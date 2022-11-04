A season of gratitude for the Hickory Ridge Food Pantry & Clothes Closet directors, volunteers, and the countless donors / Gin Lee/ Canva

A season of gratitude for the Hickory Ridge Food Pantry & Clothes Closet directors, volunteers, and the countless donors

So much gratitude is given for everyone who has given back to their local communities with their valuable time and all their life-saving donations! It's because of beautiful people like yourself that many people will be able to have a Thanksgiving dinner this year! (No matter where you're located, I want to say thank you!)

Local residents in the community of Hickory Ridge, Arkansas have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving season because of countless donors and volunteers at the local Food Pantry & Clothes Closet who have and still are given back to their own community. Whether it be with their valuable time to help as a volunteer, or donating food so that their fellow neighbors can have nutritional food to feed their families. People are stepping up and giving back to the community with open hearts.

The pantry in our community is truly a life-saving blessing to many families in these uncertain times, helping hundreds of people who struggle to put nutritious food on their dining room tables. The Food Pantry hands out boxes of cereal, oatmeal, pancake mixes, etc. at different times also to make certain that needy children in the community receive food for a nutritional breakfast as well.

In our local community, you'll find that gratitude is always alive, not only during the holiday season but also throughout the entire year here. The local Food Pantry gives out thousands of pounds of nutritious food and a few needed necessities, such as toiletries, to the families who are in need of a helping hand, twice a month, on a yearly basis. The Food Pantry has been in operation since the 18th of April, 2016 (over 6 years ago).

The (Nonprofit) Clothes Closet also offers free clothing for those in need. There is clothing offered for all sizes. Plus, coats, sweaters, and shoes for the winter. Everyone who lives in our area and who's eligible to sign up at the local Food Pantry are welcome to look through and pick out a few needed items during the hours that the Food Pantry is open.

Recently, Riceland donated gallons of Riceland Rice Bran Cooking Oil to the community Food Pantry. Riceland's oil refinery produces a wide range of oils. Developed from rice bran, cooking oil. These oils are produced in Stuttgart, Arkansas, from rice and soybeans grown in Arkansas and Missouri by local farmers. So much gratitude goes out to everyone involved in making the Riceland Rice Bran Cooking Oil, and also to the farmers and their families for providing the different grains to the processing plant in Stuttgart, Arkansas, to make it possible.

There are numerous other donors that also pitch in to give local support to the pantry. Such as Churches of the community, Cross County Bank, Cross County Chamber of Commerce, Debbie Davis, Three County Fair, and so many more (the list of donors are endless). Red River Ford Toyota in Wynne, Arkansas will also be serving as a drop off point for contributions for Cross County Food Pantries in "The Natural State."

Thanks to all the local volunteers and donors who make the Food Pantry and Clothes Closet possible in Hickory Ridge, Arkansas. In hard times, each one of y'all gives the Hickory Ridge community so much to be truly thankful for during the holidays and throughout the entire year. Y'all are what I call "LIVING ANGELS!"

The Food Pantry and Clothes Closet has been a saving grace to many people, due to growing heights of inflation. Many families will have much to be thankful for coming this Thanksgiving, because of the kindness and generosity of other people who make it all possible.

If you would like to help with food donations to help Cross County residents, below you will find a list of food items that the Cross County Food Pantries is most in need of at this time. (Specific brand names do not matter.) These items can either be dropped off at Red River Ford Toyota in Wynne, Arkansas, or dropped off personally at your nearest Food Pantry.

List of Food Pantries in Cross County, AR.

Hickory Ridge Food Pantry & Clothes Closet located in Hickory Ridge, AR

The Good Shepherd Center- Food Distribution Center Food bank located in Wynne, AR

Wynne Church Of Christ- Food Distribution Center Food bank located in Wynne, AR

Cherry Valley Food Pantry Food Distribution Center Food bank located in Cherry Valley, AR

Wynne Senior Life Center, Food Distribution Center Food bank, located in Wynne, AR

List of items needed:

Flour

Sugar

Coffee and other non-alcoholic drinks

Cake mixes

Canned goods

Soups

Canned chicken

Vienna sausages

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Peanut butter

Pasta

Pasta sauce

Rice a Roni

Macaroni and cheese

Canned pastas

If you'd rather leave other types of donations for the Hickory Ridge pantry and clothes closet, please contact the Food Bank director's: Jennifer Martin, Beverly Wilson, and Peggy Burnett. (Contact information is towards the bottom of my article.)

Dates and times

Starting in November and December, the pantry opening dates will switch to the first and third Tuesdays of the month to allow volunteers time with their families during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. The Food Pantry will be open Tuesday on the selected weeks, from 8 to 10 a.m..

Food Pantry location in Hickory Ridge, AR

The pantry and clothes closet is located at the Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, at 211 2nd Street, Hickory Ridge, Arkansas 72347. The normal days that they are both open are on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, at 8 to 10 a.m. (except for the months of November and December).

Contact information about the Food Pantry & Clothes Closet

509 CR 115, Hickory Ridge, Arkansas (United States)

(870) 697-3360

martinlane72347@gmail.com

Directors / Officers

Jennifer Martin, agent

Jennifer Martin, director

Jennifer Martin, incorporator

Jennifer Martin, organizer

Beverly Wilson, director

Peggy Burnett, director

Plus Numerous Volunteers

The Martin family

Betty Ford

Libby Mahon

Linda Cullum

Among so many other people

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!

