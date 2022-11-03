Homemade steak fajitas

Making fajitas is always an awesome weeknight or weekend treat. I prepared my fajitas with tender strips of seasoned, cooked beef (flank steak) with strips of tender cooked peppers and onions served on a flour tortilla. They are just so satisfyingly delicious!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PkUqI_0iwbvcN500
Homemade steak fajitas/Gin Lee

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds of flank steak, or round steak
  • Homemade fajita seasoning (see recipe for this seasoning mix below)
  • 10-12 grape tomatoes, or cherry tomatoes
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 1 yellow, or orange bell pepper, or banana pepper (use hot peppers if you prefer)
  • 1 large onion
  • 1 package of shredded Mexican cheese
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice ( to soak the beef in)

Homemade fajita seasoning mix

  • 1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper
  • 2-½ teaspoons of ground cumin
  • 2 teaspoons of chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika
  • 1-½ teaspoons of garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons of onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon of dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon of seasoning salt
  • 1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

Instructions for the fajita seasoning:

Mix the list of spice ingredients in a ziploc bag; shake the bag well. Use only the amount that you'll prefer to season the flank steak strips, then save the rest for next time you make fajitas.

Instructions:

First, marinate the beef in lemon juice and sprinkle the amount of fajita seasoning you prefer on the steak. The marinade will tenderize the meat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4eda_0iwbvcN500
Cutting the seasoned steak into strips for fajitas/Gin Lee

Now, cut the beef against the grain. (Slicing the meat against the grain also will help tenderize it.) Slice the beef into thin sliced strips. Season the meat a little again if you prefer to. (The traditional way of making fajitas is to grill the beef, onions, and bell peppers to get absolutely the best flavors. However, I will stir fry the strips of beef and vegetables today over a burner.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Qacy_0iwbvcN500
Cooking the beef, onions, tomatoes, and peppers/Gin Lee

Next, slice the peppers and onion in thin slices and add it to the pan with the meat. Cook the strips of beef and vegetables, while continually stirring for ten minutes.

Place your filling down the center of the flour tortillas. Then fold the bottom over and then fold over both side edges of the tortilla. Serve and enjoy!

