DIY deodorizers and cleaners

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbBSm_0iw66ICn00
DIY deodorizer and cleaners for household cleaning/Gin Lee

DIY deodorizers and cleaners for household cleaning

If you have pets, more than likely you also have pet odors lurking around inside your home. These DIY deodorizers and cleaners can be used to deodorize floors, walls, pet kennels, bathrooms, kitchens, and more. I even use them to clean up spilt baked on grease. They work great and don't cost much to make.

So, how do these DIY deodorizers and cleaners work?

Hydrogen peroxide is one of the ingredients and it happens to be a natural oxidizer. Another ingredient that is added is baking soda. Baking soda is an all-natural abrasive, and it makes for a great scouring cleaner. It is also often used in households for cleaning, because it is great for deodorizing as well. When these two are mixed with Dawn's original blue dish detergent, the chemical reaction of dish soap, hydrogen peroxide and baking soda will lift off all the toughest stains, neutralizing the musty, smelly odors all in one.

An oxidizer is an all-natural, safe form of bleach. It's awesome to clean stubborn stains. Stains such as those that you might have on your carpet, upholstery, and hard surfaces. However, please be careful when using this on any fabric material, because it can leave bleach spots. Because hydrogen peroxide is also a natural bleach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJ0kO_0iw66ICn00
DIY cleaner and deodorizer. Before and after using the cleaner/Gin Lee

DIY cleaner and deodorizer

The following is the list you'll need for bigger areas and it works very well for deodorizing pet smells. Be careful when using this product on colored fabrics. The mixture will naturally whiten fabric. It's best to use on hard surfaces, such as porcelain, tile, concrete, and linoleum areas. It can be used on the surfaces of countertops, refrigerators, freezers, ovens, washers, driers, as well as in showers, bathtubs, and toilets. It also works well in dog kennels, pet carriers, and to clean cat litter boxes.

Ingredients:

  • 1 quart of hydrogen peroxide
  • ¼ cup of baking soda
  • 1 tablespoon of original blue Dawn dish detergent

Instructions:

In a cleaning bucket, add the entire quart bottle of hydrogen peroxide. Then add the baking soda and Dawn original blue dish detergent. Stir these ingredients well until they're all incorporated together.

Use a scrub brush, or a cleaning rag and wipe or scrub the areas that need to be deodorized. Allow the mixture to dry, then wipe down the area with a clean cloth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l3Q89_0iw66ICn00
Deodorizer and cleaning paste for smaller areas/Gin Lee

Deodorizer and cleaning paste for smaller areas

Basically, you'll need the same list of ingredients as the above method, but just use fewer of each. This method makes a paste which is even better to use in small areas.

Ingredients:

  • 4 tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide
  • 2 tablespoons of baking soda
  • 1 tablespoon of Dawn original blue dish detergent

Instructions:

In a dish, add the list of ingredients; mix well.

Use this paste to get truly stuck on grease and other gunk clean. It works best if you work the mixture in and let it sit for at least thirty minutes to an hour.

Wet the surface a little with hot water, then scrub with a scouring pad. Then wipe off.

Oven cleaner

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of baking soda
  • 2 lemons
  • 1 tablespoon of Dawn original blue dish detergent

Instructions:

In a bowl, add your baking soda. Roll the lemons with the palm of your hand and countertop. Cut the lemons in half and squeeze the juice out into the bowl with the baking soda. Add the dish detergent and mix into a paste. If needed, add either a bit more lemon juice or water to bring it to a thinner consistency. This cleaner should be more like a thick paste, but a little moist too.

Next, open your oven and apply the cleaner to the inside surface. Scrub it on with one of the lemon halves. Now, allow the cleaner to stay on your oven's surface for at least thirty minutes. (If the inside of your oven is really dirty, the cleaner works even better if you can leave it overnight.)

Now, take a wet scouring pad and go over the cleaner again to get the really stuck on grease off. Wipe the inside of your oven clean with a moist towel, or use paper towels. Next, wipe your oven down with a dry towel.

Note:

I have only used Dawn's original blue dish detergent for all of these cleaners. You can try other brands, but I can only verify from my own personal tries that Dawn is the one specific dish detergent that works for me.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# DIY deodorizer and cleaners fo# DIY cleaners# DIY deodorizers# DIY oven cleaner

Comments / 0

Published by

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Gin Lee is a native of Arkansas. She studied at The Institute Of Children's Literature. She is an animal rescuer, food critic, organic gardener, food editor, home cook, food blogger, artist, and a complete do-it-yourselfer. Gin Lee is a published author, journalist, and contributor, among other works, and she resides in a rural town, in Arkansas, with her husband, their fur babies, Highway, Princess, Stinkpot the turtle. A huge thanks goes out to all for reading, following, and sharing Gin Lee's articles! Thank you! Since Gin Lee lives in a rural area, there's not much local news to cover. So, she covers articles of interest on how-to's about organic gardening, recipes, homesteading, and survival techniques. If those things are of interest to you, then you'll never (hopefully) be disappointed. She tries to cover a wide variety of articles to entertain everyone. Comments are turned off due to rudeness and hatefulness. The world has enough vulgarity, hatefulness, and arrogance without it having any help. Since having the simple courtesy of manners is lacking and sharing words of kindness does not abide in a few people. Those few people ruin what's supposed to be educational and an enjoyable experience for all others. Gin Lee does have children and young adults that are followers. Potty mouths, vulgarity, and hate are not acceptable. Apologies go out to those of you who generally are very sweet and also to Gin Lee's followers who have been a witness to others being rude and malicious. Hopefully, you'll be understanding of the measures that have to be put into place. Please be kind to one another.

Hickory Ridge, AR
12509 followers

More from Gin Lee

Hickory Ridge, AR

A season of gratitude

A season of gratitude for the Hickory Ridge Food Pantry & Clothes Closet directors, volunteers, and the countless donors /Gin Lee/ Canva. A season of gratitude for the Hickory Ridge Food Pantry & Clothes Closet directors, volunteers, and the countless donors.

Read full story

Homemade garlic bread

As y'all know I make different types of homemade bread often. This garlic bread (toast) is made from my Country-styleno-knead bread. I bake the bread, then cut thick slices from the round-shaped loaf to create amazing garlic bread. It's the perfect bread to serve alongside Italian cuisine.

Read full story
1 comments

Spaghetti burgers

I had a big bowl of leftover sausage spaghetti from last night. So, today, I decided to make my homemade spaghetti cake burgers using some of it. I baked four beef burgers, then used the spaghetti cakes as buns. This is a great way to make a new meal out of leftover spaghetti.

Read full story

Homemade steak fajitas

Making fajitas is always an awesome weeknight or weekend treat. I prepared my fajitas with tender strips of seasoned, cooked beef (flank steak) with strips of tender cooked peppers and onions served on a flour tortilla. They are just so satisfyingly delicious!

Read full story

Holiday chocolate graham crackers

Holiday chocolate graham crackers/ Holiday shaped/Gin Lee. Today, I am creating my chocolate graham crackers ahead of the winter holiday season. After they've baked and cooled, I will place them in Ziploc bags and freeze them. This will keep the graham crackers fresh and save time later on. (Once I begin my other holiday baking.) I use graham crackers in various dessert recipes, especially for creating homemade graham cracker pie crusts. Chocolate graham crackers can also be used to make homemade s'mores by the fireplace and used to create homemade ice cream sandwiches. They're delicious and can be made sugar-free, or with sugar. The choice is yours. After my crackers cool, I dust them with sugar-free powdered sugar to add a touch of added sweetness.

Read full story

Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy

Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy/Gin Lee. It's finally November, and it's time for some good Old-fashioned country-style comfort food. So, today I prepared my country-style pork steak in a thick homemade mushroom gravy and served them with creamed potatoes and French-style green beans. Ring that dinner bell!

Read full story
Arkansas State

Harvesting pecans

Pecan picking has officially begun, but my harvesting so far has been meagrely scarce. Unfortunately, with the amount of extensive heat that we received this past summer, our pecans didn't do as well as in prior years. Generally, during the week of Halloween, I am super busy picking them. By this time, I would normally have numerous bags of these crunchy, buttery, satisfying nuts bagged up. Not this year, sadly, I ended up with one disappointing grocery bag (nearly) full. In our region, pecans can be harvested as early as September and as late as December. So, I am wishfully hoping more will drop before the winter holidays. Fingers crossed!

Read full story

Creamy coleslaw

Purple cabbage (red cabbage) is the boss in my homemade creamy coleslaw, the purplish red color contrasting alongside the vivid orange carrots and pale green cabbage tends to create a beautiful pop of additional color, while adding even more flavor and texture to the slaw. Paired with the tantalizing zip of the creamy dressing, it's a win, win for coleslaw lovers everywhere!

Read full story
3 comments

Recipes made with bouillon

Today, I thought it would be neat to show you guys how to use bouillon for different recipes. For these recipes, you can use bouillon cubes, or bouillon powder, or bouillon granules, and you can use either chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, fish, or vegetable flavored bouillon, so you're not tied down to just one flavor option.

Read full story
2 comments

Southern catfish nuggets

Southern batter dipped deep-fried catfish nuggets/Gin Lee. About once a year, I get a hankering for a catfish dinner and today was that day. I don't buy catfish very often, because, in my opinion, it's just one of those fish that simply doesn't taste right when it's not breaded and deep-fried. So, if I don't buy it, I won't fry it!

Read full story
1 comments

Breakfast sandwiches

Sausage, egg, and cheese served on a hamburger bun/Gin Lee. Sausage, egg, and cheese served on a hamburger bun. Are y'all in the mood for a fast take on a breakfast sandwich that is inspired by McDonald's sausage, egg, and cheese McMuffin/biscuit? For this recipe, I simply place cooked sausage patties, sunny-side-up eggs, and sliced American cheese on fresh hamburger buns. To create a yummy breakfast sandwich to go.

Read full story
2 comments

Country-style no-knead bread

Needing bread for dinner tonight? You can start making this bread dough before breakfast and actually have a fresh loaf of bread by lunchtime. It's just that simple. This bread will not be like a typical loaf of sandwich bread. Instead, it's country-style and rustic. It's great served with stew, beans, dumplings, etc.. But that's not to say that you can't slice it to make yourself a meatloaf sandwich.

Read full story
1 comments

Homemade mocha espresso

Why pay someone else to make you a cup of Joe, especially when you can make a delightful mocha espresso right at home? This morning was extremely chilly, and I decided to wake up early to get my wood stove going and get my espresso brewer out to make homemade mocha espresso on top of the wood stove. I realize not everyone has a woodstove or an espresso brewer. However, you can prepare this recipe in any drip coffee maker, or with any type of coffee pot that has a filter.

Read full story
Harrisburg, AR

Recent visit to Dollar General Market

Over the past weekend, I visited the Dollar General Market in Harrisburg, Arkansas. I hadn't been to a dollar store in such a long time and I wanted to check out their prices and inventory. Today, I will share my thoughts about this shopping trip.

Read full story

Baked steakhouse chicken

You probably would not expect chicken to be seasoned with steak sauce and steak seasoning, but those are two of the main ingredients that I used for seasoning, to create my delicious baked steakhouse chicken.

Read full story
4 comments

Country-style chocolate chip cookies

My country-style chocolate chip cookie recipe does not require brown sugar, but the cookie dough does require being chilled for at least one hour and if you can wait, the cookies turn out even better if you chill the dough overnight. Once baked, the end results are a heavenly, soft-batch of gooey chocolate chip cookies with a mouthwatering buttery texture.

Read full story

Homemade brownies

Here's a quick fix for a boring day! Homemade fudge brownies never fail to tempt and bring delight. Today, I will tell you how you bake brownies in different ways for different brownie results. Some people prefer cake-like brownies, while other people prefer a more dense-like, rich, and fudgy brownie, while some people like their brownies to be either crispy around the edges, or chewy. Today, I will walk you through each step to teach you how to bake the perfect fudge brownie that you prefer.

Read full story

Cocoa cookie biscuits

Cocoa cookie biscuits are a basic chocolate cookie with zero frills. They're simple to make, but extremely delicious when served with a cup of coffee or hot chocolate. When sandwiched together with peanut butter in the center, they are transformed into an undeniable yummy snack. You may even want to make sure you have a glass of milk on hand to do a bit of cookie dunking!

Read full story
Harrisburg, AR

Turkey's soaring in prices ahead of turkey day

Turkey/ Turkey's soaring in prices ahead of turkey day/blende12/ Gin Lee. If you have noticed higher prices on your favorite turkey products, you're not alone. The soaring prices of turkeys, in 2022, can be blamed on inflation and the bird-flu outbreak.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy