



Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy/ Gin Lee

Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy

It's finally November, and it's time for some good Old-fashioned country-style comfort food. So, today I prepared my country-style pork steak in a thick homemade mushroom gravy and served them with creamed potatoes and French-style green beans. Ring that dinner bell!

Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

1 family-sized pack of pork steak (boneless works the best, but the steaks I cooked today were bone-in pork steak)

2-½ cups of mushroom soup, or 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup

2 tablespoons of self-rising flour

4 tablespoons of milk

1 teaspoon of seasoning salt

2 teaspoons of freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon of onion powder

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

Instructions:

In a spice dish, combine the seasonings; stir well.

Baking seasoned pork steaks/ Gin Lee

Sprinkle as much, or as little, of the seasoning mix over both sides of your pork steaks. Transfer them onto a roasting pan; bake at 350 degrees F for thirty-five minutes.

Now, remove the drippings from the roasting pan with a turkey baster (being extra careful not to burn yourself). Set the pork steaks aside, but leave them in the roasting pan.

Note:

If your chops didn't cook out any or enough drippings for the gravy, you'll need to use cooking oil as a substitute.

Adding flour to meat drippings and cooking oil for gravy/ Gin Lee

Next, transfer the pork juice drippings to a dutch oven, or large deep skillet and add the flour; stir well. Cook the flour for two minutes while you continue to stir. Then take the skillet off of the heat and stir in the milk; whisk well. Add the cream of mushroom soup. Now, place your pan back on the burner and cook until the gravy reaches your desired thickness. If you need to make your gravy thinner, add more milk. (I prefer thick gravy.)

Preparing the mushroom gravy/ Gin Lee

Next, there are two ways to finish my recipe and here are both ways. You can either transfer the pork steak into the Dutch oven (with the mushroom gravy), or pour or spoon the gravy over your pork steak in the roasting pan.

Adding the pork steaks to my Dutch oven with the mushroom gravy/ Gin Lee

Finishing the pork steak on the stovetop:

If you decide to finish the recipe on the stovetop, after transferring your steaks to the Dutch oven or skillet, turn the burner down on low, simmer the steaks in the gravy for another twenty to twenty-five minutes.

Transferring the pork steaks to the Dutch oven/ Gin Lee

(Toss the pork steaks in with the mushroom gravy and spoon the gravy over each one. Cover and finish cooking.)

Finishing the pork steaks and mushroom gravy in the oven:

After you have poured the gravy over the pork steak, place the roasting pan back into the oven and proceed with cooking for another fifteen-twenty minutes (in a 350 degrees F oven).

Serve your pork steak and mushroom gravy with creamed potatoes, green beans, or corn, and rolls or biscuits.