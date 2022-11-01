Harvesting pecans/ Gin Lee

Pecan picking has officially begun, but my harvesting so far has been meagrely scarce. Unfortunately, with the amount of extensive heat that we received this past summer, our pecans didn't do as well as in prior years. Generally, during the week of Halloween, I am super busy picking them. By this time, I would normally have numerous bags of these crunchy, buttery, satisfying nuts bagged up. Not this year, sadly, I ended up with one disappointing grocery bag (nearly) full. In our region, pecans can be harvested as early as September and as late as December. So, I am wishfully hoping more will drop before the winter holidays. Fingers crossed!

Pecans are a species of hickory nut that is native to Arkansas and other southern regions of the United States and northern Mexico. The pecan tree reaches maturity at around twelve years old. However, I have heard the tale that they can live up to three hundred ripe ole years.

With that being said, there's also more than a thousand different types of pecan trees, some of the species are Amling pecans, Burkett pecans, Caddo pecans, Candy pecans, Cape Fear pecans, Choctaw pecan, Desirable pecans, Elliot pecans, Hican pecans, Kanza, Lakota, Mahan pecans, Maramec pecans, Mohawk pecans, Moreland pecans, Oconee pecans, Osage pecans, Papershell pecans, Pawnee pecans, Podsednik pecans, Desirable pecans, Stuart pecans, Western pecans, and Wichita pecans, etc.. For Arkansas, the recommended pecan varieties to plant are: Amling, Caddo, Elliot, Kanza, Lakota, Oconee, Pawnee, and Stuart.

Pecans are large nuts with a crunchy texture, buttery flavor, and they're naturally sweet. Some pecan species are sweeter than others, while some have a more buttery flavor. Pecans are known as a superfood. They have a good source of fiber, protein, calcium, magnesium, and potassium. They can help lower blood pressure. They're beneficial for people who have heart and kidney disease. Plus, they're high in antioxidants and full of minerals. Most of the fat found in pecans is a healthy type known as monounsaturated fat, which can help lower levels of bad cholesterol (LDL).

Plus, pecans can help you rest better, because they contain melatonin. Melatonin is a natural hormone known to help regulate human sleep cycles. Try eating about twelve pecan halves at dinner or in the evening as a bedtime snack for better sleep at night.

Whether you harvest your own pecans, or buy them, you can crack them open and eat them immediately or dry them before storing them for the long-term. The absolute best place to store pecans for the long-term is in the freezer.

