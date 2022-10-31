Homemade creamy coleslaw/ Gin Lee

Creamy coleslaw

Purple cabbage (red cabbage) is the boss in my homemade creamy coleslaw, the purplish red color contrasting alongside the vivid orange carrots and pale green cabbage tends to create a beautiful pop of additional color, while adding even more flavor and texture to the slaw. Paired with the tantalizing zip of the creamy dressing, it's a win, win for coleslaw lovers everywhere!

Homemade creamy coleslaw/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

½ head of green cabbage, shredded

½ head of purple cabbage (red cabbage), shredded

2-4 carrots, shredded (depending on their size)

1 small red onion, finely diced

1 cup of Miracle Whip salad dressing

¼ cup of sour cream

3 tablespoons of milk (any type)

1 tablespoon of freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon of seasoning salt

½ teaspoon of smoked paprika

2 tablespoons of Splenda, or sugar

Instructions:

First, begin shredding your green and purple cabbages. Then shred your carrots and finely dice an onion. (You can use a food processor, hand grater, knife, or mandoline to shred your vegetables.)

Now, transfer your prepared vegetables to a large bowl. Add the Miracle Whip salad dressing, sour cream, milk, freshly ground black pepper, seasoning salt, smoked paprika, and Splenda, or sugar. Stir the ingredients together well. Then place plastic wrap over the top of your bowl. Transfer your homemade creamy coleslaw to the refrigerator to chill before serving.

Serve your gorgeous slaw with fish, barbecue sandwiches, spare ribs, country-style ribs, etc.. Or just spoon some in a bowl and enjoy eating it just as you would a salad.