Recipes made with bouillon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327IIs_0isVFj7m00
Today, I thought it would be neat to show you guys how to use bouillon for different recipes. For these recipes, you can use bouillon cubes, or bouillon powder, or bouillon granules, and you can use either chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, fish, or vegetable flavored bouillon, so you're not tied down to just one flavor option.

Different recipes may call for chicken stock, beef stock, etc. and you can make stock, or broth very easily with bouillon cubes, bouillon granules, and bouillon powder. Plus, bouillon has always been economically friendly.

Bouillon (in any form and flavor) is made from a concentrated stock which is then dried, ground, and made into either bouillon cubes, powder, or granules. Bouillon is a genius way to save money and space in your pantry. Plus, it's so easy to use in various recipes.

So, first I will tell you how you can use bouillon to create a yummy broth (stock) for soups, stews, casseroles, and gravies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H2NgT_0isVFj7m00
Broth (stock) from bouillon/ Chicken brothGin Lee

Broth (stock) from bouillon

This recipe equals 16 ounces of broth (stock).

To make a yummy broth (stock), take two bouillon cubes, or use two teaspoons of bouillon powder, or two teaspoons of bouillon granules. Then dissolve it in two cups of boiling water; stir well and use.

This recipe works the same regardless of the flavor you're using.

Note:

There's 8-ounces in one cup. So, if you need one cup of broth (stock), you'd need to use one bouillon cube, or one teaspoon of bouillon powder, or one teaspoon of bouillon granules. Then dissolve the bouillon in one cup of boiling water. Stir and it's ready to be used.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CEpW9_0isVFj7m00
Chicken gravy from bouillon cubes/Gin Lee


Chicken gravy from bouillon cubes

Now, for this recipe, I used chicken as an example, but you can use other flavored bouillon to create beef, pork, or vegetable gravy. (Just use the same amount of whichever flavor you prefer.)

Ingredients:

  • 16-ounces of broth (2 cups of water, 2 chicken of bouillon cubes)
  • 2 tablespoons of butter
  • 2 tablespoons of flour
  • ½ teaspoon of seasoning salt
  • 1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

Again, you'll need to place the bouillon in a pan of boiling water and allow the bouillon to dissolve; stir.

In another pan, add two tablespoons of flour and two tablespoons of butter together. Cook for two minutes and stir.

Now, slowly add part of the broth, then whisk. Remove the pan from the burner when the mixture becomes thickened.

Next, add the rest of the broth, and stir until the gravy thickens up. Add seasonings; stir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2BiD_0isVFj7m00
Chicken noodle soup/Gin Lee

Chicken noodle soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound of cooked chicken (I use leftovers)
  • 1 pound of thin spaghetti noodles, or egg noodles, elbow noodles, bow tie pasta, or ramen noodles (If using ramen noodles, add the noodles in at the very last five to ten minutes of cooking the soup.)
  • 2 cups of carrots, sliced, diced, or cut in chunks (or use 1-15-ounce can of carrots)
  • 1 onion, diced or sliced into chunks
  • 6-8 chicken bouillon cubes (depending on how much broth you like in your soup)
  • 6-8 cups of water (amount depends on how many bouillon cubes you're using)
  • ½ teaspoon of seasoning salt
  • 1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon of celery flakes

Instructions:

First, boil your chicken, unless using leftovers. Make sure your chicken is fully cooked.

Then add your spaghetti noodles to a large pan of boiling water, cook the pasta until it's al dente; drain. (I always cook my pasta where it's slightly undercooked for this recipe, because the pasta will be added in with the rest of the ingredients in just a bit and it will finish cooking in the chicken broth.)

Chop the carrots (if you're not using canned). Chop the onion and cooked chicken into bite-sized pieces. (I pre cook the fresh carrots. Doing this isn't completely necessary, but it will keep the other ingredients from getting too mushy since it takes them longer to cook.)

In a large dutch oven, add the water and set the pan on the burner at medium-high temperature. When the water begins to boil, add the chicken bouillon; stir well once the bouillon has dissolved.

Next, add the rest of the list of ingredients to the pan (including the chicken and pasta). Turn the temperature down to low. Simmer the chicken noodle soup for forty-five minutes. Serve with crackers and enjoy!

Note:

If you want to switch the soup flavors, use cooked beef with beef bouillon. Do the same for pork flavored. For vegetable soup, use vegetable bouillon, and add your favorite vegetables.

You can use pasta stars, dinosaur shaped pasta, or any other cute pasta shapes in the soups to make it more enticing for smaller kids to eat.

To save some time and money, you can also use canned chicken to put in your chicken noodle soup.

I normally make chicken noodle soup when we have leftover chicken from a previously cooked meal.

When I am feeling under the weather, I make a cup of chicken broth with bouillon for nourishment. Plus, it helps keep you from becoming dehydrated and it's soothing for sore throats.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Gin Lee is a native of Arkansas. She studied at The Institute Of Children's Literature. She is an animal rescuer, food critic, organic gardener, food editor, home cook, food blogger, artist, and a complete do-it-yourselfer. Gin Lee is a published author, journalist, and contributor, among other works, and she resides in a rural town, in Arkansas, with her husband, their fur babies, Highway, Princess, Stinkpot the turtle.

