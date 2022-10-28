Sausage, egg, and cheese served on a hamburger bun/ Gin Lee

Are y'all in the mood for a fast take on a breakfast sandwich that is inspired by McDonald's sausage, egg, and cheese McMuffin/biscuit? For this recipe, I simply place cooked sausage patties, sunny-side-up eggs, and sliced American cheese on fresh hamburger buns. To create a yummy breakfast sandwich to go.

That's right, nothing fancy, but it is mouth-wateringly delicious. You can use English muffins or biscuits if that's what you prefer.

Preparing sausage, egg, and cheese sandwiches/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

2 eggs, sunny-side-up, or however you prefer your eggs cooked

2 sausage patties, cooked

2 slices of American cheese

2 hamburger buns, or English muffins, or biscuits

Instructions:

First, brown your sausage patties in a skillet over high heat. Flip the patties over after four minutes and cook for another four to five minutes. Your sausage should be cooked well and browned when done. Take them out of the skillet and transfer the patties to a paper-towel-lined plate; set aside.

If you want lightly toasted buns, toast two opened buns inside a toaster, or on top of a range in a clean, dry skillet over the burner on low (I didn't do this today).

Next, using the same skillet, use the grease that is cooked out of the sausage and fry two eggs. I prepared two sunny-side-up eggs. To make the eggs, turn the burner on low. Crack the eggs open, side-by-side. Then place a lid over the top of the skillet. Don't flip the eggs, or fiddle with them (otherwise the egg yolks will break). Cook for two and a half minutes. Transfer them out of the skillet. Place them on top of the cooked sausage patty. Add a slice of cheese over the top of the egg; cover the breakfast sandwiches with the top buns.

If you'd like your cheese melted, place the sandwiches inside the microwave on a microwave-safe plate and heat the sandwiches up for about ten seconds. Serve and enjoy!