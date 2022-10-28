Country-style no-knead bread/ Gin Lee

Needing bread for dinner tonight? You can start making this bread dough before breakfast and actually have a fresh loaf of bread by lunchtime. It's just that simple. This bread will not be like a typical loaf of sandwich bread. Instead, it's country-style and rustic. It's great served with stew, beans, dumplings, etc.. But that's not to say that you can't slice it to make yourself a meatloaf sandwich.

This bread dough is super forgiving, as long as you do not place it inside the refrigerator to rise. I started my dough at 6:30 a.m. this morning and it will be done with its first rest around 9:30 a.m.. Afterward, I will take the dough out of the bowl and shape it, but I will never knead it. While shaping the dough, I will roll it around in a flour cornmeal mixture (to coat the outside dough). Then, after that, I will place the bread dough back into the bowl and let it rest again.

At this point is where it doesn't really matter how long you let your dough rest. You can allow it to rest an hour, two hours, three hours, and so on. As long as you keep it covered and never put the dough in the refrigerator.

Before baking your bread, make sure you preheat your dutch oven with a metal lid (no plastic handles) over the top of the pan. If you don't have a metal lid, use aluminum foil to cover the pan. This step is very important, so don't skip it.

I brush an egg wash over my bread before baking it. However, this step is optional.

Now, to my recipe!

Ingredients:

3-½ cups of flour

1 teaspoon of yeast

1 teaspoon of seasoning salt

1-½ cups of hot water (not boiling)

2 extra tablespoons of flour mixed with one tablespoon of white cornmeal (to roll the dough in after the dough has rested the first time)

1 egg whisked with 1 teaspoon of water for the egg wash (to be brushed over the dough right before baking it)

Small amount of oil to pour into the hot dutch oven (be extra careful when doing this step). I use about 1 teaspoon.

Instructions:

Making the dough/ Gin Lee

In a large bowl, add your flour and seasoning salt; stir well. Now, add the yeast and stir well again. Then add the hot water; mix the dough with a wooden spoon or a spatula.

Dough after first rest/ Gin Lee

Place plastic wrap over the top of the bowl. Let the dough rest for at least three hours in a warm place. Then take the dough out of the bowl and roll it around in two tablespoons of flour mixed with one tablespoon of white cornmeal. Don't knead it! Transform your dough into a round shape and transfer it back into the bowl. Cover the dough once again, allowing it to rest another hour.

Dusting the dough and shaping it for last rest/ Gin Lee

In a small bowl, add the egg and teaspoon of water to make the egg wash; whisk and set aside.

Dough after second rest/ Gin Lee

Now, place your dutch oven in the 450 degree F preheated oven, allowing the pan to get super hot with a metal lid over the top.

Next, very carefully take the hot pan out of the oven; add a small amount of oil to the inside of your pan. Then transfer the bread dough to the dutch oven.

Placing the dough in the hot dutch oven and preparing for baking/ Gin Lee

Now, brush the top of your dough with the egg wash and place the lid back on; bake for thirty-five minutes. Then take the lid off and bake the bread for about another ten minutes.

The bread after 35 minutes baking/ taking lid off the Dutch oven to finish baking the loaf/ Gin Lee

Allow the bread to cool, then wrap it in plastic wrap or aluminum foil, or serve your beautiful loaf of warm bread while it's fresh.

Enjoy!