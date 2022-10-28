Homemade mocha espresso

Why pay someone else to make you a cup of Joe, especially when you can make a delightful mocha espresso right at home? This morning was extremely chilly, and I decided to wake up early to get my wood stove going and get my espresso brewer out to make homemade mocha espresso on top of the wood stove. I realize not everyone has a woodstove or an espresso brewer. However, you can prepare this recipe in any drip coffee maker, or with any type of coffee pot that has a filter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CiAet_0ipP0pfd00
Mixing the ingredients to create a mocha espresso/Gin Lee

Ingredients:

  • ⅔ cup of your preferred espresso coffee
  • ⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 cup of coffee creamer (I use French vanilla, but use your preferred flavor.)
  • 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon and sweetener (I use Splenda, use your preferred.)
  • 1 tablespoon of whipped cream (optional)

For a pumpkin spice espresso, add 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, ¼ teaspoon of ground ginger and ¼ teaspoon of cloves, ¼ teaspoon of nutmeg, ⅓ cup of cocoa powder, with ⅔ cups of your preferred espresso coffee and brew.

Add 1 cup of warm French vanilla creamer and a sweetener of your choice. (Optional)

Instructions:

Fill your espresso brewing cup, or drip coffee maker, etc. with ⅔ cup of espresso coffee and ⅓ cup of unsweetened cocoa powder; mix gently. Then brew. At this point, I set my espresso brewer on top of my wood stove to brew a perfect cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20sp36_0ipP0pfd00
Brewing mocha espresso on wood stove/Gin Lee

Heat one cup of your preferred coffee creamer separately. When your espresso coffee has brewed, add the creamer and a sprinkle of cinnamon and sweetener, then stir. You can also add a tablespoon of whipped cream to the top surface of your espresso to make it more rich and decadent. I didn't do this because I prefer pouring my espresso into my insulated thermos to keep it hot.

