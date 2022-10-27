



Recent visit to Dollar General Market/ Gin Lee

Recent visit to Dollar General Market

Over the past weekend, I visited the Dollar General Market in Harrisburg, Arkansas. I hadn't been to a dollar store in such a long time and I wanted to check out their prices and inventory. Today, I will share my thoughts about this shopping trip.

For those of you unfamiliar with this store's location, it is at 1301 North Illinois Street, Harrisburg, Arkansas, 72432-3021.

I absolutely love this store. It is actually very nice to shop at, because they offer produce, meats, eggs, dairy products, frozen foods, etc. along with the other everyday items that all Dollar General stores carry. In fact, the store reminds me a lot of a mini version of a Walmart supercenter.

As far back as I can remember, there's always been a regular DG store located in Harrisburg. However, it wasn't that long ago that they closed it, moved to a new location in the city, and reopened as the Dollar General Market.

This store is super nice and so are the store employees. I generally have always enjoyed my past shopping experiences there not only because of those two reasons but also because their prices were fairly cheap. However, this time I was absolutely shocked when I saw how high their prices were. The store was stocked pretty well, with an ample inventory, but most of their food items were what I would consider over priced. Although, since I made the trip specifically to go there, I did grab a few items and for those few items; I spent $79.84.

Recent visit to Dollar General Market/ But did I save? Gin Lee

Produce wasn't too pricey, but it wasn't the cheapest place to buy it in Harrisburg, AR. neither. So, I left it. If memory serves me correctly, two-pound bags of onions were $2.79. I paid $2.99 for a five-pound bag at the local Food Giant instead. (This is an item that I grow year round in my indoor greenhouses, but I picked up a bag while I was out because I use a lot of onions in various recipes.)

At the fresh meat department, the meat all looked good, but wow! On a lot of the packages of meat, I couldn't find a price. The packages that were price marked were extremely too pricey. So, I waited to purchase meat at the local Food Giant.

When I glanced over at the cooler of frozen pizzas, I believe I saw that Digiorno pizza was priced a $14 a piece. I moved onward rather quickly to another aisle.

In the soda aisle, Diet Cokes were on sale. If you bought two twelve packs, you could get one free. I picked up three. However, I forgot to look at the price. I know. I kicked myself for not checking before grabbing them. I paid $7.50 per twelve pack. Normally, without the store discount, the full price for three twelve packs would have been $22.50. With $7.50 subtracted off for the sale, I got them for $15.00. In case you're wondering, Diet Pepsi was $6.95 for a twelve pack (the day I was shopping there).

I did find a good sale on DGH Cold and Flu Nighttime liquid medicine. The regular price is normally $6.35 per 12-ounce bottle. I purchased it on sale for $5.35 per bottle. (I purchased one.) The Equate brand for this same type of product (and amount) at Wal-mart.com is $6.47. So, even when the medicine isn't on sale, it's still cheaper at DG.

Other items I found cheaper at this store's location were powdered drink mixes (singles to go). Canada Dry Ginger Ale, Canada Cranberry Ginger Ale, and Pure Kick Citrus were all $1.00 each. While shopping at Amazon.com, the cheapest I have found the Canada Dry Ginger Ale drink mixes is for $6.31 (that price is for one box of Ginger Ale and one box of Cranberry Ginger Ale). At Wal-mart.com, the Canada dry cranberry ginger ale drink mixes are marked at $7.99. So, the price of those products at DG Marketplace was a really good deal.

Prices on Canada Dry Cranberry Ginger Ale drink mixes/ Gin Lee

I know that this Dollar General Market has a dollar aisle (where different products are only a dollar), but I actually forgot to check that aisle out. (The drink mixes that I purchased were in a separate aisle.)

Items such as condiments were cheaper at this store's location. One example: Bull's-eye honey barbecue sauce (and other Bull's-eye BBQ sauce flavors) everyday price is $1.00 at DG Marketplace. At Walmart.com the price for Bull's-eye original is $1.87 and the other Bull's-eye BBQ sauce flavors at Walmart.com are even higher than that. Miracle Whip salad dressing was also cheaper at this DG location (I believe it was priced at $4.50 per 30-ounce container). At both Amazon.com and Walmart.com I have been paying $5.18 per 30-ounce container.

Pet food and pet supplies at DG were marked about the same as other store prices. Friskies Gravy Swirlers 16-pound bag marked $15.00. At Chewy.com, this same size is $12.99 and at Walmart.com the 16-pound bags are $14.98.

To conclude, all in all, I wouldn't say that my shopping experience was a total bust at the Dollar General Market in Harrisburg, Arkansas. However, when I think "dollar store" I do expect all prices to be reasonably lower than they are at others.

High inflation is surely the reason why this particular store's pricing was marked up on almost all of their fresh and frozen food items. I didn't go down the canned food aisle since I wasn't needing any canned vegetables or canned fruit.