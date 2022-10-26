Baked steakhouse chicken/ Gin Lee

Baked steakhouse chicken

You probably would not expect chicken to be seasoned with steak sauce and steak seasoning, but those are two of the main ingredients that I used for seasoning, to create my delicious baked steakhouse chicken.

This chicken is economically irresistible, it's extremely delicious, and it's made with just a few ingredients. I used chicken thigh-drumsticks with chicken quarters instead of white meat because it makes the recipe more economically friendly. However, if you prefer chicken breast and wings, use them instead.

What's the difference between chicken leg quarters and chicken thigh-drumsticks?

In case you didn't already know:

A thigh-drumstick is considered a chicken's whole leg. Whereas chicken quarters are the thigh section, that's left attached to half portions of the chicken back. These two portions are usually what meat-packing plants and our local butcher's bag up in 8-10 pound bags to sell. Generally, these big bags of chicken are the most bang (value) for your buck.

Baking steakhouse chicken/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

10 pieces of chicken leg quarters and thigh-drumsticks (my bag of chicken had a mixture of both)

2 tablespoons of steak seasoning

4 to 6 tablespoons of steak sauce, or more depending on your taste

1 large onion, sliced into rings

Instructions:

First, slice the onion and separate it into onion rings.

Now, using paper towels, dry blot the pieces of chicken. I don't separate the pieces of chicken for this specific recipe, instead I leave the legs attached to the thighs, and the thighs attached to the back pieces. Cut them individually if you prefer.

Seasoning the chicken quarters and thigh-drumsticks/ Gin Lee

Next, use a large pan to place the chicken quarters in. Then pour a little steak sauce over each piece, turn the pieces over and repeat.

Next, sprinkle the chicken pieces generously with steak seasoning. Place the onion rings slices over the tops of the chicken.

Cook the chicken for forty to forty-five minutes in a 375 degrees F oven. After the first twenty minutes of baking, apply more steak sauce on the chicken, then continue baking.

Serve and enjoy!