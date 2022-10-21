Natural face cleansers

All natural facial mask and facial scrub/ Gin Lee

All natural facial mask and facial scrub

Are you looking for a better, cheaper way to cleanse and exfoliate your skin? If so, today, I will tell you how I make an all-natural cleansing mask and all-natural facial scrub. These are two DIY'S that I personally make and use. They are inexpensive to create. Plus, there are no harmful ingredients added to either.

Coffee and almond milk face mask

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of ground coffee

1 tablespoon of almond milk

Instructions:

To create the facial mask, add three tablespoons of ground coffee with one tablespoon of almond milk in a bowl; combine well to form a gritty paste. Add additional almond milk if it's needed.

Using your fingertips, apply the facial mask to your face. Allowing it to stay on your face for at least fifteen minutes. Wash the facial mask off with warm water, then splash your face with refreshing cold water; blot your skin dry with a clean towel.

All natural facial scrub

Ingredients:

1-½ cups of sugar

¼ cup of canola oil

Instructions:

Add the sugar to a bowl, then add the oil a little at a time (the mixture should feel like moistened sand in your hand, it shouldn't be soupy or runny). Add additional oil only if needed. Mix the ingredients together well.

To use, place the amount of the sugar scrub that you need on your fingertips and apply it to your skin in circular motion. Wash it off with warm water, then splash your face with cold water.

Place the remaining facial scrub in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to six months.

For added benefits and to make the sugar scrub smell lovely, you can add essential oils to your facial scrub. Examples: lavender, cinnamon, lemon, grapefruit, etc.. You can also add a few tablespoons of ground coffee to this scrub for added benefits.

Plus, you can also use other oils than canola oil to make your sugar facial scrub. I use canola because it's what I always have on hand in my kitchen. All cooking oils work for this scrub. So, don't fall for believing that you'll need any of the more expensive oils.

Any type of sugar can be used as well. For sensitive skin, brown sugar is the least abrasive. You can also add one to two tablespoons of aloe vera gel if you have sensitive skin or combination skin.

If you're prone to getting acne and have oily skin, substitute the sugar (with the same amount) of salt in the recipe and add two tablespoons of baking soda. Also, substitute the oil for lemon juice. Apply the scrub on your face in a circular motion and leave it on your skin for fifteen minutes before rinsing it off with warm water. Then splash your face with cold water and blot your skin dry with a clean cloth.

For dry skin, you'll want to substitute oats for sugar. Place the oats in a food processor or blender and grind well. Then add the oil and mix.

Once all the ingredients are combined well, apply the mixture to your skin and rub it into your pores in a circular motion. For added benefits, allow the scrub to stay on your face for at least fifteen minutes. Then rinse with water. Use the facial scrub every three days, or as needed.