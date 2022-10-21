Homemade chicken bites/ Gin Lee

My chicken bites are similar to chicken nuggets, or popcorn chicken, but I honestly didn't want to name my recipe for something that's been so overused. So, that's how the name "chicken bites" came about. Y'all the batter is made with an egg and milk mixture, then coated with instant potato flakes, flour, and seasonings. The end results are so delicious!

Ingredients:

2 pounds of skinless, boneless chicken breasts

1 cup of instant potatoes

1 cup flour

2 eggs

1 cup of milk

2 tablespoons of smoked paprika

1 tablespoon of onion powder

1 tablespoon of freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon of seasoning salt

Canola oil, enough to fry the chicken bites in

Instructions:

Add the eggs into a bowl, then pour in one cup of milk; whisk well. Set aside.

Now, in a separate bowl, add the dry instant potatoes, flour, and seasonings altogether; combine well. Set aside.

Next, cut the chicken breast into strips, then into smaller square-shapes.

Dunk the cut chicken pieces into the wet egg mixture, then dip them into the dry seasoned instant potato and flour mixture; coat well.

In a large skillet, or Dutch oven, pour enough canola oil to fry the chicken bites. (Sorry, I didn't stop to measure the amount of oil that I used.) Place the pan over medium-high heat; allow the oil to get hot.

Transfer the breaded chicken bites to the hot oil and fry them for about eight-twelve minutes, or until they're golden brown. Drain on a paper plate, or use paper towels. Enjoy!