Ahh, comfort food! It's definitely turning colder outside, but here's a warm and comfy all-in-one dinner that will surely knock your socks off. So, cozy up to your warm fireplace and let's dig into a delicious, piping hot, country-style chicken pot-pie.

To make this recipe, you can use two cans of mixed veggies, if that's what you prefer (it will cut nearly half of the cooking time if you do).

There's no need to roll the dough out on a floured surface, unless you're wanting to spend the extra time doing so. In that case, you'll need to add a bit more flour, because the dough for the pot-pie is generally a wet spreadable dough. The pot-pie crust has a similar biscuit texture when the pot-pie is fully baked.

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken, cooked and taken off the bone, and chopped into bite-sized pieces

2-½ cups of cream of chicken soup , or 2-10.5-ounce cans of cream of chicken soup (equals 2-½ cups)

4 carrots, chopped

4 potatoes, diced

1 cup of sweet peas, or ½ can of sweet peas

1 cup of green beans, or ½ can of green beans

1 onion, finely chopped

1-15-ounce can of corn

1 tablespoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon of seasoning salt

½ teaspoon of cumin powder

Ingredients for the biscuit crust:

2 cups self-rising flour

1 tablespoon of canola oil

½ cup of water

Instructions:

First, cook the chicken and take the meat off the bones. I slowly cooked my chicken overnight in my crock-pot.

Now, peel and dice the potatoes, carrots, and onions. Place them in a large pan of water and boil them until they're fork tender; then drain the water off. Transfer them back to the pan.

Next, in a separate pan make your cream of chicken soup, or use two cans of store bought and go to the next step.

Pour the cream of chicken soup over the cooked vegetables, then add the peas, green beans, and corn; stir well. Add the seasonings and the prepared chicken; stir again. Pour the creamy chicken mixture into a large casserole dish. Set aside.

Now, in a separate bowl, add the flour, oil, and water. Mix well. Add extra water if needed because the dough needs to be wet enough to be spreadable.

Once the dough is made, spoon it over the top of the pot-pie mixture and spread the dough out as evenly as possible with a spatula. You can spray cooking oil on your spatula to help prevent the dough from sticking to it.

Place the pot-pie in a 350 degree F oven and bake it for about forty-five minutes, or until the dough is done. Allow the pot-pie to sit for fifteen minutes, then serve and enjoy.