Simple meat sauce/ Gin Lee

If you love pasta with meat sauce, here's my easiest red pasta sauce recipe. This sauce is magnificently delightful and is delicious in spaghetti, ziti, penne, manicotti, and lasagna recipes.

Ingredients:

2-4 pounds of ground beef, cooked and drained (the amount depends on how meaty you prefer your sauce)

3-29-ounce cans of tomato sauce

1 can of tomato paste

1-16-ounce can of diced tomatoes

1 cup of mushrooms, diced

1 large onion, diced

4 cloves of garlic, diced

2 bell peppers, diced

1 teaspoon of Splenda, or sugar

1-½ tablespoons of Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon seasoning salt, plus a pinch of it for the ground beef

1 teaspoon of oregano

½ teaspoon of thyme

2 tablespoons of parmesan cheese

Instructions:

First, dice your onion, garlic, mushrooms, and bell peppers finely.

Add the canola oil into a skillet, then add the diced vegetables. Cook on medium-high for about six minutes, or until the onion and garlic are translucent in color and the bell pepper and mushrooms are tender. Drain the vegetables with a slotted spoon, and place them in a large saucepan; set aside. (Use a big saucepan for them because it will be used to finish your pasta sauce.)

Now, add the ground beef and a pinch of seasoning salt to the same skillet. Stir, and cook well.

Next, add all the above ingredients together (except for the parmesan cheese) in the large saucepan with the prepared vegetables; stir well. Cook over medium heat.

Add in a bit of water if the pasta sauce seems too thick, or add in another can of tomato sauce, taste as you go, add in more seasoning if needed. I added a little more seasoning to my taste, then let it finish simmering on low for about twenty-five minutes. Stir every once in a while.

Once the sauce is finished, add the parmesan cheese and stir well. Serve the sauce over any of your favorite cooked pasta. Enjoy!