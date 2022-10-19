Simple meat sauce

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJIJ7_0ieH5eJi00
Simple meat sauce/Gin Lee

Simple meat sauce

If you love pasta with meat sauce, here's my easiest red pasta sauce recipe. This sauce is magnificently delightful and is delicious in spaghetti, ziti, penne, manicotti, and lasagna recipes.

Ingredients:

  • 2-4 pounds of ground beef, cooked and drained (the amount depends on how meaty you prefer your sauce)
  • 3-29-ounce cans of tomato sauce
  • 1 can of tomato paste
  • 1-16-ounce can of diced tomatoes
  • 1 cup of mushrooms, diced
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 4 cloves of garlic, diced
  • 2 bell peppers, diced
  • 1 teaspoon of Splenda, or sugar
  • 1-½ tablespoons of Italian seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon seasoning salt, plus a pinch of it for the ground beef
  • 1 teaspoon of oregano
  • ½ teaspoon of thyme
  • 2 tablespoons of parmesan cheese

Instructions:

First, dice your onion, garlic, mushrooms, and bell peppers finely.

Add the canola oil into a skillet, then add the diced vegetables. Cook on medium-high for about six minutes, or until the onion and garlic are translucent in color and the bell pepper and mushrooms are tender. Drain the vegetables with a slotted spoon, and place them in a large saucepan; set aside. (Use a big saucepan for them because it will be used to finish your pasta sauce.)

Now, add the ground beef and a pinch of seasoning salt to the same skillet. Stir, and cook well.

Next, add all the above ingredients together (except for the parmesan cheese) in the large saucepan with the prepared vegetables; stir well. Cook over medium heat.

Add in a bit of water if the pasta sauce seems too thick, or add in another can of tomato sauce, taste as you go, add in more seasoning if needed. I added a little more seasoning to my taste, then let it finish simmering on low for about twenty-five minutes. Stir every once in a while.

Once the sauce is finished, add the parmesan cheese and stir well. Serve the sauce over any of your favorite cooked pasta. Enjoy!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Simple meat sauce# Pasta sauce# Homemade meat sauce# Meat sauce# Red pasta sauce

Comments / 5

Published by

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Gin Lee is a native of Arkansas. She studied at The Institute Of Children's Literature. She is an animal rescuer, food critic, organic gardener, food editor, home cook, food blogger, artist, and a complete do-it-yourselfer. Gin Lee is a published author, journalist, and contributor, among other works, and she resides in a rural town, in Arkansas, with her husband, their fur babies, Highway, Princess, Stinkpot the turtle. A huge thanks goes out to all for reading, following, and sharing Gin Lee's articles! Thank you! Since Gin Lee lives in a rural area, there's not much local news to cover. So, she covers articles of interest on how-to's about organic gardening, recipes, homesteading, and survival techniques. If those things are of interest to you, then you'll never (hopefully) be disappointed. She tries to cover a wide variety of articles to entertain everyone. Comments are turned off due to rudeness and hatefulness. The world has enough vulgarity, hatefulness, and arrogance without it having any help. Since having the simple courtesy of manners is lacking and sharing words of kindness does not abide in a few people. Those few people ruin what's supposed to be educational and an enjoyable experience for all others. Gin Lee does have children and young adults that are followers. Potty mouths, vulgarity, and hate are not acceptable. Apologies go out to those of you who generally are very sweet and also to Gin Lee's followers who have been a witness to others being rude and malicious. Hopefully, you'll be understanding of the measures that have to be put into place. Please be kind to one another.

Hickory Ridge, AR
11986 followers

More from Gin Lee

Sp🎃🎃ky Halloween peanut butter dog treats

Sp🎃🎃ky Halloween peanut butter dog treats/Gin Lee. Instead of dressing my boxer dog in a costume for Halloween, I make her homemade Halloween-themed dog treats. Not that she really knows anything about the holiday, but she loves being treated with spooktacular dog treats.

Read full story

Natural face cleansers

Are you looking for a better, cheaper way to cleanse and exfoliate your skin? If so, today, I will tell you how I make an all-natural cleansing mask and all-natural facial scrub. These are two DIY'S that I personally make and use. They are inexpensive to create. Plus, there are no harmful ingredients added to either.

Read full story

Homemade chicken bites

My chicken bites are similar to chicken nuggets, or popcorn chicken, but I honestly didn't want to name my recipe for something that's been so overused. So, that's how the name "chicken bites" came about. Y'all the batter is made with an egg and milk mixture, then coated with instant potato flakes, flour, and seasonings. The end results are so delicious!

Read full story
1 comments

Staying safe and warm this winter

Staying safe and warm this winter/ seasoned dry fire wood/Gin Lee. Being prepared and weather aware is so important. It can literally save your life!. This past winter a tragic accident occurred, and I lost a dear friend. It happened during the ice storm at the beginning of the year. Due to the cold weather and power outages, my friend lost her only heat source. She couldn't get out due to the thick ice on the roads. So, she was basically stranded at her home without heat. From the information that I received, she apparently got the (not so bright) idea to try to bypass something and hooked an old butane heater up inside her home, with a small butane tank attached to it (inside). Needless to say, when she lit the heater, it blew up and undoubtedly killed her instantly. My best guess is that she didn't know just how deadly that incident was going to be. That one small butane tank literally blew up her entire home as well. Either the heater itself malfunctioned, or there was a gas leak in a line or at the fittings.

Read full story

Meatloaf seasoning mix & meatloaf

For this recipe, the spice ingredients are common, and they're probably spices that you already have stored in your spice rack. This recipe will be the equivalent to one store-purchased package of meatloaf seasoning. So, if you're cooking more than just one meatloaf, just double or triple the list of ingredients.

Read full story

Country-style chicken pot-pie

Ahh, comfort food! It's definitely turning colder outside, but here's a warm and comfy all-in-one dinner that will surely knock your socks off. So, cozy up to your warm fireplace and let's dig into a delicious, piping hot, country-style chicken pot-pie.

Read full story
1 comments

Homemade bread from sourdough starter

Yesterday, I wrote an article to tell you how I make a simple sourdough starter. Today, I wanted to share one of my favorite bread recipes that uses part of the starter. When I make homemade bread, I usually always brush my bread dough with an egg wash, or melted butter. For this specific bread recipe, I prefer to use the egg wash, but either works great. However, if you prefer a buttery crust, you'll want to use melted butter.

Read full story

Dehydrated mixed fruit with almonds

Are you interested in a healthy snack? Well, I am spending the day dehydrating mixed fruit to make a highly healthy and snack-able treat. Once the fruit is fully dehydrated, I will mix it with almonds, then store the fruit mix in vacuum-sealed mason jars.

Read full story

Homemade sourdough starter

Are you tired of paying high prices for bread and buns? If so, this sourdough bread starter is the perfect solution for you! You'll have never-ending dough to create delicious homemade bread!

Read full story
1 comments

Homemade ranch dressing mix

If you like ranch dressing, I believe that you may enjoy my homemade ranch dressing mix. I like using the mix as a dry seasoning on chicken and in various other casserole recipes. Today, I will share my recipe for the dry ranch dressing mix. Plus, I will tell you how you can mix it with other ingredients to make homemade ranch salad dressing and ranch dip. The dressing can be used not only for salads but also for dipping your favorite food items in. It's totally delicious!

Read full story
Wynne, AR

Spooktacular fun at Wynne, Arkansas this Halloween

Spooktacular fun at Wynne, Arkansas this Halloween. Get ready for some spooky good fun at Village Creek State Park, in Wynne, Arkansas, on the weekend of Halloween!. Village Creek State Park surrounds nearly 7,000 acres of beautiful wooded hills and clear streams to create an environment that's like no other place in Arkansas that I know of. It's a wonderful place to get out and explore any day of the year, but during October, the park is truly spectacular when the leaves are changing into rustic fall colors. This makes it the perfect place to celebrate Trick or Treat at Village Creek with your family this Halloween.

Read full story

Double dipped fried chicken

So, every now and again, you might want to splurge and have some southern fried buttermilk chicken, as I did today. I admit deep frying food is one thing that I normally don't do, but every year, around this time, I get a hankering for a piece of fried chicken. Perhaps it's because of the changing weather. Who knows?

Read full story
3 comments

Onion burgers with steak seasoning

Today, I am making caramelized onion burgers, but I also thought I would walk you through how I make delicious (dry) steak seasoning. It can be used on any type of meat and it's totally awesome when it's added to ground beef recipes, such as the burgers that I am making today.

Read full story
4 comments
Hickory Ridge, AR

Hickory Fest in Hickory Ridge, Arkansas

Set your calendars and save the date for loads of fun at the Hickory Festival that will be held on October 22, 2022 located at Hickory Ridge, Arkansas. The festival will be at Hickory Ridge city park, at 283 Front Street, Hickory Ridge, Arkansas. There will be outdoor seating and so much enjoyable entertainment, as well as delicious food to feast on.

Read full story

Homemade soup mix

Today, I wanted to share my homemade dry soup mix recipe with you and then walk you through the steps on how you can make the equivalent of a 10.5-ounce can of creamed soup. First, I will tell you how to make the mix, then share how you create condensed creamed soup with it. For the dry mix, you'll be able to use any flavor of powdered bouillon that you prefer. This soup mix will keep for twelve months when it's stored in vacuum sealed jars, or placed in freezer bags; then stored in the freezer.

Read full story

Cutting chicken breasts to make several servings

Cutting chicken breasts to make several servings/Gin Lee. Did you know that, compared to any other meat, chicken breast and turkey breast have the most protein than any other meat? Whelp, they do! Per (the actual) serving size of 100 grams (3.5 ounces), chicken breast has 30.9 grams of protein. Turkey breast slides in as being the second highest meat in protein. In fact, a serving of turkey breast contains 28 grams of protein per 100 grams (3.5 ounces). That averages over half of an adult's recommended daily allowance on a 2,000 calorie diet.

Read full story

Homemade turmeric bar soap

If you have some boring bars of soap, or want to make new soap by using a bar of soap base, then this is a recipe for you. Why add turmeric to bars of homemade soap? Turmeric soap not only helps with skin inflammation, it also helps clear up blemishes that you may have on your skin, because it has antioxidant and antiseptic properties. Plus, this soap helps with dark spots as well as brightens your skin.

Read full story

Homemade banana nut bread

Nothing says lovin' like a delicious, mouth watering loaf of fresh bread. Especially when it is banana nut bread!. When I make my banana nut bread, I usually double the recipes, sometimes even tripling it. The majority of the time I add extra pecans on the bottoms of my prepared pans, and then add more pecans on top of the bread batter before I bake it. Other times I will omit the nuts altogether. When using nuts, my preferred choice is usually pecans, since I have a grove of pecan trees. However, you can definitely use any type of nuts for my banana nut bread recipe, or omit them altogether.

Read full story
Wynne, AR

Weekend grocery shopping at Hays Food Town in Wynne, Arkansas

Weekend grocery shopping at Hays Food Town in Wynne, Arkansas. Wynne, Arkansas, has a population of 7,773 (census 2020) beautiful people. In the city of Wynne, you'll find two Hays Food Town grocery stores. One of them is located at 1860 North Falls Boulevard and the other location is at 115 South Falls Boulevard.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy