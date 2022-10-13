Onion burgers with steak seasoning/ Gin Lee

Onion burgers with steak seasoning

Today, I am making caramelized onion burgers, but I also thought I would walk you through how I make delicious (dry) steak seasoning. It can be used on any type of meat and it's totally awesome when it's added to ground beef recipes, such as the burgers that I am making today.

Making onion burgers with homemade steak seasoning/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

2 pounds of fresh ground beef

2-3 tablespoons of my steak seasoning (recipe and ingredients down below)

1 large onion, sliced

Making the steak seasoning/ Gin Lee

Steak seasoning ingredients:

The following steak seasoning can be used on any type of meat. The recipe makes enough for this burger recipe and more. Mix the list of ingredients together; combine well. Then save two tablespoons for my burger recipe and just store the rest of the seasoning in an airtight spice shaker, or Ziploc bag.

1 tablespoon of ground coriander

1-½ tablespoons of red cayenne pepper flakes

1 tablespoon of dill seed

1 tablespoon of minced onion

1 tablespoon of minced garlic

2 tablespoons of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of seasoning salt

2 tablespoons of freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon of cumin powder

½ teaspoon of crushed fennel seeds

1 tablespoon of light brown sugar (optional)

Instructions for onion burgers:

In a bowl, add the fresh ground beef and two tablespoons (or three depending on your taste) of the steak seasoning mix. Form the meat into burger patties.

Slice one large onion. Set aside.

Place a large skillet over high heat. Now, add the seasoned beef patties to the hot skillet.

Next, place the onion slices on top of the patties. Place a lid over the pan and cook for eight minutes. Then flip the burgers over to brown on the other side. Finish cooking for another eight minutes (This is for well-done burgers.) Or follow these steps to cook your burgers as you prefer.

Rare: cook for 4 minutes total (125°F)

Medium-rare: cook for 5 minutes total (135°F)

Medium: cook for 6 to 7 minutes total (145°F)

Well-done: cook for 8 to 9 minutes total (160 °F)

Once the burgers are finished cooking, add cheese over each one and serve on a hamburger bun with your favorite condiments.