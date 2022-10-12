Hickory Fest in Hickory Ridge, Arkansas/ Gin Lee

Hickory Fest in Hickory Ridge, Arkansas

Set your calendars and save the date for loads of fun at the Hickory Festival that will be held on October 22, 2022 located at Hickory Ridge, Arkansas.

The festival will be at Hickory Ridge city park, at 283 Front Street, Hickory Ridge, Arkansas. There will be outdoor seating and so much enjoyable entertainment, as well as delicious food to feast on.

Live music and bands at Hickory Fest:

Jake Lung

Boots Bailey & The Boys

The ShotGunBillys

Just one of the main attractions, among several others, this year will be live music by Jake Lung, Boots Bailey & The Boys, The Shotgunbillys.

Jake Lung is a talented singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from Arkansas. Not only that, but Jake and his band are renowned as one of the premier southern classic rock and blues rock cover bands in Northeastern Arkansas. As a solo artist, Jake performs acoustic cover sets consisting of material from his favorite singers, such as Bob Seger, The Eagles, Waylon Jennings, and many more.

Jake Lung (singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist), Richard Johnson (guitar), Wes Tittle (lineup on drums). Wes is a seasoned drummer from Jonesboro, Arkansas, and has seventeen years of musical experience under his belt.

Jake and his band will be performing on Saturday 11:30 AM.

Boots Bailey & The Boys are gearing up for the Hickory Fest 2022 on Saturday, October twenty-second as well, with their outstanding rendition of The Eagles hit song Hotel California.

Boots Bailey & The Boys are a Central Arkansas Band playing both Country and Classic Rock hits and original music. You can catch their music on YouTube, among others, while you wait to see them in person at this year's Hickory Fest.

Boots Bailey & The Boys were founded in 1987 by Kathie Baillie (lead vocals, guitar) and her husband, Michael Bonagura (background vocals, guitar), along with Alan LeBoeuf (bass guitar, background vocals).

Kathie Baillie also has numerous recordings, such as, Never Knew Lonely (with Vince Gill), Gone Away (with Jim Photoglo), I Can't Help It If I'm Still in Love with You, Love's Funny That Way, and more.

Baillie & the Boys have recorded five studio albums and charted ten Top-40 singles in the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts (between 1987 and 1991). Lovin' Every Minute, I've Been There, I Know A Goodbye, While The Forgettin's Good, The God's Honest Truth. Singles Turn The Tide, She Deserves You, Heart Of Stone, and Long Shot all made the billboard Top 10.

The ShotGunBillys Lance McDaniel (lead vocals, guitar), David Snell (backing vocals, bass), Joe “Boogie” Simmons (backing vocals, keys) and Case Cooper (drums, percussion) first started playing together as the ShotGunBillys in the mid 2000s just outside of Memphis, Tennessee.

The ShotGunBillys play a variety of music genres: Rock, American rock, southern rock, and country. They have recorded songs such as Fried Chicken Love, Lets Get Country, Back Road Rebels, 30 Pack Weekend, Southern Queen, and more.

Delicious food to enjoy at Hickory Fest:

The Shrimp Guys will be serving up some swimmingly delicious Gulf shrimp low country boil $16.00, Louisiana crawfish and Gulf shrimp etouffee $7.00, chicken, Gulf shrimp and sausage gumbo $7.00, Beignets for $4.00. (PLUS TAX)

Plus, there will be food trucks and a delightfully entertaining hot dog eating contest!

Other events to look forward to at Hickory Fest:

Pageant

Parade

Kids' games and prices given away

Jeff Epps

30+ arts & crafts vendors

Show N' Shine

Special events, silent auction, competitions-Awards and cash prices

Drawing to win half the pot: $1.00 per ticket

Many FREE activities will be hosted this year for pure fun.

All proceeds go to help the Hickory Ridge fire department. So, please come, bring your families, friends, and neighbors. Hickory Ridge is considered one hundred percent rural and our local community would surely be mighty grateful if you would come join the excitement.

To get more of the information you need about Hickory Fest email: hickoryfest2022@yahoo.com