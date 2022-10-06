Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits/ Gin Lee

This recipe can be put together ahead of time, then baked for forty to forty-five minutes and served for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or even for dinner.

To get things started, you'll want to wash, peel, and grate about six to eight potatoes in advance, then season and cook the hash browns first.

If you prefer to buy pre-made hash browns from your local store, those will work too. Just brown them beforehand. I think tater tots would also work. Although, I haven't tried them for this recipe.

Ingredients for the hash browns:

6-8 large potatoes

Sprinkle of seasoning salt

½ teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon of onion powder

½ teaspoon of smoked paprika

Canola oil, just a few teaspoons, for browning the hash browns in the skillet

Instructions for hash browns:

Wash, peel and grate the potatoes. Soak the grated potatoes in a bowl of cold water for ten minutes. Now, drain the water off and pat the grated potatoes dry with paper towels. Add the spices to the grated potatoes and stir.

Next, make the hash browns in circle shapes (or leave as one large hash brown to chop up into smaller pieces). Add about two teaspoons of canola oil to a large skillet. Heat on medium-high. Transfer the hash browns to the hot skillet and cook them until they're golden brown. Flip to make sure both sides get brown and crunchy. Usually they're done in about eight to ten minutes.

Layering the country-style hash brown casserole/ Gin Lee

Ingredients for the hash brown casserole:

1-2 pounds of sausage, cooked and drained

3 cups of milk gravy, cooked (you can go back to read my milk gravy recipe should you need the recipe)

recipe should you need the recipe) 4-6 eggs, cooked and scrambled

1 ham steak, cooked, then diced small

The hash browns

A pinch of seasoning salt

1 tablespoon of freshly ground black pepper

Instructions for the hash brown casserole:

In a large skillet, cook the sausage until it is completely browned for about eight minutes. Drain the sausage on paper towels. Set aside.

Transfer the ham steak to the same skillet and cook it for four minutes on both sides. Place the ham steak on paper towels and blot the ham dry from any grease. Now, dice the ham into small bite-sized pieces. Set aside.

Next, crack the eggs, add them in a bowl and sprinkle with seasoning-salt and pepper to taste; whisk until they're frothy. Using the same skillet as before, cook the scrambled eggs for about five minutes. Drain on paper towels. Set aside.

Next, make the milk gravy . Once the gravy is done, add the cooked sausage to it and stir well. Set aside.

Spray cooking oil inside a 9x13 casserole dish. Transfer the cooked eggs to the dish, spread the cooked, diced ham over the top of the eggs. Now, transfer the cooked hash browns to the casserole dish. (Arranging the hash browns around the top evenly.) Next, add the sausage milk gravy over the top layer. Using a spatula, smear the gravy around, evenly covering the hash browns.

While I was baking the casserole, I also made some fast and easy drop biscuits that were baked and then placed on top of the casserole for the last few minutes of baking. To make the drop biscuits, I added two cups of self-rising flour with one cup of water and four tablespoons of butter.

Simple drop biscuits for topping:

Ingredients:

2 cups of self-rising flour, sifted

4 tablespoons of butter, softened

1 cup of water

Instructions:

Add the flour to a bowl. Using a fork, mash the butter into the flour. Now, add the water. Combine all ingredients well. Next, using a spoon, drop the biscuits on a greased baking tray. Bake for about ten minutes. Transfer the biscuits to the top of the casserole within the last ten minutes of baking the casserole.

Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits/ Gin Lee

Bake the casserole for about forty to forty-five minutes in a 375 degree F oven.

Allow the casserole to set for ten minutes before serving. Enjoy!

Note:

The hash brown casserole can be layered in any fashion that you prefer. If you prefer a crunchier bottom, the hash browns could be placed in the casserole as the bottom layer.