Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wrTlX_0iNqjArf00
Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits/Gin Lee

Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits

This recipe can be put together ahead of time, then baked for forty to forty-five minutes and served for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or even for dinner.

To get things started, you'll want to wash, peel, and grate about six to eight potatoes in advance, then season and cook the hash browns first.

If you prefer to buy pre-made hash browns from your local store, those will work too. Just brown them beforehand. I think tater tots would also work. Although, I haven't tried them for this recipe.

Ingredients for the hash browns:

  • 6-8 large potatoes
  • Sprinkle of seasoning salt
  • ½ teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon of onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon of smoked paprika
  • Canola oil, just a few teaspoons, for browning the hash browns in the skillet

Instructions for hash browns:

Wash, peel and grate the potatoes. Soak the grated potatoes in a bowl of cold water for ten minutes. Now, drain the water off and pat the grated potatoes dry with paper towels. Add the spices to the grated potatoes and stir.

Next, make the hash browns in circle shapes (or leave as one large hash brown to chop up into smaller pieces). Add about two teaspoons of canola oil to a large skillet. Heat on medium-high. Transfer the hash browns to the hot skillet and cook them until they're golden brown. Flip to make sure both sides get brown and crunchy. Usually they're done in about eight to ten minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6Z8f_0iNqjArf00
Layering the country-style hash brown casserole/Gin Lee

Ingredients for the hash brown casserole:

  • 1-2 pounds of sausage, cooked and drained
  • 3 cups of milk gravy, cooked (you can go back to read my milk gravy recipe should you need the recipe)
  • 4-6 eggs, cooked and scrambled
  • 1 ham steak, cooked, then diced small
  • The hash browns
  • A pinch of seasoning salt
  • 1 tablespoon of freshly ground black pepper

Instructions for the hash brown casserole:

In a large skillet, cook the sausage until it is completely browned for about eight minutes. Drain the sausage on paper towels. Set aside.

Transfer the ham steak to the same skillet and cook it for four minutes on both sides. Place the ham steak on paper towels and blot the ham dry from any grease. Now, dice the ham into small bite-sized pieces. Set aside.

Next, crack the eggs, add them in a bowl and sprinkle with seasoning-salt and pepper to taste; whisk until they're frothy. Using the same skillet as before, cook the scrambled eggs for about five minutes. Drain on paper towels. Set aside.

Next, make the milk gravy. Once the gravy is done, add the cooked sausage to it and stir well. Set aside.

Spray cooking oil inside a 9x13 casserole dish. Transfer the cooked eggs to the dish, spread the cooked, diced ham over the top of the eggs. Now, transfer the cooked hash browns to the casserole dish. (Arranging the hash browns around the top evenly.) Next, add the sausage milk gravy over the top layer. Using a spatula, smear the gravy around, evenly covering the hash browns.

While I was baking the casserole, I also made some fast and easy drop biscuits that were baked and then placed on top of the casserole for the last few minutes of baking. To make the drop biscuits, I added two cups of self-rising flour with one cup of water and four tablespoons of butter.

Simple drop biscuits for topping:

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of self-rising flour, sifted
  • 4 tablespoons of butter, softened
  • 1 cup of water

Instructions:

Add the flour to a bowl. Using a fork, mash the butter into the flour. Now, add the water. Combine all ingredients well. Next, using a spoon, drop the biscuits on a greased baking tray. Bake for about ten minutes. Transfer the biscuits to the top of the casserole within the last ten minutes of baking the casserole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCA4H_0iNqjArf00
Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits/Gin Lee

Bake the casserole for about forty to forty-five minutes in a 375 degree F oven.

Allow the casserole to set for ten minutes before serving. Enjoy!

Note:

The hash brown casserole can be layered in any fashion that you prefer. If you prefer a crunchier bottom, the hash browns could be placed in the casserole as the bottom layer.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Country style hash brown casse# Country comfort food# Layered breakfast casserole# Milk gravy casserole# Southern breakfast recipes

Comments / 2

Published by

It is within my mission to ensure that readers will receive original and valuable news content. The content will be written about a large variety of topics. I find my inspiration in the art of design, illustrations, as well as writing content for viewers like you! As an author, designer, artist, animal rescuer, food blogger, organic gardener, freelance journalist, and contributor, I strive to encourage my readers to learn about topics that they may not be fluent in, as well as share my common knowledge about important elements of interest. Because, as circumstances have it, I do live in an extraordinarily rural area, of which I'm proud to profess. Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened and enjoyable experience. It's been a collection of milestones for me. Concurrently, you (as well as I) have touched base on so many news levels, and we have all learned from the research I've done on a variety of topics. Although this is just a small token of my appreciation to all of my readers and followers, I want to say with a happy heart, and my arms wide open- Thank you for being you! And thank you for liking, subscribing, and following me! It means more to me than mere words can say! Addressing the rudeness in the room (in a way of speaking). Rudeness and hatefulness is why I turn the comments off on the articles in which I write. The world has enough vulgarity, hatefulness, and arrogance without it having any help. Since having the simple courtesy of manners is lacking, and sharing words of kindness does not abide in a few people. Those few people ruin what's supposed to be educational and an enjoyable experience for all others. I don't have the comments turned off because I can't handle ill manners. I turn them off because I do have children and young adults that are followers. Potty mouths, vulgarity, and hate are not acceptable. Sometimes I get busy and I don't get to turn off the comment notifications until a few hours have passed. This is why sometimes a few comments squeak through. I apologize to those of you who generally are very sweet and I also apologize to my followers who have been a witness to others being rude and malicious. I hope that as my followers, you'll be understanding of the measures that I have to take. Please be kind to one another.

Hickory Ridge, AR
11537 followers

More from Gin Lee

Arkansas State

Saving money one flush at time with a compostable toilet

Saving money one flush at time with a compostable toilet/Gin Lee. Saving money one flush at time with a compostable toilet. Make sure that you have a compostable toilet when, or if, the crap hits the fan! Yes, that was an intentional pun! But in all seriousness, compostable toilets have come a long way since the olden times of stinky outhouses that were placed outside in the back forty from yesterday-years.

Read full story

Homemade country-style cream-filled eclairs and cream puffs

Homemade country-style cream-filled eclairs and cream puffs/Gin Lee. Homemade country-style cream-filled eclairs and cream puffs. Today, I want to share two of my favorite pastries with you guys. Country-style cream filled eclairs and cream puffs. Both are created with the same pastry dough and filling, so that simplifies the process of preparing them both at the same time (if you desire to do so). The only big difference between the two pastry desserts is that the eclairs have chocolate icing on top. Whereas the cream puffs do not. For the eclairs, you can use store purchased chocolate frosting, or make homemade. Today, I made a homemade warm chocolate sauce to use on top of my eclairs. I will walk you through each step either way.

Read full story

Rehydrating dehydrated foods

Rehydrating dehydrated foods/ Dehydrated broccoli/Gin Lee. Dehydrating different vegetables, fruits, and meats reduces the moisture content of your food, allowing it to last much longer, to shrink dramatically in size, and also gives you more space in your pantry and freezer. But what do you do with all the food after it's been dehydrated? Today, I will tell you how I rehydrate dehydrated food simply with water.

Read full story
Arkansas State

Homesteading skills that you should know

There's not any specific law that prevents anybody from homesteading and making their own way in "The Natural State." In the grand scheme of things, self-sustaining practices such as growing your own food, harvesting rainwater, having a compostable toilet, using solar power, etc. in Arkansas is in fact considered a self-sustaining right. However, there are a few loopholes out there that you'll have to go through in order to do some of these things legally, which in turn may seem like a hard slap in the face, to some, if you're wanting to be completely self-reliant. This unfortunately is also the case for living completely off-grid in "The Natural State."

Read full story
1 comments

Chicken and broccoli ramen

Today, I am sharing a ramen recipe that takes ramen beyond another level of goodness. It's a simple dish that you can create using your roasted chicken leftovers. If you don't have chicken leftovers, you can use canned chicken as a substitute.

Read full story
1 comments

Hard coffee candy

Yes, this candy will be caffeinated, if you choose to use coffee with caffeine. First, you'll need to make a very stout cup of black caffeinated coffee. The stouter, the better. The coffee will be reduced down and concentrated by the time the candy gets to the hard candy crack stage.

Read full story

Hillbilly chocolate chip brownie cake

Do you think it's a brownie or a cake? This brownie cake is not meant to be frosted or decorated, but it is truly delectable and gooey delicious without any of that. It can almost be described as an upside down cake that makes its own thick chocolate sauce. The cake doesn't require any eggs. I do use butter, but the butter can be substituted with shortening if that's what you prefer.

Read full story
1 comments

Tater bites

I love making these tater bites just to eat as a snack, but they go great with a hamburger, chicken strips, fish, or any other meal. They're crunchy, spicy, flaky on the inside, and so darn yummy. I bet you can't eat just one, because I know that I can't!

Read full story

No-bake chocolate candy

It's quite possible that the hardest thing about making this recipe is the time waiting for the chocolate to harden in their molds. This candy is not like the typical chocolate candy bars that are sold in stores. It is homemade chocolate candy, but it will melt if it's not kept in the refrigerator.

Read full story
2 comments

Blackened chicken

Today, I have a treat for all of you who like cajun-style food. I prepared a yummy blackened whole chicken in the oven. My blackened spice recipe has Dale's liquid seasoning, freshly ground black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper all combined together. This spice mixture created a really pleasant seasoned combination. Now, allow me to tell you how I created this mouthwatering chicken.

Read full story
3 comments

Skillet bacon burgers

No grill is required to make delicious burgers at home. If you have a skillet and a spatula that's all that's required to make a yummy mouth-watering burger. Of course, when I prepare burgers, I always opt to cook more to have leftovers later. This not only helps with saving time but also helps conserve electricity, natural gas, butane, etc..

Read full story

Beans for your health

Beans, lentils, and peas are truly fantastic foods. In fact, beans, lentils, and peas are so protein-rich that the USDA lists them twice on the food pyramid. Once as being part of the protein food group and also as the vegetable food group. Plus, they are affordable for everyone and they're delicious to boot. Beans, lentils, and peas also have been known to help with weight loss and eating them can significantly make you healthier. Because eating them can help lower the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and even lower the risks of some types of cancer.

Read full story

Homemade sugar cookies with rainbow sprinkles

Homemade sugar cookies with rainbow sprinkles/Gin Lee. This recipe makes about three and a half dozen cookies, depending on the size of your cookie cutters. Once they're baked and allowed to cool, you can add decorative frosting on them. They're yummy either way. This is the same recipe that I make Halloween shaped cookies from and instead of using the rainbow sprinkles, I use Halloween sprinkles.

Read full story

American fries

These potatoes are crunchy on the outside, seasoned just right, and they're so soft and tender on the inside. For my American fries, I use a touch of cayenne, smoked paprika, onion and garlic powder, seasoning salt, with freshly ground black pepper to give the fries an extra boost of flavor. These fries can be served with breakfast, lunch, and supper, alongside eggs and bacon, a bowl of home-cooked beans and cornbread, steaks, chops, and even burgers. They go great with almost everything. Sometimes, I even want a plate of them, served with a dipping sauce. There's just no wrong way to eat American fries!

Read full story
1 comments

Reglazing a vintage Venetian Pink 1960s cast-iron bathtub

Reglazing a vintage Venetian Pink 1960s cast-iron bathtub/Gin Lee. Reglazing a vintage Venetian Pink 1960s cast-iron bathtub. This DIY cast-iron bathtub project took a ton of elbow grease and four 12-ounce cans of epoxy enamel paint. I used Krylon specialty epoxy enamel gloss white-30007. This bathtub project was completed outside in (almost) full sun, then brought inside, and has since been reinstalled.

Read full story

Savory country-style potato waffles

If you enjoy crispy potatoes, this recipe will rock your potato world! Today, I wanted to show you how I make two different sized potato waffles: full-sized and mini-sized for waffle fries, using the same recipe. Potato waffles and waffle fries are the perfect side dish for not only breakfast, but any other snack time and meal. If you don't have a waffle maker. Make potato cakes in a skillet using the same recipe. At the end of this article, I will walk you through the steps to making potato cakes too.

Read full story
1 comments

Homemade dinner rolls

To me, there's almost nothing more tempting than a platter full of fresh homemade dinner rolls. I just absolutely love fresh bread! The fragrant scent of these rolls baking is always so gratifying, and when they're done baking, the taste is absolutely satisfying!

Read full story

Water bath, canning food and drinks

A while back I wrote an article about water bath canning. So, today, I won't be going into grave details (again) on teaching the steps of how I preserve food by water bath canning. However, I do want to talk about specific foods and food recipes that can be preserved "safely" by this process and which ones that aren't.

Read full story
1 comments

Creamy slow cooked great northern beans

Great northern beans aren't only delicious, but they are super nutritious. They're high in fiber, potassium, magnesium, and calcium (among others). Plus, these babies are cholesterol free.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy