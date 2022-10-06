Rehydrating dehydrated foods/ Dehydrated broccoli/ Gin Lee

Rehydrating dehydrated foods

Dehydrating different vegetables, fruits, and meats reduces the moisture content of your food, allowing it to last much longer, to shrink dramatically in size, and also gives you more space in your pantry and freezer. But what do you do with all the food after it's been dehydrated? Today, I will tell you how I rehydrate dehydrated food simply with water.

Dehydrated foods maintain a high level of nutrition value and they can be used in various recipes or eaten as delicious dehydrated snacks.

If you purchased a food dehydrator and took the time to dehydrate multitudes of food to store for the long-term and you are now left wondering what to do next. Today, I will walk you through some simple steps and tell you how to rehydrate not only dried vegetables but also dried fruits and dried meat.

Rehydrating dehydrated vegetables

To rehydrate the vegetables, you'll want to combine one part of the vegetables with two parts of water in a pan. Then, simmer the vegetables for about fifteen minutes, or soak the vegetables in water for one to two hours.

A bowl of cold water can be used as well, but it will take your vegetables a little longer to rehydrate.

To make vegetable soup from the vegetables that you've dehydrated, if you have a crock-pot, there's no need to soak your vegetables ahead of time to make a delicious vegetable soup. Just place the amount of vegetables that you need in the crock-pot, with seasonings, and at least two to four quarts of vegetable broth, or a combination of broth with tomato juice. (The amount of liquid needed will depend on how many cups of dehydrated vegetables you want to cook.) Then finish slow-cooking for about four to six hours.

Be aware that while you're using dehydrated food, you'll need more liquids than when using fresh vegetables. The dried food will soak up a lot of the liquid and you'll possibly need to add more broth, or water as they cook.

Chances are you have purchased bags of dried beans and peas at least once in your lifetime. You can use the same techniques as you would for cooking them for any other types of dried vegetables.

Rehydrating dehydrated fruit

Dehydrated fruits can be rehydrated in the same way. For one example, use two cups of water with one cup of dehydrated peaches. Allow the peaches to simmer over heat for about fifteen minutes, or allow them to soak in a bowl of water for one to two hours. After that, the peaches will be ready to make your favorite peach cobbler, etc.. Follow this same method for apples, mangoes, plums, cherries, etc..

Rehydrating dehydrated meats

To rehydrate the dehydrated meat, combine the dehydrated meat with about six tablespoons of broth, or water. Simmer over low heat for fifteen minutes, allowing the liquid to be absorbed into the pieces of meat.

If you have had the chance to dehydrate fish. Simmer the dehydrated fish in a skillet, over low heat, in fish broth and a couple of teaspoons of lemon juice, and seasonings for about fifteen to twenty minutes.

To make beef stew from your dehydrated beef, follow basically the same steps as you would have for cooking the dehydrated vegetables in the crock-pot. Add your dehydrated carrots, potatoes, onions, garlic, other spices, and add the dehydrated beef, along with at least two to four quarts of broth, or water. Slow cook the beef stew for about six hours. During the last hour, take out a cup of the liquid (from the crock-pot), thicken it with one to two tablespoons of flour, then pour the mixture back into the crock-pot; stir well and finish cooking your stew.