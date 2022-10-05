Creamy chicken and broccoli ramen/ Gin Lee

Today, I am sharing a ramen recipe that takes ramen beyond another level of goodness. It's a simple dish that you can create using your roasted chicken leftovers. If you don't have chicken leftovers, you can use canned chicken as a substitute.

Toss out those seasoning packs that come with the ramen noodles, because they're not needed in this recipe. Instead of using them, you'll need two cans of cream of chicken soup. The soup is what makes this dish creamy.

Ingredients:

2-6 ounce packages of ramen noodles

1-½ pounds of chicken, cooked and cut into bite-sized pieces

12-ounces of broccoli spears, chopped, florets separated

2-4 chives, diced

2 cans of cream of chicken soup

¼ teaspoon of seasoning salt

1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

For this recipe, I used part of the leftovers from a roasted chicken. It doesn't matter which pieces that you use. Ultimately, chicken breast would be the best choice to use, but use what you have. If you don't have chicken leftovers, instead of cooking a few pieces of chicken for the recipe, you can use one large can of canned chicken as a substitute.

Instructions:

Cook and slice the chicken into bite-sized pieces.

Steam the broccoli for about ten minutes, or until tender. Set aside.

In a large pan, add three quarts of water, and boil the water on medium-high heat. Once the water comes to a boil, add the dry ramen. Cook the noodles for about three minutes, then drain them.

Now, add the cream of chicken soup to a pan, along with the seasonings; stir well. Once the soup is heated through, add the cooked ramen, broccoli, chicken, and chives; combine well and serve.