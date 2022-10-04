Homemade hard coffee candy/ Gin Lee

Hard coffee candy

Yes, this candy will be caffeinated, if you choose to use coffee with caffeine. First, you'll need to make a very stout cup of black caffeinated coffee. The stouter, the better. The coffee will be reduced down and concentrated by the time the candy gets to the hard candy crack stage.

Making the coffee candy/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

2 cups white granulated Splenda, or granulated white sugar

½ cup of pre-made caffeinated (liquid) black coffee without cream or sweetener

Instructions:

First, make your coffee. Then line a baking tray with parchment paper and lightly grease it.

In a large saucepan, add the Splenda (or sugar). Transfer the pan on the burner, over low to medium heat. Stirring constantly, add in a half cup of liquid black coffee. Continue to cook on medium high heat until the hard-crack stage is reached 310 degree F on a candy thermometer. This stage takes about 25-30 minutes. You'll need to stir continuously. (This keeps the coffee and Splenda from burning and scorching.) This part is very time-consuming. When your arms and hands are concerned, it will almost feel like the candy will never reach the hard crack stage, but it will. In time.

Remove the pan from the heat. (Allowing the candy to stop boiling.) Pour into the prepared pan. Allow the candy to cool for ten minutes, then score the candy with a knife to make uniform pieces. Cool completely before breaking the candy into pieces. (I normally use a pizza cutter to score my hard coffee candy with.)

Optional:

After your candy has been broken into pieces, you can lightly dust it with powdered sugar to help prevent it from sticking together. I normally don't do this, except for when I am making double batches for Christmas 🎁.

If you prefer, you can wrap the candy in individual foil candy papers, or leave them unwrapped. Whichever way that you choose, store your hard coffee candy in an airtight container.

Note:

Try making the hard coffee candy in this small batch recipe, then when you get the hang of making it, double the recipe to make bigger batches.

Making candy is time consuming and if the weather is damp, sometimes it won't come out right. I usually try making this on a day when the humidity isn't very high. I have tried making it when it was and it didn't harden.

If you're concerned about the sweetener crystallizing, you can add a teaspoon of lemon juice or vinegar to the candy when you first start making it. I don't ever do this, because I don't want the flavor of the candy to be altered.