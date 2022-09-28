American fries

American fries

These potatoes are crunchy on the outside, seasoned just right, and they're so soft and tender on the inside. For my American fries, I use a touch of cayenne, smoked paprika, onion and garlic powder, seasoning salt, with freshly ground black pepper to give the fries an extra boost of flavor. These fries can be served with breakfast, lunch, and supper, alongside eggs and bacon, a bowl of home-cooked beans and cornbread, steaks, chops, and even burgers. They go great with almost everything. Sometimes, I even want a plate of them, served with a dipping sauce. There's just no wrong way to eat American fries!

I do not use butter to cook my American fries. The reason why I don't is due to the fact that butter has a tendency to burn super easily. The majority of restaurants use canola oil when they cook fries and that's the only oil that I use when I am cooking potatoes in this fashion. Canola oil allows the flavor of the American fries to shine through on their own, without masking the taste of the potatoes and the spices that you use on them. Normally, the only time I use butter on potatoes is when I am baking them, or making homemade creamed potatoes, au gratin potatoes, or scalloped potatoes.

Ingredients:

  • 6-8 new potatoes (depending on their size, I used 8 this time since my new potatoes were smaller)
  • 1 teaspoon of onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon of garlic powder
  • 1-½ teaspoons of freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon of seasoning salt
  • 1-½ teaspoons of smoked paprika
  • ½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper
  • ½ cup canola oil

Instructions:

Before you begin cutting your potatoes, wash them well in cold water and dry them. Since you're not going to peel the potatoes, you'll need to make sure that all the little indentions on the potatoes are also clean.

Using a cutting board, lay your potatoes out and cut each straight in half down the center of the potatoes. Proceed to cut each segment of the potato into halves. Then begin cutting the segments into squared-shaped pieces. Don't overthink it, because not all the pieces will be perfectly square. You just want to try to cut the pieces into the same uniform size.

Next, place the potato segments in a bowl, fill the bowl with cold water, allowing them to soak for about thirty-five minutes. Drain the water off. You'll not want to skip this step because it's super important. Soaking the potatoes in cold water not only removes most of the potato starch from them, but it also is the step that insures that your potatoes will become super crispy once they're cooked in the canola oil.

Now, add all the spices, making sure each potato segment is coated. (You can also season the potatoes on your cutting board, but I find that to be a bit messier.)

Place a large skillet on the burner, add the canola oil; heat the oil on medium-high. When the oil begins bubbling, add the seasoned potatoes.

Don't stir the potatoes until the bottom pieces are browned. This step is very important. The potatoes will try to fall apart if you stir them too often.

If you need to add a bit more oil to your pan, do that now. But you do not want the potatoes swimming in a lot of oil.

After the potatoes have started browning, stir them well. Cook the potatoes for about thirty-five minutes in total.

When the potatoes are tender, take them up with a slotted spoon and transfer them to a paper-towel-lined platter, to drain the oil off of them. You may want to sprinkle them with a little more seasoning salt and freshly ground black pepper at this time.

Serve your American fries with eggs, sausages, burgers, etc.. and enjoy.

Note:

To speed up the cooking process, place the raw pieces of potatoes in a microwave-safe bowl and heat them up for about three-four minutes. Then place them into the skillet of hot oil and proceed with cooking them until they're browned.

You can also parboil the potatoes for about ten minutes, then drain the water off and proceed with cooking them in the oil.

In my opinion, precooking the potatoes kinda ruins the texture of the American fries. While the potatoes still taste good, it definitely changes the crunchy bites that you'd get, had you not pre cooked them.

