Savory country-style potato waffles

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dc5Cz_0iA36cg000
Savory country-style potato waffles/Gin Lee

Savory country-style potato waffles

If you enjoy crispy potatoes, this recipe will rock your potato world! Today, I wanted to show you how I make two different sized potato waffles: full-sized and mini-sized for waffle fries, using the same recipe. Potato waffles and waffle fries are the perfect side dish for not only breakfast, but any other snack time and meal. If you don't have a waffle maker. Make potato cakes in a skillet using the same recipe. At the end of this article, I will walk you through the steps to making potato cakes too.

You'll need a waffle iron for this recipe. For my waffle potato recipe, I do not grate my potatoes. Grating them would be the same as making regular hash browns. Which is delicious too, but that's not the texture we are going for and that's a totally different recipe.

You can make the potato waffles into two different sizes: full-sized and mini-sized. For a full-sized size, you'll use about ¼ cup of the potato mixture. To make mini-sized waffle fries, you'll add smaller spoonfuls of the potato mixture, and you'll be able to make about four waffle fries at a time.

Ingredients:

  • 4-6 large potatoes, peeled, boiled, and drained (canned potatoes also work, as well as instant potato buds)
  • 1 teaspoon of seasoning salt
  • 1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper
  • 1-½ teaspoon of smoked paprika
  • ½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon of onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon of garlic powder
  • ¼ cup of self-rising flour
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tablespoons of canola oil
  • Cooking spray

Instructions:

Start by preparing your potatoes. After they've been peeled, coarsely chop them, add them to a big pan of cold water and boil them until they're tender. (It should take about fifteen to twenty minutes.) Drain the potatoes and transfer them to a large bowl. Using a potato masher, or large fork, mash the potatoes. Then add the egg, self-rising flour, canola oil, and spices; combine well.

If you're using canned potatoes, skip the first step. Drain the potatoes and place them in a bowl, mash and add the above ingredients; stir until the potato mixture is combined well.

If you're using instant potato buds, prepare the potatoes as the box instructions say, but do not add butter to them and don't add as much milk. (You'll want the potatoes to be thick.) Add the above ingredients and combine well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKtoL_0iA36cg000
Transferring potato batter to a hot waffle iron/Gin Lee

Next, heat your waffle maker up on medium heat (I am using my manual double waffle iron on a burner.) Once it has gotten steaming hot, spray both sides of the irons well with cooking oil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iSdVk_0iA36cg000
Making savory country-style potato waffles/Gin Lee

Now, using a big spoon, add a spoonful, or about ¼ cup of the potato mixture to the waffle irons. Leave the waffle maker open until the potato waffles begin to brown well on the bottom. Close the waffle maker and cook the potato waffles for eight to ten minutes in total. If using a manual waffle maker, cook each side for about five minutes total, flip the waffle iron after the first five minutes, after which you'll flip it over once again before opening it.

If using a manual waffle maker, you'll need to move it around a little to get uniform browning. Note: I forgot to do this, as I was also cooking sausage and eggs while making my potato waffles this morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cxo2K_0iA36cg000
Mini waffle fries/Gin Lee

Waffle fries (mini potato waffles)

If you'd like to make smaller bite-sized potato waffles (waffle fries), add a smaller amount of the potato mixture to your waffle iron. You can add two small spoonfuls side-by-side, about two inches apart, to make four at a time. Make sure that you oil your waffle maker extremely well, or else they'll try to stick.

Potato cakes

Using my same recipe, add all the ingredients in a bowl; combine well.

Transfer a large non-stick skillet to the burner, add two teaspoons of oil to the skillet. Allow the oil to get hot at a medium-high temperature.

Using a big spoon, add the savory potato mixture to the prepared skillet. You can make four potato cakes at once. Add extra oil when it's needed. Cook until the bottom of each potato cake is golden brown. Then flip them over with a spatula and finish cooking. The potato cakes will be done in about ten minutes.

Serve and enjoy!

Note:

If the potato waffles are trying to stick, coat the irons with more oil and brown them longer.

You can use any type of potato for this recipe, even sweet potatoes if you desire.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Savory country style potato wa# Potato waffles# Potato waffle fries# Potato cakes# Savory potato waffles

Comments / 1

Published by

It is within my mission to ensure that readers will receive original and valuable news content. The content will be written about a large variety of topics. I find my inspiration in the art of design, illustrations, as well as writing content for viewers like you! As an author, designer, artist, animal rescuer, food blogger, organic gardener, freelance journalist, and contributor, I strive to encourage my readers to learn about topics that they may not be fluent in, as well as share my common knowledge about important elements of interest. Because, as circumstances have it, I do live in an extraordinarily rural area, of which I'm proud to profess. Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened and enjoyable experience. It's been a collection of milestones for me. Concurrently, you (as well as I) have touched base on so many news levels, and we have all learned from the research I've done on a variety of topics. Although this is just a small token of my appreciation to all of my readers and followers, I want to say with a happy heart, and my arms wide open- Thank you for being you! And thank you for liking, subscribing, and following me! It means more to me than mere words can say! Addressing the rudeness in the room (in a way of speaking). Rudeness and hatefulness is why I turn the comments off on the articles in which I write. The world has enough vulgarity, hatefulness, and arrogance without it having any help. Since having the simple courtesy of manners is lacking, and sharing words of kindness does not abide in a few people. Those few people ruin what's supposed to be educational and an enjoyable experience for all others. I don't have the comments turned off because I can't handle ill manners. I turn them off because I do have children and young adults that are followers. Potty mouths, vulgarity, and hate are not acceptable. Sometimes I get busy and I don't get to turn off the comment notifications until a few hours have passed. This is why sometimes a few comments squeak through. I apologize to those of you who generally are very sweet and I also apologize to my followers who have been a witness to others being rude and malicious. I hope that as my followers, you'll be understanding of the measures that I have to take. Please be kind to one another.

Hickory Ridge, AR
11181 followers

More from Gin Lee

American fries

These potatoes are crunchy on the outside, seasoned just right, and they're so soft and tender on the inside. For my American fries, I use a touch of cayenne, smoked paprika, onion and garlic powder, seasoning salt, with freshly ground black pepper to give the fries an extra boost of flavor. These fries can be served with breakfast, lunch, and supper, alongside eggs and bacon, a bowl of home-cooked beans and cornbread, steaks, chops, and even burgers. They go great with almost everything. Sometimes, I even want a plate of them, served with a dipping sauce. There's just no wrong way to eat American fries!

Read full story
1 comments

Reglazing a vintage Venetian Pink 1960s cast-iron bathtub

Reglazing a vintage Venetian Pink 1960s cast-iron bathtub/Gin Lee. Reglazing a vintage Venetian Pink 1960s cast-iron bathtub. This DIY cast-iron bathtub project took a ton of elbow grease and four 12-ounce cans of epoxy enamel paint. I used Krylon specialty epoxy enamel gloss white-30007. This bathtub project was completed outside in (almost) full sun, then brought inside, and has since been reinstalled.

Read full story

Homemade dinner rolls

To me, there's almost nothing more tempting than a platter full of fresh homemade dinner rolls. I just absolutely love fresh bread! The fragrant scent of these rolls baking is always so gratifying, and when they're done baking, the taste is absolutely satisfying!

Read full story

Water bath, canning food and drinks

A while back I wrote an article about water bath canning. So, today, I won't be going into grave details (again) on teaching the steps of how I preserve food by water bath canning. However, I do want to talk about specific foods and food recipes that can be preserved "safely" by this process and which ones that aren't.

Read full story
1 comments

Creamy slow cooked great northern beans

Great northern beans aren't only delicious, but they are super nutritious. They're high in fiber, potassium, magnesium, and calcium (among others). Plus, these babies are cholesterol free.

Read full story
4 comments

Deep dish breakfast pizza

For the recipe, I used an eight-inch deep cast-iron skillet. The pizza takes about twenty minutes to prepare. Five of those minutes are just for prep time. I added diced cooked ham, pepperoni slices, shredded cheddar cheese to this yummy deep dish breakfast pizza. Of course, if you prefer, you can add additional toppings onto yours.

Read full story
3 comments

Homemade country-style handheld fruit pies

Homemade country-style handheld fruit pies/Gin Lee. Handheld fruit pies look as delicious as they taste and the best part is that the centers can be filled with fresh cut fruit, canned fruit, fruit jams, jellies, and marmalades.

Read full story

Homemade beanie weenies

This is a classic recipe that most people can remember their moms, dads, grandparents, and caregivers making while they were kids. I know my mom used to make beanie weenies often. My dad loved those little cans of the original Beanie Weenies that can be purchased in grocery stores. I always preferred mom's homemade foods.

Read full story
1 comments

Ham and cheese casserole

It's almost fall y'all, and that means it's time to cozy up with some comfort food. Are you ready? Today, I am preparing a delightful ham and cheese casserole that you'll fall for.

Read full story
2 comments

Pork stew

If you enjoy the creaminess of thick gravy paired with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chunks of pork, you might just fall for my pork stew. A couple of days ago, I prepared a pork shoulder roast in my crock-pot. If you haven't read that article, please do. For this recipe, I used part of that pork shoulder and I also saved the pork broth to use as an ingredient for the pork stew. That's right! Let nothing go to waste!

Read full story
4 comments

White cheddar garlic crusted chicken

There are so many delightful ways to create meals using chicken. Today, I prepared my white cheddar garlic chicken, and it is divinely delicious. With prep time combined with the amount of time that the drumsticks take to bake, this recipe can be made in less than one hour. Hope y'all will enjoy it as much as my family does.

Read full story
1 comments

Crock-pot pork shoulder roast

There's almost nothing better than comfort food and today, I am preparing a pork shoulder roast to kick fall into gear. The size of the pork shoulder that I am cooking will make anywhere from fourteen to sixteen servings. Now, that's a lot of comforting meals! Plus, if you add root vegetables to the roast, you'll create a one pot meal that won't require making any side dishes. (I will tell you how and when to add root vegetables to your pork shoulder near the end of this article.)

Read full story
1 comments

Wandering Jew (Tradescantia zebrina)

Wandering Jew (Tradescantia zebrina) Are you looking for a plant that will not only be easy to take care of, but will also grow wildly fast? The wandering Jew may just be one of the easiest succulent plants to grow and propagate. Today, I will be going through the steps of how I grow this attractive purple and green zebra-striped tropical plant inside.

Read full story
1 comments

Making delicious homemade pasta with a manual pasta maker

Making delicious homemade pasta with a manual pasta maker/Gin Lee. Making delicious homemade pasta with a manual pasta maker. One of the things that I absolutely love about a manual pasta machine is that you can create any type of homemade pasta with it. Then once you've finished creating your pasta, the machine can be stored easily on the counter, without taking up so much space, or it can be stored easily inside a cabinet. Today, I will walk you through the steps on how I prepare a simple pasta dough that can be used to create any type of pasta, such as spaghetti, fettuccine, linguine, lasagna, and ravioli.

Read full story
1 comments

Reducing the salt and nitrates in lunch meat, Spam, and hams

Reducing the salt and nitrates in lunch meat, Spam, and hams/Gin Lee. Reducing the salt and nitrates in lunch meat, Spam, and hams. Have you ever taken a bite out of a sandwich and cringed because the meat was just too salty? Today, I will walk you through a few simple steps on how to reduce the salt from processed meat. This simple and effective process works on sliced lunchmeat, Spam, Treet, and any other type of salt cured ham.

Read full story
4 comments

Defrosting a deep freezer manually

Summer will officially end on Thursday, September 22, 2022, which makes this the perfect time to defrost our freezers. Every year, around this time, I begin defrosting my deep freezers. Why do I wait until fall to do this? During the heat of the summer (I believe) it's best to hold off on defrosting freezers, because if we were to suddenly lose power for very long, our food would thaw and ruin faster than it would during any other season.

Read full story
1 comments

Chickpea dog treats

This is a healthy dog treat that's packed with nutritional benefits. The dough in this dog treat recipe can be prepared in two ways, baked or dehydrated. I am baking mine today, but I will also include the instructions (towards the end of my article) on how you can dehydrate the dog treats.

Read full story

Chickpea dog food

Yesterday, I showed you how to cook chickpeas for pooches. Today, I will be showing you how you can make nutritious homemade chickpea dog food at home. (This recipe can also be made for cats. Just add the ingredients to a blender or food processor to make pâté.)

Read full story

Chickpeas for pooches

I'm not that crazy about the flavor or texture of chickpeas, but my pooch sure loves them mixed in with her dog food. I also make her homemade chickpea dog chow and treats that she truly enjoys and begs for. Today, I will be going over why chickpeas are healthy to cook for your pooch and how to cook them simply for your loyal companion.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy