Savory country-style potato waffles

If you enjoy crispy potatoes, this recipe will rock your potato world! Today, I wanted to show you how I make two different sized potato waffles: full-sized and mini-sized for waffle fries, using the same recipe. Potato waffles and waffle fries are the perfect side dish for not only breakfast, but any other snack time and meal. If you don't have a waffle maker. Make potato cakes in a skillet using the same recipe. At the end of this article, I will walk you through the steps to making potato cakes too.

You'll need a waffle iron for this recipe. For my waffle potato recipe, I do not grate my potatoes. Grating them would be the same as making regular hash browns. Which is delicious too, but that's not the texture we are going for and that's a totally different recipe.

You can make the potato waffles into two different sizes: full-sized and mini-sized. For a full-sized size, you'll use about ¼ cup of the potato mixture. To make mini-sized waffle fries, you'll add smaller spoonfuls of the potato mixture, and you'll be able to make about four waffle fries at a time.

Ingredients:

4-6 large potatoes, peeled, boiled, and drained (canned potatoes also work, as well as instant potato buds)

1 teaspoon of seasoning salt

1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

1-½ teaspoon of smoked paprika

½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper (optional)

1 teaspoon of onion powder

½ teaspoon of garlic powder

¼ cup of self-rising flour

1 egg

2 tablespoons of canola oil

Cooking spray

Instructions:

Start by preparing your potatoes. After they've been peeled, coarsely chop them, add them to a big pan of cold water and boil them until they're tender. (It should take about fifteen to twenty minutes.) Drain the potatoes and transfer them to a large bowl. Using a potato masher, or large fork, mash the potatoes. Then add the egg, self-rising flour, canola oil, and spices; combine well.

If you're using canned potatoes, skip the first step. Drain the potatoes and place them in a bowl, mash and add the above ingredients; stir until the potato mixture is combined well.

If you're using instant potato buds, prepare the potatoes as the box instructions say, but do not add butter to them and don't add as much milk. (You'll want the potatoes to be thick.) Add the above ingredients and combine well.

Transferring potato batter to a hot waffle iron/ Gin Lee

Next, heat your waffle maker up on medium heat (I am using my manual double waffle iron on a burner.) Once it has gotten steaming hot, spray both sides of the irons well with cooking oil.

Making savory country-style potato waffles/ Gin Lee

Now, using a big spoon, add a spoonful, or about ¼ cup of the potato mixture to the waffle irons. Leave the waffle maker open until the potato waffles begin to brown well on the bottom. Close the waffle maker and cook the potato waffles for eight to ten minutes in total. If using a manual waffle maker, cook each side for about five minutes total, flip the waffle iron after the first five minutes, after which you'll flip it over once again before opening it.

If using a manual waffle maker, you'll need to move it around a little to get uniform browning. Note: I forgot to do this, as I was also cooking sausage and eggs while making my potato waffles this morning.

Mini waffle fries/ Gin Lee

Waffle fries (mini potato waffles)

If you'd like to make smaller bite-sized potato waffles (waffle fries), add a smaller amount of the potato mixture to your waffle iron. You can add two small spoonfuls side-by-side, about two inches apart, to make four at a time. Make sure that you oil your waffle maker extremely well, or else they'll try to stick.

Potato cakes

Using my same recipe, add all the ingredients in a bowl; combine well.

Transfer a large non-stick skillet to the burner, add two teaspoons of oil to the skillet. Allow the oil to get hot at a medium-high temperature.

Using a big spoon, add the savory potato mixture to the prepared skillet. You can make four potato cakes at once. Add extra oil when it's needed. Cook until the bottom of each potato cake is golden brown. Then flip them over with a spatula and finish cooking. The potato cakes will be done in about ten minutes.

Serve and enjoy!

Note:

If the potato waffles are trying to stick, coat the irons with more oil and brown them longer.

You can use any type of potato for this recipe, even sweet potatoes if you desire.