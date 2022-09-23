Homemade dinner rolls/ Gin Lee

To me, there's almost nothing more tempting than a platter full of fresh homemade dinner rolls. I just absolutely love fresh bread! The fragrant scent of these rolls baking is always so gratifying, and when they're done baking, the taste is absolutely satisfying!

Ingredients:

3 cups of self-rising flour

1 package of rapid rise yeast

¼ cup of granulated Splenda, or your preferred sweetener

½ teaspoon of kosher salt

¼ cup of canola oil

½ cup of warm water

Instructions:

In a large bowl, add the flour. Make a nest hole in the center of the flour. Now, add the yeast, kosher salt, sweetener, oil, and the warm water. Work the ingredients slowly together into a loose ball shape. Add extra flour if needed.

Once the dough has come together, place the bowl in the microwave and heat for thirty seconds. Next, cover the top of the bowl with plastic wrap tightly. Now, allow the dough to sit covered in a warm area for at least one hour.

Now, grease a 9x13 glass dish. Begin rolling the dough into roll-sized balls. Place each dough ball into the dish. Continue until all the dough is used. I place the dough balls side by side closely. They will spread together, but they'll pull apart easily when they are baked.

Immediately, cover the dish with plastic wrap. Allow the dough to rise for the second and last time for about thirty minutes.

Place the dish into a 350 degree F oven and bake for about fifteen minutes, or until the tops are slightly golden.

Note:

I use self-rising flour when I prepare this recipe, because it really makes a world of difference in the way these rolls turn out.

The reason why I put the dough into the microwave (to heat up for thirty seconds) before allowing the dough to rise its first time is because once the dough is covered with the plastic wrap, the heat will be trapped inside. The extra heat and humidity help the dough to rise faster. You don't have to do these steps, but if you do, your rolls will turn out much better.