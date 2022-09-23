Water bath, canning food and drinks/ Gin Lee

A while back I wrote an article about water bath canning. So, today, I won't be going into grave details (again) on teaching the steps of how I preserve food by water bath canning. However, I do want to talk about specific foods and food recipes that can be preserved "safely" by this process and which ones that aren't.

I have heard a ton of people say that they preserve their meat, chili with meat sauce, and other meat products by the water bath canning method. Please, read this if you're considering canning meat using this method, because it simply isn't safe to do.

In fact, food-borne illnesses can occur from home canning practices when foods become contaminated when they are not preserved using the correct methods.

What is water bath canning?

Water bath canning is a lower-temperature food preserving process that is a genius way to preserve high-acidic foods. This process can be used for certain food recipes that include the right amount of acidity. With the correct amount of time and a temperature of 180 degrees F, enzymes, mold, and yeast that cause spoilage are completely abolished, while creating a solid vacuum seal on the jars.

Water bath canning is only recommended for fresh and frozen produce along with creating recipes such as the examples below:

Chutneys, sauces, pie fillings

Condiments, such as ketchup, mustards, barbecue sauces

Fruits

Fruit and vegetable juices

Jams, jellies, and marmalades

Salsas

Tomatoes

Pickles and pickled relishes

Vinegars and vinegar dressings

Water

Most people wouldn't consider canning jars of water. However, I believe that everyone should water-bath-can water for their everyday life and, of course, for emergencies. Water is a main necessity that nobody can live without.

Instead of spending money on bottled water, preserving it not only saves money, but it also limits the amount of plastic that you'd use.

In regard to bad weather, water pipes do burst. Things such as drought also occur. Plus, there are a multitude of other reasons why you might need to preserve water for future circumstances.

Why should you NOT water bath can meat and various meat recipes?

Meat is a low-acidic food that requires an internal temperature of 240 degrees F to safely be processed. The water bath method can only reach the temperature of 180 degrees F, which is only to the boiling point.

Yes, people such as your great grandparents used to water bath can everything, including meat for over three hours and even ladies in Amish communities still process most everything by water bath canning. However, there was and still is the huge chance of food spoilage. So, why take the chances of it happening?

When I want to preserve meats and meals I have prepared with meat as an ingredient, I normally either salt cure, smoke, freeze them or dehydrate them. I don't pressure can anything and I never water bath can anything using meat as an ingredient. Of course, pressure canning meat is completely a safe option, but I am scared of pressure cookers.

