Creamy slow cooked great northern beans
Great northern beans aren't only delicious, but they are super nutritious. They're high in fiber, potassium, magnesium, and calcium (among others). Plus, these babies are cholesterol free.
If you suffer from flatulence after eating beans, add one carrot or one whole potato to the pot while they're slow cooking. Either of these root vegetables will absorb the gas quite effectively.
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds of dried great northern beans
- Ham, ham bone, ham hocks, or pork roast bone (with some meat left on the bones)
- 1 onion, diced finely
- 3 cloves of minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon of smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon of freshly ground black pepper
- 1-½ teaspoons of seasoning salt
- 20 cups (5 quarts) of cold water (for the crock-pot)
Optional:
- 1 can of cream of celery soup
- 1 carrot, or one potato, to help prevent farting. Yes, a whole carrot, or a whole potato will absorb gas efficiently from the beans.
Instructions:
Rinse the great northern beans well with cold water. Take out any bad beans that you may see. Transfer the beans to your crock-pot.
Add the cold water, the ham, (or ham bone, ham hocks, pork roast bone) onion, garlic, smoked paprika, freshly ground black pepper, seasoning salt, and one carrot, or one whole potato (optional). Cover and cook on a medium-low setting. Simmer the beans for ten to twelve-fourteen hours, stirring occasionally. Add any additional water as if needed. (The beans should remain covered with two inches of water at all times.)
During the last hour of cooking, add the cream of celery soup and stir (Optional).
Serve with cornbread and enjoy!
