Homemade country-style handheld fruit pies

Gin Lee

Handheld fruit pies look as delicious as they taste and the best part is that the centers can be filled with fresh cut fruit, canned fruit, fruit jams, jellies, and marmalades.

Ingredients for the dough:

  • 2-½ cups of self-rising flour
  • 2 sticks of cold butter, or 16 tablespoons of Crisco shortening
  • ¼ cup of cold water

Instructions for the dough:

Sift the flour and then add it to a food processor.

If using butter:

Slice the butter thinly, then add it to the flour slowly as you pulse the machine. The mixture will begin to come together in pea-shaped sizes.

If using Crisco shortening:

Add the shortening to the flour slowly as you pulse the machine. The mixture will begin to come together in pea-shaped sizes.

Next, drizzle a bit of the water onto the flour mixture at a time. At this point, the dough should come together to form a soft pliable pie dough.

Divide the dough into two segments, wrap them in sheets of plastic wrap, and refrigerate the dough for at least thirty minutes.

Pie Filling

For the pie filling, you can use fresh cut fruit, canned fruit, canned pie filling, jams, jellies, and marinades. Today, I will be using canned peaches for my hand pies.

Ingredients:

  • 1-15-ounce can of sliced peaches, drained
  • 2 tablespoons of cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon of pure vanilla
  • 1 cup of granulated Splenda, or sweetener of your choice
  • 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

Instructions:

In a bowl, add the list of ingredients; combine well with a spoon. Set aside.

Making the peach hand pies:

Transfer one piece of the pie dough to a floured surface. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough out fairly thin. (Leave the second piece of dough inside the refrigerator.)

Now, shape the dough to your preference. You can cut the dough out into circles using a coffee cup or cutter. Place the cut circles onto lightly buttered baking trays at least two inches apart.

Now, add spoonfuls of the peach pie filling in the very center of the cut pie dough (leave at least a half-inch to an inch all around the outer circles unfilled).

Repeat the same steps as above for creating the top circles from the second piece of chilled dough. Now, with a knife, cut three slits into each top circle.

Once you have prepared the top dough pieces, use them to cover the fruit (on top of the bottom pieces). Or shape the pies into half-moon shapes and pinch the open sides together.

Next, use your fingers to pinch the seams of the upper and lower dough together on each hand pie.

Before you bake the hand pies, brush the tops with an egg wash, or water if you desire. (The egg wash will add a shining gloss to the pies and brushing the dough with water will make the crust turn crispier once the pies have been baked.) Sprinkle Splenda or your preferred sweetener over the tops.

Transfer the pies to a 350 degree F oven and bake for about thirty-five minutes.

Allow the pies to cool, then enjoy!

