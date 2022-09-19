Homemade beanie weenies/ Gin Lee

Homemade beanie weenies

This is a classic recipe that most people can remember their moms, dads, grandparents, and caregivers making while they were kids. I know my mom used to make beanie weenies often. My dad loved those little cans of the original Beanie Weenies that can be purchased in grocery stores. I always preferred mom's homemade foods.

Most people use baked beans as the main ingredient. However, I do not. I use pork & beans, then add my own ingredients. Then I boil the weenies to get the grease, etc. cooked out of them beforehand. My recipe also makes a large casserole dish. So, there are always plenty of leftovers.

What can you serve alongside a dish of beanie weenies?

I usually make my beanie weenies as the main course. I sometimes pair them with side dishes, such as homemade mac and cheese, homemade biscuits, crescent rolls, or cornbread.

Homemade beanie weenies/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

2-16-ounce packages of weenies

2-28-ounce cans of pork & beans

¼-½ cup of brown sugar (I use Splenda brown sugar)

1 tablespoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1-½ teaspoons of onion powder

1-½ teaspoons of liquid smoke

Water (enough to cover the weenies in the pan)

1 tablespoon of cooking oil (to brown the weenies in)

Optional Ingredients:

1 onion, diced finely

Bacon bits

Mustard to taste

Ketsup to taste

Hot sauce to taste

Instructions:

First, add enough water to cover the weenies in a pan, then place the pan on medium-high heat. Bring the water to a boil. Allow the weenies to boil in the water for no longer than six minutes. (They will begin to puff up when they're done.) Take the weenies out of the hot water with tongs and allow them to dry on paper towels.

Prepare the beans in a large casserole dish, add all the spices and optional ingredients if desired. Stir well.

Using a cutting board, slice the weenies into bite-sized pieces (I just roughly slice them). Now, transfer the chunks of weenies into a hot skillet with one tablespoon of cooking oil and brown the weenies. Since they're already boiled, you'll only need to brown the outside skins of them slightly.

Once the weenies are finished, take them up and drain them again on paper towels (just to get excess grease off of them). Then transfer them to the dish of pork & beans; stir until combined.

Next, place the beanie weenies into a 350 degree F oven and cook for about forty-five minutes.