Homemade pork stew/ Gin Lee

Pork stew

If you enjoy the creaminess of thick gravy paired with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chunks of pork, you might just fall for my pork stew.

A couple of days ago, I prepared a pork shoulder roast in my crock-pot. If you haven't read that article, please do. For this recipe, I used part of that pork shoulder and I also saved the pork broth to use as an ingredient for the pork stew. That's right! Let nothing go to waste!

Ingredients:

2 pounds of pork shoulder roast cooked

2 cups of pork broth

1 large onion, finely diced

4 carrots, chopped, or sliced peeled or unpeeled

8-10 new potatoes, cut in bite-sized chunks; peeled or unpeeled (I left the skins on my potatoes)

1⁄2 cup of country peppered gravy mix (I used my homemade gravy mix. You can find out how I make it by going back and reading my article where I went through the steps to prepare it.)

Water (about ½ cup needed to thin down the gravy. Plus, about 4 quarts of water to cook the vegetables in.)

1 tablespoon of pepper

½ teaspoon of seasoning salt

½ teaspoon of smoked paprika

1-½ teaspoons of garlic powder

2 tablespoons of butter (to saute the onions and pork in)

2-3 tablespoons of canola oil

Instructions:

To begin, if your pork shoulder isn't cut already, do so now. You'll want to chop it into bite-sized chunks. Set aside.

Prepare the onion, carrots, and potatoes by peeling and chopping them into manageable bite-sized pieces. For this recipe, I left the peels on my potatoes because they're packed with nutritional benefits. (B vitamins, vitamin C, calcium, iron, potassium and fiber, etc..)

Add the potatoes and seasoning salt to four quarts of water. Cook over medium heat for about twenty minutes, then add the carrots and cook until they're fork tender. Drain the vegetable stock and reserve it for later use.

In a skillet, over medium-high heat, add the butter. Allow it to melt, add the diced onion. Cook until the onion is translucent. Then add the pork and other spices; stir well. (Since the pork has already been cooked, this step is just for browning the meat to add extra flavor to the pork stew.)

In a large dutch oven, over low heat, add the canola oil, then the dry peppered milk gravy mix; stir well. Next, add the reserved pork broth and stir continuously. Add water if needed, or use the vegetable stock to thin the gravy to your preferred consistency.

Once the gravy has thickened, add the onion and meat mixture; stir well. Then add the carrots and potatoes and stir. Cover and cook on a low simmer for fifteen minutes. Stir as needed. Taste and add extra pepper and seasoning salt if needed.