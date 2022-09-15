White cheddar garlic crusted chicken/ Gin Lee

White cheddar garlic crusted chicken

There are so many delightful ways to create meals using chicken. Today, I prepared my white cheddar garlic chicken, and it is divinely delicious. With prep time combined with the amount of time that the drumsticks take to bake, this recipe can be made in less than one hour. Hope y'all will enjoy it as much as my family does.

Ingredients:

5 pounds (18-20 pieces) of chicken legs (Choose whatever amount you need to cook.)

4-6 tablespoons of melted butter

1-½ cups of Powdered white cheddar cheese

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2-½ tablespoons of garlic powder, plus 1 teaspoon extra for after the chicken is coated

1 tablespoon of onion powder

½ teaspoon of smoked paprika

½ teaspoon of cumin powder

Seasoning salt and pepper to your preferred taste

Double the amount of cheese if you want thicker, crusted chicken legs.

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine the spices with the powdered white cheddar cheese and Parmesan; stir well. Place the cheese mixture inside a large gallon-sized Ziploc bag; set aside.

In a microwave dish, add the butter and place it in the microwave for about thirty seconds to melt.

Now, lightly drizzle the butter over the chicken and carefully rub it over the skin of each leg (the butter will be hot).

Next, transfer the buttered chicken pieces (a few at a time) inside the Ziploc bag of seasoned cheese. Then close the bag tightly and shake it to coat the pieces of chicken evenly. Shake off any excess back into the bag. Transfer the chicken legs to a baking pan as you go. Continue these steps until all the chicken is all coated.

Sprinkle the remaining garlic powder over the chicken once it's been coated with the cheese mixture. (Optional, but this is how I prepare mine.)

Bake in a 400 degrees F oven for about thirty minutes, or until done. Flip the chicken legs halfway through cooking. To check for doneness, stick a fork into the thickest portion of the drumsticks (legs). The juice should run out clear. If blood runs out, continue cooking.

Serve the chicken alongside a delicious garden salad and enjoy!