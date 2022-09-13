Wandering Jew (Tradescantia zebrina)/ Gin Lee

Are you looking for a plant that will not only be easy to take care of, but will also grow wildly fast? The wandering Jew may just be one of the easiest succulent plants to grow and propagate. Today, I will be going through the steps of how I grow this attractive purple and green zebra-striped tropical plant inside.

The wandering Jew is native to the Gulf Coast of eastern Mexico and Guatemala. The plant can be grown both outside and indoors. In fact, they love being outside in the summer. However, before winter sets in, you'll want to bring your wandering Jew inside so that it doesn't die. However, if you live in climates 9-11, your plant can stay outside all throughout the year.

The leaves of this majestic plant are adorned with gorgeous zebra-stripes. The upper surface of the leaves will be a beautiful royal purple where there's new growth and the older growth will show hunter green.

The plant does extremely well in hanging baskets and stackable tiered type planters. The plant's vines will venture rapidly and begin draping down over the edges beautifully and become long and bushy-like.

Taking care of a wandering Jew houseplant

I keep my wandering Jew plants inside my green room underneath bright luminous LED grow-lights and they're continuously growing. The Wandering Jew likes partial sunlight if kept outside. It needs moist soil and does best in high humidity. To increase the humidity, lightly spritz the plant's leaves with water. Do not allow the plant's soil to get completely dry or the roots will die. However, don't ever over water the plant either. Over watering will cause root rot.

The plant will constantly re-root stems where the plant's original stems touch the top soil. So, there's always going to be new growth forming. The older growth will die back and if you'd like to spruce your plant up, just clip those stems back.

Repotting

The wandering Jew grows rapidly, and will, from time to time, need to be repotted.

When re-potting your wandering Jew, make sure you use a pot that’s double the size of its original pot. Add small pebble rocks to the very bottom of the new pot. Then add potting soil and a handful of fertilizer.

Be careful when transplanting the wandering Jew, because the vines are fragile and break easily. With a hand spade, dig carefully around the edges of the plant's container. Gently loosen the roots up and pull on the bottom base of the plant. This will release it from the pot without damaging it.

Move the plant to the prepared planter, and then add more potting soil around the plant, covering all the roots. Gently, pat down the soil with the palm of your hands, and then sprinkle the soil lightly with water.

Propagating:

Earlier, I told you that the wandering Jew is probably one of the easiest plants to propagate. That reason being is that you can take a clipping, pop it in a jar of water, and within seven to fourteen days, the clippings will take root. It's as simple as that!

Wandering Jews can't stay in water indefinitely. So, when the roots become established, transfer the new plants into potting soil.

Fertilize your wandering Jew about once a month.

Note:

The wandering Jew is a great beginner plant. This is one of the easiest houseplants to grow, and since it's so easy to take care of, it makes a perfect gift to give to anyone who loves plants, but doesn't have a lot of gardening experience, or a lot of time to spend taking care of them.