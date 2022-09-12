Reducing the salt and nitrates in lunch meat, Spam, and hams/ Gin Lee

Have you ever taken a bite out of a sandwich and cringed because the meat was just too salty? Today, I will walk you through a few simple steps on how to reduce the salt from processed meat. This simple and effective process works on sliced lunchmeat, Spam, Treet, and any other type of salt cured ham.

First, take the meat out of the plastic, or container. If the meat needs to be sliced, do that now, and slice it thin.

Now, fill a pan one quarter of an inch deep with ice cold water. Transfer a few slices of the meat to the pan. Allow the meat slices to sit in the water for five minutes (without heating). Then take the meat out and drain it on a layer of paper towels; pour the water out of the pan.

Fill the pan up, once again, one quarter of an inch with ice cold water and place the meat back into the pan. This time, bring the water to a boil on medium heat. Allowing the slices to remain in the boiling water for (only) one minute.

Take the slices of meat out of the water, and place them on paper towels. Take another paper towel and pat the slices dry.

Repeat the process for the amount of meat that you need to reduce the salt from.

This method works on pre-sliced lunchmeat, all canned meats, such as Spam, and it also works on any type of salt cured ham. Just make sure to slice the meat as thin as possible and don't allow the meat to stay in the pan of water longer than the time that I mentioned, because the meat will become waterlogged, ruining the meat's texture.