Defrosting a deep freezer manually

Gin Lee

Summer will officially end on Thursday, September 22, 2022, which makes this the perfect time to defrost our freezers. Every year, around this time, I begin defrosting my deep freezers. Why do I wait until fall to do this? During the heat of the summer (I believe) it's best to hold off on defrosting freezers, because if we were to suddenly lose power for very long, our food would thaw and ruin faster than it would during any other season.

So, your freezers have a layer of ice around the inside walls. Mine does too! I deem that a good thing when it's summertime, but summer is ending and now is the best time for defrosting. Today, I will walk you through how I defrost my freezers manually.

Defrosting a chest freezer manually

First, you should turn off the freezer, then unplug it from the electrical socket.

Now, begin emptying the freezer. I place all the frozen food in a big cooler for temporary storage. If you don't have a cooler, place the frozen food inside the bathtub and cover it with a tablecloth or blanket. The bathtub will work as an insulator for temporarily storing frozen food.

Wait about twenty-five minutes for the ice to begin to soften.

Next, start by scraping the ice from the walls with an ice scraper, wooden utensil or by using a plastic spatula.

As you scrape the ice, catch it and put it into a large container. This will help keep this job from getting too messy and out of control. Also, you'll need to remove any ice that's fallen from the floor of the freezer before it melts. Dump the ice outside, or in the sink.

Clean the freezer gaskets with a sponge and hot soapy water and wipe down the inside walls of the freezer as well.

Plug the cord back into the electrical outlet and turn your freezer back on. It will take about two hours before it thoroughly gets cold.

Note:

I can normally get an entire deep freezer defrosted in less than an hour, using this manual defrosting method, and I do this once every year in the fall season.

Another tip, sit in pans of boiling hot water inside the freezer. The heat will speed up the process of loosening the ice.

You can always allow your freezer to defrost on its own by turning it off and opening the door. However, you'll need to make sure that you have a cold place to store all your frozen food, because defrosting this way will take anywhere from ten to thirty hours. (Depending on the size of your freezer and how much ice that's accumulated inside it.)

Never use anything sharp (like a knife) in your deep freezer to scrape the ice. This could puncture a hole in it and ruin not only your freezer, but also your entire day.

Hickory Ridge, AR
