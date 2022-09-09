Chickpea dog treats/ Gin Lee

Chickpea dog treats

This is a healthy dog treat that's packed with nutritional benefits. The dough in this dog treat recipe can be prepared in two ways, baked or dehydrated. I am baking mine today, but I will also include the instructions (towards the end of my article) on how you can dehydrate the dog treats.

Chickpeas cooked/ Gin Lee

The chickpeas are super easy to smash once they're cooked.

Chickpea dog treats/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

1 cup of chickpeas, cooked

½ cup of sweet potato, cooked and peeled

½ cup of carrots, cooked

2 tablespoons of oil

1 cup flour

¼ cup water

Chickpea dog treat dough/ Gin Lee

Instructions:

If you need the cooking instructions for chickpeas, go back to read my article "Chickpeas for pooches". In that article I went through all the steps to show how I cook them specifically for pet food.

To cook the sweet potato, place it into a pan of boiling water and cook it until it's tender. Boiling a sweet potato usually takes about thirty-five minutes. Drain the water off, allow the sweet potato to cool; peel it and mash it. Set aside.

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together until they’re well blended. You can use a potato masher, blender or a food processor if you'd prefer, or use a large fork and mash all the ingredients together (I just used a fork to mash my ingredients).

Transfer the chickpea mixture by the spoonfuls onto a baking pan and spread it out evenly inside the pan. I just used a large spoon, but you can take your time and spread the dough mixture out with a spatula to make it smoother if you prefer.

Bake in a 350 degree F oven for about thirty-five minutes. Allow the treats to cool, then cut them into square-shaped pieces and place them in an airtight container and store them inside the refrigerator. The dog treats can also be frozen, then taken out as needed.

Note:

To dehydrate the dog treats, add the dough by small spoonfuls on silicone trays, or pipe it out of a bag. (Take a Ziploc bag, cut a dime-sized hole out at one corner, fill the bag with the dough and squeeze it out onto the silicone trays.)

Set the temperature at 150 degrees F and dehydrate for about twelve hours or until done. (The time may vary depending on your dehydrator.)