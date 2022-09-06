Slicing bell peppers/ Saving seeds/ Gin Lee

Save the seeds

Every time I slice into any vegetable or fruit, I save the seeds and pits to dry for planting the next season. It not only saves on money, but it also allows you to know the origin of where your garden seeds came from and to ensure that you will have viable seeds.

Some garden seeds, such as lettuce and greens, survive longer than three years. So, don't throw any old seeds away. Some of them may not germinate, but a lot of them still will. There's nothing to lose in trying and if you only end up with a few seeds sprouting, you still have accomplished something.

How do you know if your seeds are still viable?

There's also a way to test your seeds before planting them.

Take the seeds that you're wanting to test and place them in a cup of water. Let them sit for fifteen minutes in the water. If any seeds sink to the bottom of the cup, they are still viable. If they float to the top of the water, most likely they will not germinate.

How can you increase the odds of successfully germinating old seeds?

The best technique that I have luck with when it comes to germinating old seeds is by making a bleach and water solution. Use equal parts of bleach and water, and soak the seeds for thirty-five minutes. This increases the odds for a successful germination. After soaking the seeds, rinse them with fresh clean water, then plant them in a good soil mixture.

Do not use this solution on the seeds after they have been planted.

Note:

To ensure that you'll continue having seeds at your disposal, allow some of your plants to go to seed in your garden. Clip the seeds off and store them in brown paper bags or envelopes and keep them in low humidity until the next planting season.