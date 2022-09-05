Pizza fettuccine
If you love pizza, try my pizza fettuccine. It's gooey delicious! It's fettuccine with all the flavors of a pizza. You can add mushrooms, black olives, as well as any of your other favorite pizza toppings. The possibilities are totally endless.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound of fettuccine noodles
- 2-14-ounce jars of your favorite pizza sauce
- 1-16-ounce package of pepperoni slices
- 1 pound of Italian sausage
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- ½ teaspoon of oregano
- 1 teaspoon of onion powder
- 2 cups of your favorite cheese
- 4 quarts of cold water (to cook the fettuccine in)
- A pinch of seasoning salt (for the water)
- A splash of olive oil (for the water)
Optional ingredients
- Mushrooms
- Black olives
- Hamburger meat
- Canadian bacon
- Chives
- Basil
Instructions:
Mince the garlic; set aside.
Add four quarts of water to a pasta pot and bring it to a rapid boil; add a pinch of seasoning salt and a splash of olive oil to the water.
Place the fettuccine noodles in the boiling water, cook until al dente (about twelve minutes). Drain the water off once cooked.
Cook the Italian sausage in a skillet until it has browned. Set aside.
Now, place the noodles in a 9x13 casserole dish. Transfer the Italian sausage to the dish. Add the two jars of pizza sauce, minced garlic, and other spices; combine well.
Next, add the pepperoni and cheese over the top of the fettuccine. Transfer the dish to a 350 degree F oven and bake for about ten minutes, or until the cheese has melted.
Serve and enjoy!
Comments / 0