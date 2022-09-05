Pizza fettuccine

If you love pizza, try my pizza fettuccine. It's gooey delicious! It's fettuccine with all the flavors of a pizza. You can add mushrooms, black olives, as well as any of your other favorite pizza toppings. The possibilities are totally endless.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound of fettuccine noodles
  • 2-14-ounce jars of your favorite pizza sauce
  • 1-16-ounce package of pepperoni slices
  • 1 pound of Italian sausage
  • 2 cloves of garlic, minced
  • ½ teaspoon of oregano
  • 1 teaspoon of onion powder
  • 2 cups of your favorite cheese
  • 4 quarts of cold water (to cook the fettuccine in)
  • A pinch of seasoning salt (for the water)
  • A splash of olive oil (for the water)

Optional ingredients

  • Mushrooms
  • Black olives
  • Hamburger meat
  • Canadian bacon
  • Chives
  • Basil

Instructions:

Mince the garlic; set aside.

Add four quarts of water to a pasta pot and bring it to a rapid boil; add a pinch of seasoning salt and a splash of olive oil to the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZdZz_0hiHbarQ00
Cooked fettuccine/Gin Lee

Place the fettuccine noodles in the boiling water, cook until al dente (about twelve minutes). Drain the water off once cooked.

Cook the Italian sausage in a skillet until it has browned. Set aside.

Now, place the noodles in a 9x13 casserole dish. Transfer the Italian sausage to the dish. Add the two jars of pizza sauce, minced garlic, and other spices; combine well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BozL_0hiHbarQ00
Adding the pepperoni on the fettuccine/Gin Lee

Next, add the pepperoni and cheese over the top of the fettuccine. Transfer the dish to a 350 degree F oven and bake for about ten minutes, or until the cheese has melted.

Serve and enjoy!

