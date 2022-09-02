2022, extreme heat killed all of my concord grapes/ Gin Lee

2022, extreme heat killed all of my concord grapes

Clusters of concord grapes were flourishing before this summer's extreme heat, but the sun's summer rays shriveled them up into raisins on the vines. Today, I will discuss when and how I intend to begin pruning, so that next season, the grapes will sprout new growth.

At the beginning of spring, I was amazed to see the number of clusters that were beginning to take shape, but then the sweltering days of summer hit us hard, which halted my concord grape season. The grape leaves quickly turned from lush green to golden brown, after the temperatures stayed well up into the 100s for weeks. There wasn't anything that I could do to save them. The situation grew vastly out of my control.

Grapevines dying in the extreme heat/ Gin Lee

Usually, during this time of year, I am super busy clipping grapes, making grape jelly, grape juice, etc.. However, this year, not even one grape was edible. The crop ended in epic failure just as soon as it began. The endless days of intense heat were just too much for them to bear. I had high hopes that deep watering the roots daily would snap them back into shape, but unfortunately, it did not.

Pruning concord grape vines

Pruning grapevines/diagram Gin Lee

If you grow concord grapes, then you'll need to cane-prune. For cane pruning, you will want to select up to four new fruiting canes for each vine and always choose developed, well-rounded canes that are about as round as a wooden pencil drumstick.

First, you can either trim grape vines in the winter or near early spring just right before the buds swell. I always wait until winter to prune my grapevines. Doing so has always worked out best for me. They'll basically get cut way down to bare numbs. The vines will look awful, bare, and almost as if they're dead afterwards. (It is completely normal to do this on an annual basis to have the best crop.)

To begin, you'll need to pick a sturdy cane and clip it back to about four feet, leaving a two-bud renewal spur. The section will need to be tied to a trellis or some other type of fencing support. After that, you'll need to remove all the other vines. At the end of each growing season, you'll want to cut off the old trunk right below the renewal shoot (cane).

Each winter, I clip all the excess grapevine growth back to the main trunk and branches to preserve the structure. Trimming not only limits the size of the vine, but it also improves the fruit quality and quantity of grape clusters.

Use the cane pruning method so the main lateral branches extend outward on each side of the trunk along the trellising support.

Once you have finished pruning your grapes, save the longest vines to make holiday wreaths or use them to weave baskets. Rake up all the other debris and burn it.