Pink salmon cakes (burgers)/ Gin Lee

Are you in the mood for something fishy? Today, I was just in the mood to create something different. So, I prepared pink salmon cakes.

In my recipe, I use red bell pepper, but if you don't like peppers, it can be omitted. I also use two eggs as a binder, but they can also be omitted because I also use two slices of bread in the recipe. (The bread is also a binder that helps hold the salmon patties together while they are cooking.)

Ingredients:

1 large can of pink salmon

2 slices of dried bread, crumbled up

3 tablespoons of onion, finely diced

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

3 tablespoons of red bell pepper, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons of flour

2 large eggs

½ teaspoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of seasoning salt

2 teaspoons of freshly ground black pepper

3-4 tablespoons of canola oil

Instructions:

Drain all the salmon juice off of the meat.

Mixing the salmon with the other ingredients/ Gin Lee

Transfer the pink salmon to a medium-sized bowl. Then add the two eggs, along with the diced onion, chopped red bell pepper, bread crumbs, smoked paprika, garlic powder, flour and salt and pepper. Mix together until well blended; form the salmon mixture into six patties.

Place a skillet over medium heat; add the canola oil. Once the skillet gets hot and the oil is bubbling, transfer the pink salmon patties to it. I cook five at a time so that there's more workable room in the skillet (to flip the salmon patties over).

Pink salmon cakes (burgers)/ Gin Lee

Cook the bottoms of the patties until they're golden brown, then flip each one over to cook the other side (exactly as if you were cooking a regular beef burger). I cooked mine for a total of twelve minutes. (Six minutes on each side.)

Tip:

While the salmon patties are cooking, do not over flip them. Allow the first side to get brown and crispy before turning them over with a spatula.