Sweet-N-Sour cranberry gummies/ Gin Lee

Sweet-N-Sour cranberry gummies

Today, I am making use of some jellied cranberry sauce that I have on hand in my pantry, because it needs to be used before it expires. To make the gummies, I will be using my dehydrator.

Okay, so you'll know, I didn't actually use sugar to coat my gummies, instead I used Splenda. Should you want to make this recipe, use whatever type of granulated sweetener that you prefer coating the cranberry gummies with.

Sweet-N-Sour cranberry gummies/ Gin Lee

Ingredients:

14-ounce can of Ocean Spray jellied cranberry sauce, or your preferred jellied brand

About ¼ cup of Splenda, sugar, or sweetener of your choice for coating the pieces of cranberry pieces.

Optional:

½ teaspoon of citric acid can be mixed with the sweetener that you use. The citric acid will make the gummies even more sour. I don't add it to mine and the reason why is that the cranberries are already really tart. If you choose to use citric acid, add it to the granulated sweetener after the gummies are finished drying. Then roll the gummies in the coating.

Instructions:

Cutting the jellied cranberry sauce/ Gin Lee

Open the can of jellied cranberry sauce, place the formed sauce on a cutting board, or flat plate. With a knife, slice the jellied sauce. (You'll see the ridges outlined in the jellied sauce and those lines are what you'll follow to slice.)

Now, you can leave the slices in big circles, or use a knife to slice the circles into smaller sizes, or even use different shaped molds to cut the sauce with. I just sliced the circles into fourths with a knife.

Place the cut pieces of jellied cranberry sauce on silicone dehydrating trays and place them inside the dehydrator.

You'll dehydrate them at a temperature of 145 degrees F until they have a gummy textured consistency. It can take up to twenty-four hours, depending on your dehydrator.

When the gummies are finished drying, coat them with your preferred sweetener.

If you prefer not to coat your gummies in a granulated sweetener, dust them with a light coating of cornstarch to prevent them from sticking together.

Place the gummies in an airtight container and refrigerate, or store them inside the freezer for up to six months.