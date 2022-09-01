Sweet-N-Sour cranberry gummies

Gin Lee

Sweet-N-Sour cranberry gummies/Gin Lee

Sweet-N-Sour cranberry gummies

Today, I am making use of some jellied cranberry sauce that I have on hand in my pantry, because it needs to be used before it expires. To make the gummies, I will be using my dehydrator.

Okay, so you'll know, I didn't actually use sugar to coat my gummies, instead I used Splenda. Should you want to make this recipe, use whatever type of granulated sweetener that you prefer coating the cranberry gummies with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002Aek_0hdVE51s00
Sweet-N-Sour cranberry gummies/Gin Lee

Ingredients:

  • 14-ounce can of Ocean Spray jellied cranberry sauce, or your preferred jellied brand
  • About ¼ cup of Splenda, sugar, or sweetener of your choice for coating the pieces of cranberry pieces.

Optional:

½ teaspoon of citric acid can be mixed with the sweetener that you use. The citric acid will make the gummies even more sour. I don't add it to mine and the reason why is that the cranberries are already really tart. If you choose to use citric acid, add it to the granulated sweetener after the gummies are finished drying. Then roll the gummies in the coating.

Instructions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgMYm_0hdVE51s00
Cutting the jellied cranberry sauce/Gin Lee

Open the can of jellied cranberry sauce, place the formed sauce on a cutting board, or flat plate. With a knife, slice the jellied sauce. (You'll see the ridges outlined in the jellied sauce and those lines are what you'll follow to slice.)

Now, you can leave the slices in big circles, or use a knife to slice the circles into smaller sizes, or even use different shaped molds to cut the sauce with. I just sliced the circles into fourths with a knife.

Place the cut pieces of jellied cranberry sauce on silicone dehydrating trays and place them inside the dehydrator.

You'll dehydrate them at a temperature of 145 degrees F until they have a gummy textured consistency. It can take up to twenty-four hours, depending on your dehydrator.

When the gummies are finished drying, coat them with your preferred sweetener.

If you prefer not to coat your gummies in a granulated sweetener, dust them with a light coating of cornstarch to prevent them from sticking together.

Place the gummies in an airtight container and refrigerate, or store them inside the freezer for up to six months.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sweet N Sour cranberry gummies# Cranberry gummies# Homemade gummies# Gummy candy# Dehydrated cranberry gummies

Comments / 0

Published by

It is within my mission to ensure that readers will receive original and valuable news content. The content will be written about a large variety of topics. I find my inspiration in the art of design, illustrations, as well as writing content for viewers like you! As an author, designer, artist, animal rescuer, food blogger, organic gardener, freelance journalist, and contributor, I strive to encourage my readers to learn about topics that they may not be fluent in, as well as share my common knowledge about important elements of interest. Because, as circumstances have it, I do live in an extraordinarily rural area, of which I'm proud to profess. Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened and enjoyable experience. It's been a collection of milestones for me. Concurrently, you (as well as I) have touched base on so many news levels, and we have all learned from the research I've done on a variety of topics. Although this is just a small token of my appreciation to all of my readers and followers, I want to say with a happy heart, and my arms wide open- Thank you for being you! And thank you for liking, subscribing, and following me! It means more to me than mere words can say! Addressing the rudeness in the room (in a way of speaking). Rudeness and hatefulness is why I turn the comments off on the articles in which I write. The world has enough vulgarity, hatefulness, and arrogance without it having any help. Since having the simple courtesy of manners is lacking, and sharing words of kindness does not abide in a few people. Those few people ruin what's supposed to be educational and an enjoyable experience for all others. I don't have the comments turned off because I can't handle ill manners. I turn them off because I do have children and young adults that are followers. Potty mouths, vulgarity, and hate are not acceptable. Sometimes I get busy and I don't get to turn off the comment notifications until a few hours have passed. This is why sometimes a few comments squeak through. I apologize to those of you who generally are very sweet and I also apologize to my followers who have been a witness to others being rude and malicious. I hope that as my followers, you'll be understanding of the measures that I have to take. Please be kind to one another.

Hickory Ridge, AR
10779 followers

More from Gin Lee

Save the seeds

Every time I slice into any vegetable or fruit, I save the seeds and pits to dry for planting the next season. It not only saves on money, but it also allows you to know the origin of where your garden seeds came from and to ensure that you will have viable seeds.

Read full story
2 comments

Pizza fettuccine

If you love pizza, try my pizza fettuccine. It's gooey delicious! It's fettuccine with all the flavors of a pizza. You can add mushrooms, black olives, as well as any of your other favorite pizza toppings. The possibilities are totally endless.

Read full story

2022, extreme heat killed all of my concord grapes

2022, extreme heat killed all of my concord grapes/Gin Lee. 2022, extreme heat killed all of my concord grapes. Clusters of concord grapes were flourishing before this summer's extreme heat, but the sun's summer rays shriveled them up into raisins on the vines. Today, I will discuss when and how I intend to begin pruning, so that next season, the grapes will sprout new growth.

Read full story

Pink salmon cakes (burgers)

Pink salmon cakes (burgers) Are you in the mood for something fishy? Today, I was just in the mood to create something different. So, I prepared pink salmon cakes. In my recipe, I use red bell pepper, but if you don't like peppers, it can be omitted. I also use two eggs as a binder, but they can also be omitted because I also use two slices of bread in the recipe. (The bread is also a binder that helps hold the salmon patties together while they are cooking.)

Read full story
3 comments

Pizza panini

Pizza panini (Italian: panino) For dinner tonight, I broke out my panini press to create pizza panini using slices of seasoned buttered, garlic bread, a thick layer of pepperoni, cheese, and pizza sauce and ooh, they were so good!

Read full story

Homemade skillet puff bread

This bread recipe is not fried bread, although it is cooked in a hot skillet. It is very similar to pita bread, or perhaps Naan bread. However, it doesn't require yeast or baking soda. I make the skillet puff bread using self-rising flour instead of using all-purpose flour. The self-rising flour allows the bread to puff up once you begin cooking it in the skillet. So, there's no need to wait hours for the yeast reaction. I do allow the dough to rest for about ten minutes, but that's optional. It only takes about five minutes to cook each piece of puffed skillet bread and about ten to fifteen minutes to prepare the dough. The puffed bread turns out perfectly soft and delicious.

Read full story

Homemade old-fashioned potato chips

If you love potato chips, but not the amount of salt that is in them, why not consider making your own? Making homemade chips is really simple. Plus, when you make them yourself, you can control the amount of salt that's added to them.

Read full story
3 comments

Saving money by cutting the cord and TV network subscriptions

Saving money by cutting the cord and TV network subscriptions/Gin Lee. Saving money by cutting the cord and TV network subscriptions. If you're reading this, then you have the internet, and since you're already paying the costs for an internet service, why pay for cable TV, subscription TV, or satellite TV when there's other (legally) free options?

Read full story
7 comments

Grilled cheese sandwiches

Yes, I couldn't wait to take a bite out of one of those gorgeous grilled cheese sandwiches! The bread turned out crispy on the outside, but stayed soft on the inside and the cheese… OMG! That thick gooey cheese was absolutely mouthwatering!

Read full story
13 comments

Barbecued country-style pork ribs

Do you know the old saying, bet-cha can't eat just one? Well, that truthfully is the case with my barbecued ribs. This recipe for barbecued country-style ribs always turns out amazingly delicious. They're the yummiest, melt in your mouth, barbecued ribs.

Read full story
3 comments

Homemade sugar-free cinnamon streusel cake

Homemade sugar-free cinnamon streusel cake/Gin Lee. If you enjoy eating cinnamon toast, or cinnamon buns, my sugar-free cinnamon streusel cake just might tempt you. It's a delightful homemade sugar-free white cake that has a yummy satisfying cinnamon streusel swirled into every bite and a homemade sugar-free white chocolate glaze puts the icing on the cake.

Read full story

Barbecued crock-pot chicken

I enjoy slow-cooking whole chickens in my crock-pot overnight. The chicken turns out tender, moist, and juicy every time. Plus, by daybreak they're finished cooking. But you can also plop your bird in your crock-pot early in the morning and it will be done by lunch and you'll have amazing leftovers for dinner time.

Read full story
6 comments

Homemade white cheddar cheese popcorn

Save money on snacks by making your own flavored air popped popcorn. It's definitely delicious and cheap to make!. Why purchase already popped popcorn from stores, when you can air pop several bags at home for far less money? I know popping popcorn is no newbie idea, but as I thought about ideas to write about saving money, popcorn magically popped up. No pun intended!

Read full story

Celebrating pup month by making peanut butter oatmeal dog treats

Celebrating pup month by making peanut butter oatmeal dog treats. Today, I am super excited to share my techniques for making another truly wholesome dog treat with you. After-all, your furry companions deserve healthy food, so that they can be their best selves.

Read full story

Meatball rolls

These are the perfect little sandwiches for serving as appetizers at parties and they're actually very delicious to dunk into a bowl of gravy. Plus, they're yummy served with spaghetti, as well as any type of dipping sauce, whether it be a cheese sauce, red pasta sauce, or a marinara sauce.

Read full story
1 comments

Plant rooting hormone made simply from aloe vera

Plant rooting hormone made simply from aloe vera//Gin Lee. Have you ever accidentally broken a plant's limb, or stem and not know what to do? Or maybe you'd like to propagate your plant clippings, but you're not certain how to. Aloe vera isn't just a medicinal plant for humans, it also heals plants too. In fact, it happens to be a great helping hand for plant root growth. Today I will be sharing how I propagate some of my plants by using the gel from aloe vera.

Read full story

Making self-rising flour

Most recipes that I prepare list flour as an ingredient. I prefer using self-rising, but there's been several times, within the past few years, when the stores that I shop at haven't had self-rising flour. So, I will make my own and today I will tell you how I do it. No, I am not grinding my own wheat, etc..

Read full story

Homemade country pancakes

I have decided to write two separate articles on the subject of how I make homemade pancakes from scratch. The first one was just to take you through the steps of how I make the pancake and waffle mix from scratch. Inside this article, I will be going more into depth on how I use that particular mix to make pancakes. In the other article, I also covered how to make homemade waffles from this same mix. The dry mix is the same for both, but needs to be prepared a little differently when adding the last few ingredients to make the waffle batter. (Hopefully splitting the two articles will not be confusing.)

Read full story

Homemade country pancake and waffle mix

In today's article, I will be walking you through the steps of how you can make your own dry pancake and waffle mix from scratch. Yes, you can use this mix to prepare both pancakes and waffles. The secret is that if you want to make waffles, you'll need to add two additional tablespoons of oil, per each cup of this mix, plus an extra egg, before making them, but do not add any wet ingredients to the homemade mix, until you're ready to make a batch. I will go more in depth on the steps for making waffles with the mix towards the end of my article.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy