Homemade old-fashioned potato chips

If you love potato chips, but not the amount of salt that is in them, why not consider making your own? Making homemade chips is really simple. Plus, when you make them yourself, you can control the amount of salt that's added to them.

I have been making old-fashioned potato chips ever since I was a little girl, standing in my mama's kitchen. I made these back then in my mom's cast-iron dutch oven. We always kept a cellar full of fresh garden potatoes and they made some of the best homemade tater chips. Today, I made the potato chips exactly how I made them back then, using new potatoes.

With this recipe, sweet potatoes and summer squash can be used as a substitute. Otherwise, use any type of potato such as new potatoes, russet, Idaho white, red, or Yukon gold potatoes, etc..

Ingredients:

4-6 potatoes, sliced paper thin

Cooking oil

A sprinkle of seasoning salt, kosher salt, or another salt substitute

2-3 tablespoons of onion powder. (Optional)

Optional seasonings:

Powdered white cheese , powdered cheddar cheese , parmesan cheese , buttered nacho cheese flavoring , or bacon nacho cheese flavoring .

Instructions:

Prepare your potatoes by washing them first. I prefer leaving the skins on, rather than peeling my potatoes, but peel yours if that's what your preference is.

Now, using a cutting board and a sharp knife, slice each potato paper thin. Thinner slices will make the perfect crispy potato chips.

Cooking the tater chips in oil/ Gin Lee

Pour the cooking oil into a large deep fryer, dutch oven, or skillet and turn the setting on high. Allow the oil to get bubbling hot, then begin adding the potato slices to it. Don't overcrowd the oil while making the potato chips because they turn out crispier if you don't.

Once the sliced potatoes start floating on the top of the oil, watch them closely, because they'll crispen up really fast. Using a slotted spoon, continue to move the chips around in the hot oil. This will keep them separated as they cook.

Take the potato chips out of the oil with a wire mesh utensil, or use a slotted spoon once they have gotten crispy. The edges will turn golden brown.

Draining the potato chips on paper towels/ Gin Lee

Use paper towels to drain your chips and season them immediately. Serve and enjoy!